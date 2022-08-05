 Skip to content
(MSN)   With School set to start next week, Nevada still has a few teaching positions left to fill...like 3,000. It appears that low pay and turning the profession into a political punching bag have turned people off from choosing that career. Whodathunk?   (msn.com) divider line
56
56 Comments
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the GOP's solution will be to fill classrooms with non-licensed teachers who are readily available, like national guard troops or cops who've been placed on suspension for shooting black people or GOP officials awaiting trials for sex offenses. Then when no actual learning takes place they'll use this as more fodder for while public schools don't work and we should go to an all-charter or all-private model.
 
shopball [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a feature, not a bug.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are going get their wish, destroy public schools and then not have anything to replace them with other than "homeschooling", which most people can't afford.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, your kids suck.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need more slaves, I mean inmates, for the plantations, I mean, private prisons.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We don't need teachers. We got the cloud now.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can't think of any negative effects of brain drain on local economies.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Republicans are going get their wish, destroy public schools and then not have anything to replace them with other than "homeschooling", which most people can't afford.


Don't be ridiculous! Homeschooling is free. You just have to plop the children down in front of a TV with Veggie Tales and Fox News channels. With any luck, they'll never learn to read, so their minds will remain unpolluted by reality.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"No one wants to work any more!"
 
buravirgil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
a.1stdibscdn.comView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Republicans are going get their wish, destroy public schools and then not have anything to replace them with other than "homeschooling", which most people can't afford.


The Jeffersonian idea of a publicly educated civic body has not really been on the GOP's platform for a while. It was in its death throes under Bush II. Trump's term double tapped it.
 
Timmy the Tumor [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And the GOP's solution will be to fill classrooms with non-licensed teachers who are readily available, like national guard troops or cops who've been placed on suspension for shooting black people or GOP officials awaiting trials for sex offenses. Then when no actual learning takes place they'll use this as more fodder for while public schools don't work and we should go to an all-charter or all-private model.


not just the GOP.  We live in a VERY Democrat city.  There is such a shortage of teachers, one of the schools hired bus drivers as teachers, with the expectation that they eventually get waivers for not having teacher certifications
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can't they can just go on field trips to learn the Nevada periodic table?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Explodo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's all going according to the R plan.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Explodo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Timmy the Tumor: Pocket Ninja: And the GOP's solution will be to fill classrooms with non-licensed teachers who are readily available, like national guard troops or cops who've been placed on suspension for shooting black people or GOP officials awaiting trials for sex offenses. Then when no actual learning takes place they'll use this as more fodder for while public schools don't work and we should go to an all-charter or all-private model.

not just the GOP.  We live in a VERY Democrat city.  There is such a shortage of teachers, one of the schools hired bus drivers as teachers, with the expectation that they eventually get waivers for not having teacher certifications


Because there's no money because Rs cut taxes all the time.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As always, Republicans show themselved to be the filth they really are.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Teachers are the geezer way of learning.  In the future, all education will be on the blockchain.  Better invest now so you don't miss out.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Taken with a grain of salt, the antiwork subreddit is filled with stories from ex-teachers who more often than not say things like 'i left teaching to be a bartender. I make more money, don't have to buy any supplies, and deal with less assholes'
 
Timmy the Tumor [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Explodo: Timmy the Tumor: Pocket Ninja: And the GOP's solution will be to fill classrooms with non-licensed teachers who are readily available, like national guard troops or cops who've been placed on suspension for shooting black people or GOP officials awaiting trials for sex offenses. Then when no actual learning takes place they'll use this as more fodder for while public schools don't work and we should go to an all-charter or all-private model.

not just the GOP.  We live in a VERY Democrat city.  There is such a shortage of teachers, one of the schools hired bus drivers as teachers, with the expectation that they eventually get waivers for not having teacher certifications

Because there's no money because Rs cut taxes all the time.


not according to my property taxes...
 
zeaper12
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And the GOP's solution will be to fill classrooms with non-licensed teachers who are readily available, like national guard troops or cops who've been placed on suspension for shooting black people or GOP officials awaiting trials for sex offenses. Then when no actual learning takes place they'll use this as more fodder for while public schools don't work and we should go to an all-charter or all-private model.


But I thought that Nevada was a blue state, guess that nasty GOP is everywhere.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

buravirgil: [a.1stdibscdn.com image 373x562]


Call it a weakness.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

odinsposse: I can't think of any negative effects of brain drain on local economies.


