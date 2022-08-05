 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Sorta want   (zillow.com) divider line
25
    More: Cool  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a hobbit that won the lottery and decided to stay in Oklahoma and build a bigger Hobbit hole.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost a million dollars?  You should get half of Oklahoma for that.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it was pretty cool before somebody epoxied random rocks all over it like an 8 year old girl's barbi dream house.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I bet it was pretty cool before somebody epoxied random rocks all over it like an 8 year old girl's barbi dream house.


I feel that way about most fireplaces now.  It's all crappy facing made out of Lee Press On Rocks.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: Oklahoma

There are no steps 2 & 3.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$332 per square foot to live in Tulsa?  Sorry, I'll just take a newly built McMansion for less than half of that if I'm settling there.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I like holes.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely not my taste or style. I don't really like anything about the place except for the pool.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sold twice in the last 6 years? Did gay people own it and then realize they were in Oklahoma?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Do want but not in Oklahoma.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But you'd have to live in Tulsa.
Even worse, you'd have to live in Oklahoma.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why are all these cool houses in shiathole states?

/Never mind
//I know
///If they weren't they'd already be off the market
 
muphasta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
do you think that the previous owners were into rock climbing/bouldering?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For $925k I do not want to see neighbors.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's...actually quite amazing for a <1m price tag...
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I told the kid to go stand in the corner. I ain't seen him in three days"
 
crzybtch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Might have been better if they were arranged like a climbing wall.  But now looks like it was built by someone with rocks in their head.

And sorry, OK no to Oklahoma.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It feels like a childrens museum. Or a kids TV show set. NTTAWWT
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But what if I want to go to a library or you're a woman and need healthcare?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Definitely not my taste or style. I don't really like anything about the place except for the pool.


I am so farking sick of mid century design. I hated it in the design books my mom had from college and I hate it now.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blondambition: OK So Amuse Me: Definitely not my taste or style. I don't really like anything about the place except for the pool.

I am so farking sick of mid century design. I hated it in the design books my mom had from college and I hate it now.


Frowns on your shenanigans:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I bet it was pretty cool before somebody epoxied random rocks all over it like an 8 year old girl's barbi dream house.


Sounds like someone's kiddie-porn studio.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Which member of Flaming Lips lived there?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
1. Weird design all around, with weird rocks on some of the walls, very cheap cabinetry, strange colors, etc.
2. Pools are a pain in the ass to deal with, and almost nobody really uses a pool
3. Massively overpriced for Oklahoma, for what seems like a mediocre 3 bedroom house
3a. Sold 6 years ago for less than half the price
4. It's in Oklahoma - not even OKC where stuff is, but Tulsa one of the most Republican cities

Conclusion: fark no.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"That looks like a boarding house for 6 year old pimps"
 
