(Fark) HOTM Headline of the Month June 2022 voting for Main   (fark.com) divider line
Moderator [TotalFark]
Moderator [TotalFark]  
Welcome to Fark's Headline of the Month Voting for June 2022!  (Watch for July voting next week!)

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, context - like buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Friday, August 5, and ends Tuesday, August 9, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for June 2022 Headlines of the Month!
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey, that IS the droid we are looking for


Linked article: fox35orlando.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Two stuck after falling into vat of chocolate; choreographed musical number underway


Linked article: abc27.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years for luring kids for sex. I believe he can fry


Linked article: people.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Blessed be the Fruit


Linked article: cnbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Australian state bans the display of the swastika, hoping it will make people forget Hitler was born there


Linked article: bbc.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Italy plants tracking chips in 100,000 wheels of parmesan to defeat counterfeits as technically, any product made outside country's special region is merely sparkling white cheese


Linked article: qz.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We knew it was an acrimonious divorce, but when did Kanye get warships, planes, and thousands of soldiers?


Linked article: the-sun.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In stunning reversal of fortune, man threatens White Castle with gas


Linked article: ksdk.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
🎵 When the shiat hits the fan / but your dick's in your hand / that's Uvaldeeee 🎵


Linked article: ktvu.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
NYC considering gun detectors in subways. Hopefully some 'roided up lunatic doesn't smash through it while getting his ass to Mars


Linked article: ctvnews.ca
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Three cops who looked on as a man drowned in an Arizona lake placed on "non-disciplinary paid administrative leave". In their defense, they couldn't follow protocol because the bobbing made him a difficult target, and Tasers don't work underwater


Linked article: npr.org
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If he stole both chlorine and sodium, he may get busted with a salt


Linked article: news3lv.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Boy missing for eight days found alive in sewer, won't stop talking about pizza and ninjitsu


Linked article: news.sky.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like my mentally ill Greeks like my coffee: COVERED IN BEES


Linked article: medicalxpress.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Man in Gimp suit terrorizes neighborhood again, probably because he's significantly inferior to man in Photoshop suit despite being free and open source


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
401(k) statements will now include helpful estimates of whether you can afford dollar store cat kibble or Fancy Feast in retirement. Those of you without retirement accounts can still count on eating mice, or each other


Linked article: cnbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Walmart ditches coconut milk brand because it uses slave monkey labor to harvest the coconuts. This ends with man in loincloth railing at Statue of Liberty


Linked article: thedailybeast.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jill Biden reveals how she and Joe use sexting to settle arguments. *re-reads headline* No, wait, scratch that. Fexting. They use fexting. What the hell's fexting?


Linked article: nbcwashington.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ukraine has retaken Snake Island, which will be immediately be put back into service as a forward outpost for telling Russian troops to go fark themselves


Linked article: npr.org
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Man tries to appeal directly to Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh under the Second Amendment


Linked article: independent.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Corn passes through intact


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
IMF team arrives in Sri Lanka as crisis worsens, will no doubt be disbanded and labelled as a rogue agency before uncovering the CIA mole in a daring heist involving lots of special effects


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
143 sheep killed fleeing from wolves in southwestern Idaho. Almost gross


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And HOW did you find out today is World Productivity Day? Exactly


Linked article: nationaldaycalendar.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The President, while riding his bicycle on vacation, came to a sudden arboreal stop"


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
First there was no Dana, now there is no Juul


Linked article: woodtv.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Firefighting boat has two jobs: be a boat, and fight fires. Officials are now investigating why it caught fire and sank


Linked article: wickedlocal.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Acknowledging rollercoaster of American economy, Tacoma Narrows Bridge anticipates reduction of toll rates this fall, a move expected to resonate with drivers


Linked article: king5.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What North Korea lacks in accuracy, they seem to be making up for in range


Linked article: wcax.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tractor-trailer hauling cheese catches fire. De Brie everywhere


Linked article: fox8.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Alabama teenager accepted to 15 different schools with $2 million in scholarships. Unclear how he would pay for the other half of his tuition


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The American way of death meets the American way of dying


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remember that Stupid Human Trick on Letterman where the girl launches gum out of her mouth and then catches it again? Russian troops just did that but with a SAM


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Police in riot gear headed to Supreme Court. If only they had done this on Jan 6th


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Four inmates escape from Virginia prison satellite camp, although how they were able to construct an effective re-entry vehicle with working heat shield in prison is anybody's guess


Linked article: wavy.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Homeowners in Illinois are saying yes to No Mow May and letting lawns grow wild. Subby has been doing this for years and proposes No Tow the Cars on His Lawn June


Linked article: yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Customer confuses "Go home and put some pants on" with "Go home and get a hammer to smash up the place"


Linked article: nypost.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Instead of reaching both the North and South Rims during their visits, some are forced to remain perched on the edge of a far smaller basin


Linked article: arstechnica.com
 