Nevada? Local economy is blackjack and hookers. They'll be fine.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is all Pink Floyd's fault
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Pocket Ninja: And the GOP's solution will be to fill classrooms with non-licensed teachers who are readily available, like national guard troops or cops who've been placed on suspension for shooting black people or GOP officials awaiting trials for sex offenses. Then when no actual learning takes place they'll use this as more fodder for while public schools don't work and we should go to an all-charter or all-private model.

But I thought that Nevada was a blue state, guess that nasty GOP is everywhere.


The person who posted this comment thought it was clever.
Think about that.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
what does the GOP have to do with Nevada? its a blue state. Schools are a state issue.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You mean no wants to go to school at the cost of 30-100k plus, make 40k starting, and when Johnny is being a little shiat in class have the parents come in and yell at you?

There are all kinds of problems with a teaching career path and it isn't as much as a problem of the recent actions as you think of people like DeSantis (who's helping and not helping at the same time). The bodies haven't been in the pipeline for over a decade to replace the Boomers retiring who didn't face such high cost barriers (just like how we are short pilots now for the same reason). Like you couldn't get a teacher certification one state and go to another and have it honored. Even when they do something to address that, like Florida, they half ass it like Florida and say "you can get your cert for no cost now" but is limited mostly to vets. Florida also raised the starting wage to be one of the highest but failed to throw a bone to existing so a bunch that were still under quit and went to new districts which put the whole system into chaos.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Pocket Ninja: And the GOP's solution will be to fill classrooms with non-licensed teachers who are readily available, like national guard troops or cops who've been placed on suspension for shooting black people or GOP officials awaiting trials for sex offenses. Then when no actual learning takes place they'll use this as more fodder for while public schools don't work and we should go to an all-charter or all-private model.

But I thought that Nevada was a blue state, guess that nasty GOP is everywhere.


Weak troll attempt...Nevada was 50.1%-47.7% for Biden in 2020.  That's not a blue state, that's a VERY purple state.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One of the less talked-about reasons for a lot of these NOWTWA issues: Teachers, like a lot of retail/restaurant positions, are tired of being treated like crap by the customers or, in the case of teachers, damned near everyone. Everyone wants to blame literally anyone else when kids don't learn when the parents are just letting the kids skate by and not try. And then, when they try nothing and are all out of ideas, it's the teacher's fault the kid doesn't want to learn to think for themselves and out come the (usually) figurative pitchforks and torches.

Maybe if the world had Drew's First Rule of Farkdom applied to them, we'd get back to somewhere more normal than all of this.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Too many people in this country don't understand how important public education is to democracy.
 
patrick767
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But... but... teaching is so easy. Just lure employees away from fast food restaurants and street corners by telling them about the summers off! It'll be fine.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Republicans are going get their wish, destroy public schools and then not have anything to replace them with other than "homeschooling", which most people can't afford.


They've been trying to demonize public schools so parents would push for private schools, you know, kind of like the indigenous residences the Pope just apologized for the rape, abuse and deaths of the native children.

When I was a kid my elementary school was condemned so we did a year at the Catholic church which had classrooms. I don't know what it was but the public school teachers that taught there were absolutely brutal to the kids. Grown men beating on 9 year olds. What a bunch of @ssholes.

Of course, the kids were too ashamed/guilty feeling to tell their parents.
 
lefty248
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those children can't afford to miss school. Pay your teachers nitwits.

/Sister is a special Ed teacher
//She is woefully under paid.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Too many people in this country don't understand how important public education is to democracy.


The ones in power do and that's why there's such a push to privatize it all while throwing in wrenches for the public option.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Too many people in this country don't understand how important public education is to democracy.


Some very much do - which is why they are spending all this money and effort to destroy public education.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Timmy the Tumor: Explodo: Timmy the Tumor: Pocket Ninja: And the GOP's solution will be to fill classrooms with non-licensed teachers who are readily available, like national guard troops or cops who've been placed on suspension for shooting black people or GOP officials awaiting trials for sex offenses. Then when no actual learning takes place they'll use this as more fodder for while public schools don't work and we should go to an all-charter or all-private model.

not just the GOP.  We live in a VERY Democrat city.  There is such a shortage of teachers, one of the schools hired bus drivers as teachers, with the expectation that they eventually get waivers for not having teacher certifications

Because there's no money because Rs cut taxes all the time.

not according to my property taxes...


No, not _your_ property taxes, peasant.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's your problem

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who cares? Sunday School and Bible Study is all the education any REAL American needs. So sayeth the shepherd, so sayeth the flock!
 
The Envoy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cyberspacedout: Too many people in this country don't understand how important public education is to democracy.

