 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   "I have the most tattooed privates in the world - it hurts but I'm brave"   (nypost.com) divider line
26
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

618 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2022 at 12:35 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine what she'll look like when she hits 60.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Meh
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That word....'brave'.....I don't think it means what you think it means.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: [Fark user image 425x232]Meh


There's a lot going on in that photo, for sure, but the one thing that's always bother me is why she's shirtless if the tattoo is being done below the waist.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I read that as "tattooed pirates." Which would have been a better thing.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ben needs to find out that other women will have sex with him.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She's not the brave one.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Welcome to Jamaica mon. Have a nice day

/old punchline is old
 
monstera
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
trifecta in play!!!

/tritips
//trifle-ing
///tri-slashies
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What her labial tattoo may look like.

i.eprci.netView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Too bad about your mental illness.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Most tattooed FUPA
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Enough with the tatted-up pron stars.

Who wants to watch a mural have sex?
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tattoos are for trash people.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oldernell: Imagine what she'll look like when she hits 60.


You think she'll make it to 60?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I have the most tattooed privates"
"Onlyfans star"

So... they're not that private.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: scottydoesntknow: [Fark user image 425x232]Meh

There's a lot going on in that photo, for sure, but the one thing that's always bother me is why she's shirtless if the tattoo is being done below the waist.


Maybe worked out a deal for a little discount...?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She looks sticky and gross.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yea, um, Brave... that's the ticket.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "I have the most tattooed privates"
"Onlyfans star"

So... they're not that private.


It's a public/private partnership.
 
zamboni
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oldernell: Imagine what she'll look like when she hits 60.


No. You can't make me. Oh god... too late. Melting, she's melting.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This thread is better without pics.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Driedsponge: scottydoesntknow: [Fark user image 425x232]Meh

There's a lot going on in that photo, for sure, but the one thing that's always bother me is why she's shirtless if the tattoo is being done below the waist.


It was at a tattoo convention.  She was already dressed topless with her nipples taped walking around, which I guess apparently doesn't cause problems at a Miami tattoo convention.

https://www.browardpalmbeach.com/music/butt-hole-tattoo-girl-maria-speaks-now-my-ass-is-famous-overnight-6414858?storyPage=2
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.