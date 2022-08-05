 Skip to content
(Fox 26 Houston)   Defendant: White, blond, mildly attractive. Judge: 60 day sentence for raping a child seems appropriate   (fox26houston.com) divider line
59
    Child sexual abuse, Rape, Harris County Judge, 32-year-old Marka Bodine  
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As someone who has been personally hurt by early life sexual abuse, may the rapist not make it to the end of their sentence.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Activists say the punishment was too soft.

Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge's reason for the delay: to avoid separating her from her 3-month-old baby.

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kahnzo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Judge Glass recently lost reelection. His current term ends in December 2022.

Obviously, he no longer has any farks left to give.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are farking kidding me? 60 days for raping a 13 year old IN HER CLASSROOM? JFC what part of that makes sense?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Creoena
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Court documents say part of Bodine's punishment conditions include writing an apology letter to the victim and his mother and not going anywhere within 1,000 feet of children.

However, Bodine's jail time won't begin for a year. The judge's reason for the delay: to avoid separating her from her 3-month-old baby.

Um....

/can we just agree any child rape is punishable by a mandatory death by acid?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Okay, so which Farker is going to be the first to say "Where were teachers like that when I was a kid?" because there is always one who then proceeds to argue it's different for boys.
 
cranked
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
WillofJ2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: Are farking kidding me? 60 days for raping a 13 year old IN HER CLASSROOM? JFC what part of that makes sense?


Did you not see that she's white and female?
 
p89tech
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You forgot "and female", Subby.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

neapoi: As someone who has been personally hurt by early life sexual abuse, may the rapist not make it to the end of their sentence.


As a survivor too,
Bless you.
Thanks for sharing.

All this, news I guess, is a "trigger" i dont want but we cant control it.
Lot more of them than us, but stronger with knowledge.
 
mononymous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Okay, so which Farker is going to be the first to say "Where were teachers like that when I was a kid?" because there is always one who then proceeds to argue it's different for boys.


fsbilly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Double jeopardy protection is one of the dumbest parts of our legal system.
 
invictus2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: Are farking kidding me? 60 days for raping a 13 year old IN HER CLASSROOM? JFC what part of that makes sense?


If it was a male late media push a narrative of a grooming pedophile waiting in the shadows. If it is a semi attractive women " Where the women at when I was a child". Double standard, which if you look at human standards is sick. Let alone a woman raping a kid.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Okay, so which Farker is going to be the first to say "Where were teachers like that when I was a kid?" because there is always one who then proceeds to argue it's different for boys.


Lol. LITERALLY 2 posts down.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Okay, so which Farker is going to be the first to say "Where were teachers like that when I was a kid?" because there is always one who then proceeds to argue it's different for boys.


I held back since other farkers seemed to be throwing the R word around. I couldn't tell from the article if this was an actual rape or if it was consensual.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: 13 year old 6th grader was mature for his grade


OhioUGrad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

p89tech: You forgot "and female", Subby.


That's all that would have had to have been said.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Petey4335
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seriously?  And CPS can't just go ahead and start a case to move toward TPR?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Creoena
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Noah_Tall: Okay, so which Farker is going to be the first to say "Where were teachers like that when I was a kid?" because there is always one who then proceeds to argue it's different for boys.

I held back since other farkers seemed to be throwing the R word around. I couldn't tell from the article if this was an actual rape or if it was consensual.


The kid was 13.  Consensual isn't really a thing with an adult, Mr. Gaetz.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All rapists no matter gender or sex or race or party or age or income should be executed.  After a fair trial, of course.  And the execution should be as tortuous as possible.  And tailored to their fears.  And streamed inline in 4k 60hz.  Let everybody know that anything other than legally consenting sex will be allowed.

Asking people nicely to not rape has failed.  Time for ultrafear.  Time for the poop to come out.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Creoena: Magnanimous_J: Noah_Tall: Okay, so which Farker is going to be the first to say "Where were teachers like that when I was a kid?" because there is always one who then proceeds to argue it's different for boys.

I held back since other farkers seemed to be throwing the R word around. I couldn't tell from the article if this was an actual rape or if it was consensual.

The kid was 13.  Consensual isn't really a thing with an adult, Mr. Gaetz.


legally speaking, sure. But in reality? Come on.

That's why the details are important. This could have been a traumatic event that will haunt him forever, or the single greatest 90 seconds of his life.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I held back since other farkers seemed to be throwing the R word around. I couldn't tell from the article if this was an actual rape or if it was consensual.


A 13 year old can not give meaningful consent with that sort of age difference.  There is this myth that all sexual abuse uses force.  When you are talking about power differences- age, social standing, mental capacity- it's about manipulation.  When someone can get you to do what they want by manipulation it can be just as traumatizing.  You still feel guilt for not being able to stop it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: Are farking kidding me? 60 days for raping a 13 year old IN HER CLASSROOM? JFC what part of that makes sense?


She wasn't a drag queen reading in the library.
 
Shryke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Activists say"

Usually stop reading there. This activist was beating the race drum, FFS. Fark her and her crusade.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: Are farking kidding me? 60 days for raping a 13 year old IN HER CLASSROOM? JFC what part of that makes sense?


Many judges dont think women have agency.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Woman child rapist - 60 day sentence not to start for a year
Man child rapist - he probably wouldn't get out of the courtroom without being shot if it weren't for security.

Justice is blind my ass.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: The judge's reason for the delay: to avoid separating her from her 3-month-old baby.

That'sTheJoke.gif


They probably should.  The rapist demonstrated no qualms about harming 13 year olds, so is the 3 month old safe?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Double jeopardy protection is one of the dumbest parts of our legal system.


😲
 
Bslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Shryke: "Activists say"

Usually stop reading there. This activist was beating the race drum, FFS. Fark her and her crusade.


😲
 
groppet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It started when the kid was 13 and went on for 3 years and that time and probation is all she got?! That is so messed up
 
jevans47403
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A definite double standard going on....if it was a male teacher who got in trouble he'd get at least more than a year or so in jail. Find a family member to take care of the 3 month old and go directly straight to jail.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She toyed with his emotions and then dumped him.  Poor kid will have trust issues for a long time.

One of my kids adored his middle school teacher, and would have jumped into a volcano if she asked.  Moving out of middle school crushed him.  All these years later, he still talks about her and how much he wanted her to be his teacher forever.  And she never, ever crossed any lines.

I cannot begin to imagine how enraged I would be if I had a kid in this situation.
 
soporific
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Double jeopardy protection is one of the dumbest parts of our legal system.


No, it's not. It's there for a reason, and you would not want to live in a world without it.

The system absolutely has flaws. But safeguards that offer any level of protection to citizens from corrupt officials is not one of them. The issue with this case was the judge applying the usual double standard of sentencing.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Sawdust and Mildew: The judge's reason for the delay: to avoid separating her from her 3-month-old baby.

That'sTheJoke.gif

They probably should.  The rapist demonstrated no qualms about harming 13 year olds, so is the 3 month old safe?


Depends. Is it a boy or is it a girl?
 
Bslim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: All rapists no matter gender or sex or race or party or age or income should be executed.  After a fair trial, of course.  And the execution should be as tortuous as possible.  And tailored to their fears.  And streamed inline in 4k 60hz.  Let everybody know that anything other than legally consenting sex will be allowed.

Asking people nicely to not rape has failed.  Time for ultrafear.  Time for the poop to come out.


THIS!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