Some very much do - which is why they are spending all this money and effort to destroy public education.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Timmy the Tumor: Pocket Ninja: And the GOP's solution will be to fill classrooms with non-licensed teachers who are readily available, like national guard troops or cops who've been placed on suspension for shooting black people or GOP officials awaiting trials for sex offenses. Then when no actual learning takes place they'll use this as more fodder for while public schools don't work and we should go to an all-charter or all-private model.

not just the GOP.  We live in a VERY Democrat city.  There is such a shortage of teachers, one of the schools hired bus drivers as teachers, with the expectation that they eventually get waivers for not having teacher certifications


I'd RATHER drive a bus than teach in Baltimore City Public Schools. It would be more rewarding an lots easier on the nerves.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Eight year olds, dude

Fark user imageView Full Size


Finally quiet, then one poorly done fart sound
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: Timmy the Tumor: Pocket Ninja: And the GOP's solution will be to fill classrooms with non-licensed teachers who are readily available, like national guard troops or cops who've been placed on suspension for shooting black people or GOP officials awaiting trials for sex offenses. Then when no actual learning takes place they'll use this as more fodder for while public schools don't work and we should go to an all-charter or all-private model.

not just the GOP.  We live in a VERY Democrat city.  There is such a shortage of teachers, one of the schools hired bus drivers as teachers, with the expectation that they eventually get waivers for not having teacher certifications

I'd RATHER drive a bus than teach in Baltimore City Public Schools. It would be more rewarding an lots easier on the nerves.


And you seen those Baltimore City School Buses? Slick shiat, fully armored with bulletproof glass, 20mm auto-turret and smoke screen! You feel like James Bond when you get behind the wheel of one of those
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And the GOP's solution will be to fill classrooms with non-licensed teachers who are readily available, like national guard troops or cops who've been placed on suspension for shooting black people or GOP officials awaiting trials for sex offenses. Then when no actual learning takes place they'll use this as more fodder for while public schools don't work and we should go to an all-charter or all-private model.


Well, let's hope parents speak up and demand that we treat teachers better, because I'm not about to blame qualified teachers for not taking these sh*tty jobs any more.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Timmy the Tumor: Pocket Ninja: And the GOP's solution will be to fill classrooms with non-licensed teachers who are readily available, like national guard troops or cops who've been placed on suspension for shooting black people or GOP officials awaiting trials for sex offenses. Then when no actual learning takes place they'll use this as more fodder for while public schools don't work and we should go to an all-charter or all-private model.

not just the GOP.  We live in a VERY Democrat city.  There is such a shortage of teachers, one of the schools hired bus drivers as teachers, with the expectation that they eventually get waivers for not having teacher certifications


Yes, it turns out that Democrats aren't so keen on paying teachers a livable wage, either. Funny how the owner class always gets what it wants no matter who runs the government.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Explodo: Timmy the Tumor: Pocket Ninja: And the GOP's solution will be to fill classrooms with non-licensed teachers who are readily available, like national guard troops or cops who've been placed on suspension for shooting black people or GOP officials awaiting trials for sex offenses. Then when no actual learning takes place they'll use this as more fodder for while public schools don't work and we should go to an all-charter or all-private model.

not just the GOP.  We live in a VERY Democrat city.  There is such a shortage of teachers, one of the schools hired bus drivers as teachers, with the expectation that they eventually get waivers for not having teacher certifications

Because there's no money because Rs cut taxes all the time.


Democrat-led districts and states have every power to increase taxes on the wealthy and use that to pay for education. But they don't.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Republicans are going get their wish, destroy public schools and then not have anything to replace them with other than "homeschooling", which most people can't afford.


They will propose using taxpayer money to send these kids to private schools, if they are religious schools, even better.
 
guinsu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Timmy the Tumor: Explodo: Timmy the Tumor: Pocket Ninja: And the GOP's solution will be to fill classrooms with non-licensed teachers who are readily available, like national guard troops or cops who've been placed on suspension for shooting black people or GOP officials awaiting trials for sex offenses. Then when no actual learning takes place they'll use this as more fodder for while public schools don't work and we should go to an all-charter or all-private model.

not just the GOP.  We live in a VERY Democrat city.  There is such a shortage of teachers, one of the schools hired bus drivers as teachers, with the expectation that they eventually get waivers for not having teacher certifications

Because there's no money because Rs cut taxes all the time.

not according to my property taxes...


Some people here really get hung up on the narrative that it's ONLY the republicans that cause all problems.
 
