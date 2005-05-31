 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   If you're tired of caring for your 5-foot-long pet alligator, the correct next step is to give it to the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rather than face criminal charges   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
huh?  there's alligators in Suffo...  ooohh
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I can't imagine anybody sitting on a couch with an alligator curled up on their lap. It doesn't make sense.""

It's just a shame when people are so ignorant about animals

fun fact : Massive abdominal wounds are actually nature's kisses...
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Farking an alligator is way way better than what the folks call  making love in statten island.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "I can't imagine anybody sitting on a couch with an alligator curled up on their lap. It doesn't make sense.""

It's just a shame when people are so ignorant about animals

fun fact : Massive abdominal wounds are actually nature's kisses...


We use used motor oil to fertilize!!!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lets not forget Dude that keeping wildlife, um... an amphibious rodent, for... um, ya know domestic... within the city... that ain't legal either.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It would be cool to have an alligator but you have to think these things through. Where would I put it? How would I care for it? How would I transport it to the vet when it got big?

That's why I don't have a parrot because I think parrots are much cooler, but at this point in my life it would outlive me and then who would care for it when I'm gone?  Also, they require care and I've seen parrots that haven't been cared for and it's not a pretty site.

I got a cat instead.  She's low maintenance and still has beautiful plumage.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So I shouldn't drop off my used alligators at the duck pond? Good to know, good to know.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Farking an alligator is way way better than what the folks call  making love in statten island.


allegedly.
 
steklo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
rather than face criminal charges

How about both?

/Sick of these rich farks who think they should 'own' exotic pets
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Originally, they claimed they didn't know anything about an alligator. But then when we gave them the choice of either turning it in and facing civil penalties or having us get a search warrant and facing criminal charges they made the phone call and said we have your alligator come get it,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: /Sick of these rich farks who think they should 'own' exotic pets


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There was another stranger incident back in 2005 where some guy called Anthony Barone got busted for having two leopards in the basement and his wife chained to the bannister. He also owned a tattoo parlor and was accused of being a bad parent to his four kids 2,4,7,8 . Another Long Island father of the year. https://www.nytimes.com/2005/05/31/nyregion/at-long-island-home-police-find-abuse-claim-and-2-leopards.html
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
