It pays to be a circumcised restaurant employee in Pennsylvania
17
    Employment, employer tip credits, recent federal regulatory update, Minimum wage, tip credit, former service industry worker, credit card  
•       •       •

west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Story not about fried calamari appetizers
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What if you just want the tip?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They get paid so they must be protips.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Helmet or anteater?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unless it's an Arby's
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ayyy what did the leper say to the hooker?
 
Eravior
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"It pays to be a circumcised restaurant employee in Pennsylvania"

"Changes to how Pennsylvania's tipped workers are paid, overtime for salaried workers, start Friday. Here's what it means

Pennsylvania's tipped workers starting Friday have more protections, a move state officials say will level the playing field for employers competing in a tight labor market."

Looks like it's the opposite, Subby. More protection for those with tips.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Love when PAYWALLS that you've never been to say you've reached your free limit.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
WTF are we 10 years old? (yeah, welcome to Fark blah blah blah...)
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hugh Jackman Loses It Over Sir Patrick Stewart's Ridiculous Circumcision Story - Graham Norton Show
Youtube 8utAagjD8SE
 
Loucifer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: WTF are we 10 years old? (yeah, welcome to Fark blah blah blah...)


You clicked and commented. So... yeah. 😀
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Er, subby, quite the opposite - if I understand it right, essentially fewer people's tips are being docked.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, here we go! Somebody gets a little smegma in their food and everyone loses their shiat
 
Petey4335
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Ayyy what did the leper say to the hooker?


"Got a discount? Because, I'm broke"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I got a tip for you.  There is a Schnippers in Philly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
An update to the definition of "tipped employee," adjusted for inflation since 1977, increasing the amount in tips an employee must receive monthly from $30 to $135 before an employer can reduce an employee's hourly pay from $7.25 per hour to as low as $2.83 per hour.

Sounds like all restaurants will be hiring family from here on out. Good reason to have kids though no one else is going to work for you. We pay less than welfare. No benefits, low pay, long hours and no PTO. Do a great job and we cut your pay! It's a wonder more people don't piss in the pickle barrel.
 
