(NYPost)   Winner of the joint the Best Dad EVAH and the Stupidest Human EVAH World Championship Award. Sir Charles Darwin eager to present the trophy. Stupid tag incinerates Cool tag   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Problem solving, Game, Prince Edward Island, Flamethrower, Creativity, Creative problem solving, supervised play, Fire  
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RTFA Subby.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a leaf blower with orange fabric. What can possibly make that dangerous?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice work, dad. Although you may live to regret it when the kid fires it up at 6:30 Saturday morning.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't tell CPS but, those kids have no hearing protection.
It says right on the directions to use hearing protection.

Oh yea, almost forgot, "you are gonna shoot your eye out".
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No actual flames...pretty weak. Back in my day, Ronsonol and water guns were mixed to create flamethrowers. Getting the fuel/oxygen mixture was critical. So was the hospital status if you pointed it the wrong way.

/flames were dangerous and painful, but real cherry bombs could remove fingers
//different world, then
///dads were soaked in scotch, moms shoveled pills, kids were feral and porn was on paper
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stupidest human ever for what? Not getting what he did that's stupid. Does subby thing he gave his children a real flamethrower?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Stupidest human ever for what? Not getting what he did that's stupid. Does subby thing he gave his children a real flamethrower?


That would be Boring. . .
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Put your helmet back on, Subby.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A can of WD40 and a cigarette lighter?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: It's a leaf blower with orange fabric. What can possibly make that dangerous?


probably the tiny fingers in the cage fan
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I like how they did some SFX in that first few seconds to make it look like fire, then showed the unedited in the next few seconds.
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He must have gotten that whacky, zany idea from the Blandarchist Cookbook.
 
Crankpot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
we used sure shots filled with gasoline and a propane torch taped in front of the nozzle.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Crankpot: [Fark user image 425x318]


I always laugh at that one kid in the background who absolutely doesn't give a fark about the flamethrower. I wonder if that non-reaction was done on purpose...

/Funniest comedy movie ever
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

beezeltown: No actual flames...pretty weak. Back in my day, Ronsonol and water guns were mixed to create flamethrowers. Getting the fuel/oxygen mixture was critical. So was the hospital status if you pointed it the wrong way.

/flames were dangerous and painful, but real cherry bombs could remove fingers
//different world, then
///dads were soaked in scotch, moms shoveled pills, kids were feral and porn was on paper


Considering in my feral days we played tag with Roman candles wedged in pvc pipes and with bow and (blunt tipped) arrows... Not to mention lawn darts... Definitely not up to the standards of the 80s.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Drank_the_40_water: beezeltown: No actual flames...pretty weak. Back in my day, Ronsonol and water guns were mixed to create flamethrowers. Getting the fuel/oxygen mixture was critical. So was the hospital status if you pointed it the wrong way.

/flames were dangerous and painful, but real cherry bombs could remove fingers
//different world, then
///dads were soaked in scotch, moms shoveled pills, kids were feral and porn was on paper

Considering in my feral days we played tag with Roman candles wedged in pvc pipes and with bow and (blunt tipped) arrows... Not to mention lawn darts... Definitely not up to the standards of the 80s.


And most of us survived.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm the winner of the best joint dad EVAR in that I am my daughter's weed connection.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I need to move to Canada. My neighbors gave me three kinds a shiat when I gave my kids their first chain saw rocket launcher.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Drank_the_40_water: beezeltown: No actual flames...pretty weak. Back in my day, Ronsonol and water guns were mixed to create flamethrowers. Getting the fuel/oxygen mixture was critical. So was the hospital status if you pointed it the wrong way.

/flames were dangerous and painful, but real cherry bombs could remove fingers
//different world, then
///dads were soaked in scotch, moms shoveled pills, kids were feral and porn was on paper

Considering in my feral days we played tag with Roman candles wedged in pvc pipes and with bow and (blunt tipped) arrows... Not to mention lawn darts... Definitely not up to the standards of the 80s.


BB gun "wars" with a one pump rule for me and my friends.  No eye protection.  Similar to the roman candles we also did bottle rocket canons out of pipes.  The eighties were a fun time to be a kid.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There was blood everywhere!


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
