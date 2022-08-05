 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   It's the first Friday of the month, and that means professional audiobook narrator and Farker Cyclometh is going to be reading short stories for grownups at noon PT, 3 PM ET. Visit the link to register. This month is 2 stories by Kim Fu. More DIT   (events.trl.org) divider line
6
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hello friends! Your friendly neighboorhood audiobook narrator and TFarker Cyclometh here.

Starting nearly ten years ago I began volunteering at my local library, reading short stories and essays during the lunch hour every first Friday of the month. The target audience was mostly people who worked in the area around the downtown library branch, and people would come by to eat their lunch and hears some stories.

It's billed as "storytime for adults". No, not that kind of adult story, although sometimes there is sex, violence, etc. Think PG-13 most of the time, sometimes drifting into R rated territory.

The pandemic kind of put a kink in the works and for the last several months it's been done by Zoom with anyone is welcome to join in to listen. I'm super happy that we're going back to live, in-person readings, but they're keeping the Zoom meeting so anyone can join even if they don't live in the area.

All you have to do is visit the link, fill out some basic details and the library will send you a Zoom link to join up and catch a live reading.

Today we're doing two short stories by Pacific Northwest author Kim Fu, from their collection Lesser Known Monster of the 21st Century:

Time Cubes
In this Fantasy

Visit the link at the top of the thread or click here:

https://events.trl.org/event/listen-here-lunch-break-story-time-adults-4
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The reading will start at noon PT, registration closes around that time. We actually start the reading proper at around 12:10 and it's intended to end at 12:50.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Geographical restrictions" 🥺😢
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: "Geographical restrictions" 🥺😢


Can you clarify this? As far as we are aware there shouldn't be any.
 
KB202
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: KB202: "Geographical restrictions" 🥺😢

Can you clarify this? As far as we are aware there shouldn't be any.


It wouldn't let me register from Spain. I'll try again next week, but earlier in the day!
 
T Baggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is the registration needed due to intellectual property issues? Like limit the royalties you have to pay, or skirt classification as a public performance? I'd think a live Youtube or Twitch stream would draw some attention, but I can see how the stories' rights holder(s) could have a problem with that.
 
