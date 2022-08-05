 Skip to content
(MSN)   Houston neighborhood suffering from 'worst smell' after truck spills rotten cow intestines on road. What a load of Tripe
40
    Sick, MSN  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Houston.  Isn't that normal?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: It's Houston.  Isn't that normal?


Go south of StinkAdena and you'll see.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Move to 'cattle country', act surprised by stench. Dipshiats.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

roddikinsathome: Move to 'cattle country', act surprised by stench. Dipshiats.


This is probably a good time to explain the differences between largely rural communities, and a major metro area of nearly 3 million...


//you don't buy the farmland  if it's going  to be $3 million an acre...
 
fmcgalaxie500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: It's Houston.  Isn't that normal?


Not as stinky as Ohio...
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fmcgalaxie500: OdradekRex: It's Houston.  Isn't that normal?

Not as stinky as Ohio...


Please.  The Bayou City.  That's chamber of commerce speak for "Don't mind the open sewer culverts running through the city".  And let's not even get into the flying cockroaches, swarming every available light source on those humid evenings.
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Tarrare when you need him?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In totally unrelated  news, a Texas Burger King is postponing their McRib relaunch.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Delivery driver for Bovine University?
 
spacechecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fmcgalaxie500: OdradekRex: It's Houston.  Isn't that normal?

Not as stinky as Ohio...


Exactly. Spent some time in western PA and the stench wafting over from the Buckhole state was horrible.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Menudo at Work
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst smell? Is that official? Did the Houston City Arbiter of the Stink make a ruling on this?
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rotten Cow Intestines is the name of my Gene Autry/Rancid tribute band.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


2nd time used it today, huh.

-other was tatoo genital thread.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's a political statement.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: roddikinsathome: Move to 'cattle country', act surprised by stench. Dipshiats.

This is probably a good time to explain the differences between largely rural communities, and a major metro area of nearly 3 million...


//you don't buy the farmland  if it's going  to be $3 million an acre...


So there ISN'T a feedlot/slaughter house/meat processor nearby? The truck driver was a tourist? Or VERY lost?

You're not wrong, but the map isn't clean to the degree you want.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tripe is delicious. I went to an Asian restaurant one time, Philippine I think, and they had this soup. It's some kind of tamarind soup with vegetables in it and tripe. It was very delicious, I got addicted to it. Too bad I can't go to that restaurant since anymore since it's far away. I just tried to learn how to cook it but I can't seem to find the tamarind powder used for the soup.

SINIGANG NA BEEF TRIPE
Youtube LE25ZcPZyyQ
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse than the normal fish, oil, and ass smell?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember that famous zoning in Houston... there is none.

"Ah, this looks like a good space to put the animal rendering plant.  It will fit nicely between those streets of houses."
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was trying to drum up some empathy, but it's Texass. At least 2/3 deserve the aroma.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm sure the smell is offal.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Take a trip through Amarillo sometime. Lovely smell, especially in the Summer.
 
sleze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is that what tripe is?
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Tripe is delicious. I went to an Asian restaurant one time, Philippine I think, and they had this soup. It's some kind of tamarind soup with vegetables in it and tripe. It was very delicious, I got addicted to it. Too bad I can't go to that restaurant since anymore since it's far away. I just tried to learn how to cook it but I can't seem to find the tamarind powder used for the soup.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/LE25ZcPZyyQ]


Believe it or not, but Knorr makes a tamarind soup mix that's not bad if you can't easily get good tamarind powder. You can find it easy on Amazon (but you can also find loads of tamarind options on there in general, too).
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: Take a trip through Amarillo sometime. Lovely smell, especially in the Summer.


My family has land out in east Texas where there used to be tons of chicken farms. You could smell the trucks hauling chickens well before and well after they drove by depending on the wind direction.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Thosw: I'm sure the smell is offal.


man that took longer than expected
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: Somaticasual: roddikinsathome: Move to 'cattle country', act surprised by stench. Dipshiats.

This is probably a good time to explain the differences between largely rural communities, and a major metro area of nearly 3 million...


//you don't buy the farmland  if it's going  to be $3 million an acre...

So there ISN'T a feedlot/slaughter house/meat processor nearby? The truck driver was a tourist? Or VERY lost?

You're not wrong, but the map isn't clean to the degree you want.


Sorry, the firs.... My original take came off a bit snarkier than intended. Fort worth may be a better example  - home to some of the largest stockyards in Texas and full integrated in an urbanized city.

However, I think we can both be united in mocking folks that move near a ranch in the middle of nowhere and start complaining about it...
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fmcgalaxie500: OdradekRex: It's Houston.  Isn't that normal?

Not as stinky as Ohio...


Better chili.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's literally offal.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Grew up in Dairy country. I remember those halcyon days when they would drag out the ginourmous sprinklers and cover the fields in sileage slurry.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I still miss waking up to that fresh "dairy air"
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: I was trying to drum up some empathy, but it's Texass. At least 2/3 deserve the aroma.


Love Farkdotcom assholes who don't list their location.
Such commitment.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: Take a trip through Amarillo sometime. Lovely smell, especially in the Summer.


Smells better than Lubbock.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hammettman: I remember that famous zoning in Houston... there is none.


There is.  And it's larger and more bizarre than most places.  They just don't call it zoning and don't make it a specific section of their law.  But it's definitely there.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: roddikinsathome: Somaticasual: roddikinsathome: Move to 'cattle country', act surprised by stench. Dipshiats.

This is probably a good time to explain the differences between largely rural communities, and a major metro area of nearly 3 million...


//you don't buy the farmland  if it's going  to be $3 million an acre...

So there ISN'T a feedlot/slaughter house/meat processor nearby? The truck driver was a tourist? Or VERY lost?

You're not wrong, but the map isn't clean to the degree you want.

Sorry, the firs.... My original take came off a bit snarkier than intended. Fort worth may be a better example  - home to some of the largest stockyards in Texas and full integrated in an urbanized city.

However, I think we can both be united in mocking folks that move near a ranch in the middle of nowhere and start complaining about it...


*Terrrist fist bumpp
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm glad I had the lasagna.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FigPucker: Grew up in Dairy country. I remember those halcyon days when they would drag out the ginourmous sprinklers and cover the fields in sileage slurry.

[Fark user image 847x565]

/I still miss waking up to that fresh "dairy air"


It's like a mechanical version of that internet-famous hippopotamus.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Menudo at Work


This is bad.

Thosw: I'm sure the smell is offal.


This is worse.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Let's see if this town has any guts."
 
