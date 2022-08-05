 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   How embarrassing: Driver in car chase tries to give up to the police. The key word there is try, because the cops gave up on the chase an hour before   (ktla.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst. American Psycho reboot. Ever.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As a native Angeleno, I have to say that Ralph's is a rather unfortunate name for a place that sells food.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wanna get away? CONGRATULATIONS!
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: As a native Angeleno, I have to say that Ralph's is a rather unfortunate name for a place that sells food.


Rather than in-n-out?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: ImpendingCynic: As a native Angeleno, I have to say that Ralph's is a rather unfortunate name for a place that sells food.

Rather than in-n-out?


Smoking man won, scully died.

Rest in power vin
 
Abox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
the driver of the car eventually stopped at a Ralphs and attempted to surrender

What?  Don't they have donut shops in LA?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The guy drove one hour thinking he had a the cops in pursuit when they weren't anymore. I think drugs were involved.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

talkertopc: The guy drove one hour thinking he had a the cops in pursuit when they weren't anymore. I think drugs were involved.


That awkward moment when you forget to take off your old 3D glasses...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He knows the drill. Smart guy. Couldn't take the chance.
 
