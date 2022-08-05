 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox)   If your kids are operating lemonade stands this summer, be sure to warn them about counterfeit $100 bills   (q13fox.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect handed 11-year-old Jeremy a counterfeit bill, and received a drink and $85 in change.

The cup of lemonade cost $15
The kid had $85 in change?

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect handed 11-year-old Jeremy a counterfeit bill, and received a drink and $85 in change.

"Jeremy went on to explain, "It's the supply chain! OMFG! My lemon transport guy was at the port 16 hours! The lemons ended up 2 days late and I had to source lemons in the meantime from eBay.  $12 each, plush shipping!  I had to overnight them, so it was another $35 for that!  Then my juicer called out sick with the Covid, and now Code Enforcement wants me to add 2 handicap parking spaces and a ramp!  I tell ya, they've really got me by the coullions!"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: The suspect handed 11-year-old Jeremy a counterfeit bill, and received a drink and $85 in change.

The cup of lemonade cost $15

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It takes an especially despicable type of criminal to steal from an 11 year old. I hope he gets caught passing bad bills, they link it to this crime, and the guys on his cell block find out.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dont allow unpermitted and uninspected food service businesses.

Problem solved.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
$15 a glass? How much vodka in that lemonade?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The high school pic of Eric Trump should have been a dead giveaway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

talkertopc: $15 a glass? How much vodka in that lemonade?


It was homemade limoncello =)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meh they can turn the counterfeit fiat cash into BTC at the local smoke shop.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: The suspect handed 11-year-old Jeremy a counterfeit bill, and received a drink and $85 in change.

The cup of lemonade cost $15
The kid had $85 in change?

[media0.giphy.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


The video has more information - the boy was also selling sodas, cotton candy, and popcorn. The reporter says the total was about $20. I'm guessing the article writer didn't bother watching it to make sure the story was correct.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's an expensive lesson.

Kids. don't be profiteers.

/ they covered this on "Leave It To Beaver" when the Beav went around selling water when they temporarily had to shut off the main.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: The suspect handed 11-year-old Jeremy a counterfeit bill, and received a drink and $85 in change.

The cup of lemonade cost $15
The kid had $85 in change?

[media0.giphy.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


images.foxtv.comView Full Size


These aren't 5 year olds with cups of lemonade on the lawn selling to the neighbors while mom watches from the background -- it looks like they're just reselling bottles of stuff you'd pay like $1.50 or $2 in a store.   What I don't get is that they're standing, without exaggeration, directly in front of a gas station convenience store, along a large, busy street near a highway entrance.  Who is buying from them instead of just going into the store for the exact same stuff?  Besides, apparently, people looking to pass counterfeit bills easily.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Community comes together with GoFundMe: kid gets $1,021,322.73 in first 24 hours
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 minute ago  

New Rising Sun: Besides, apparently, people looking to pass counterfeit bills easily.


That 100-dollar bill counterfeiter is gonna be pissed when he gets home and finds out Paul Revere isn't on the five dollar bill.
 
