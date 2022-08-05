 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Small update on the woman pulled over for erratic driving while in town for Trump rally who gave cops a literal White Privilege Card. "Department Policy" was violated, but it's being treated as a "confidential personnel matter"
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deputy Chief Sean Case said some people who saw Israelah's post about the incident and a video she recorded of the exchange were critical of the officers' actions. "We recognize that," he said.

Translation we ain't doing shiat about this even though we know some citizens will have a problem with this
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just drop this here and see if it effects the conversation in this thread
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Just drop this here and see if it effects the conversation in this thread
[s.abcnews.com image 793x992]


She handed the police a card which identified her a being pro-white supremacy, and the police accepted the card at face value (the card's face, not hers), exactly as they would white (skin) privilege. This incident reinforces the stereotype of American police as White Nationalist/ Klan members, do you think her Brown skin demonstrates a different narrative?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Just drop this here and see if it effects the conversation in this thread
[s.abcnews.com image 793x992]


Israelah in her Twitter biography describes herself as Pinay, or a woman of Filipino origin.

They generally want to be white so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this tabloid is absolutely accurate and truthful.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stargazer86: I'm sure this tabloid is absolutely accurate and truthful.


Here is your mainstream media link: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/woman-flashed-white-privilege-card-pulled-now-officers-are-trouble-let-rcna41700
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: spongeboob: Just drop this here and see if it effects the conversation in this thread
[s.abcnews.com image 793x992]

She handed the police a card which identified her a being pro-white supremacy, and the police accepted the card at face value (the card's face, not hers), exactly as they would white (skin) privilege. This incident reinforces the stereotype of American police as White Nationalist/ Klan members, do you think her Brown skin demonstrates a different narrative?


Wait, are we taking what a trump supporter said on facebook as fact now?
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't this happen like a month ago?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nothing says Christian Patriot like using the US flag for butt floss.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Didn't this happen like a month ago?


Ayup
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Lambskincoat: spongeboob: Just drop this here and see if it effects the conversation in this thread
[s.abcnews.com image 793x992]

She handed the police a card which identified her a being pro-white supremacy, and the police accepted the card at face value (the card's face, not hers), exactly as they would white (skin) privilege. This incident reinforces the stereotype of American police as White Nationalist/ Klan members, do you think her Brown skin demonstrates a different narrative?

Wait, are we taking what a trump supporter said on facebook as fact now?


There is a video of it and the police confirm it occurred, not sure why the veracity is in question.  Here is the thing, I assume that the cops were planning on giving her a warning anyway (after observing her to see if she was drunk).  I doubt that the white privilege card had any effect on that.
 
dyfsunctional
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok. She wasn't driving, only traveling.

I'm guessing the cops didn't want the paperwork.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets see Paul Allen's white privilege card.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 622x650]

Nothing says Christian Patriot like using the US flag for butt floss.


Christian nationalists don't respect American values and don't actually like America all that much.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Just drop this here and see if it effects the conversation in this thread
[s.abcnews.com image 793x992]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat:

https://www.fark.com/comments/12464542/Please-note-youre-not-actually-supposed-to-show-your-race-card
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
police have the authority to make decisions to ticket or warn.  this doesnt seem like a violation.  it seems incredibly stupid in a racist meme related way.  but not in any way illegal.

the funny part is the dumbass woman got a lucky break by doing something unethical.  but b/c she's a standard trumper she's not introspective enough to realize that its something she should have stfu about and instead, as they do, plastered it all over social media.  which of course resulted in people who arent racist trumper assholes pointing out that both her and the cops kind of are.  which made her get hurt trumper snowflake feefees.
but again, none of that is illegal.  welcome to popularity buttercup.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: I assume that the cops were planning on giving her a warning anyway (after observing her to see if she was drunk).  I doubt that the white privilege card had any effect on that.


This is about 100% accurate. Computer database check of driver license and then a warning.

Their major fark up was saying the card was "Hilarious."

Had the officers at least pretended to be professional when they were being video recorded, it would be a total non-issue. On camera, you say "This isn't a license, it isn't a card that gets you out of or keeps you out of trouble, and it's not at all funny." Had they addressed the issue like that, it would have been a total non-issue.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: spongeboob: Just drop this here and see if it effects the conversation in this thread
[s.abcnews.com image 793x992]

She handed the police a card which identified her a being pro-white supremacy, and the police accepted the card at face value (the card's face, not hers), exactly as they would white (skin) privilege. This incident reinforces the stereotype of American police as White Nationalist/ Klan members, do you think her Brown skin demonstrates a different narrative?


I was implying that her skin tone will decrease some Farkers' zeal in defending this person
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Deputy Chief Sean Case said some people who saw Israelah's post about the incident and a video she recorded of the exchange were critical of the officers' actions. "We recognize that," he said.

Translation we ain't doing shiat about this even though we know some citizens will have a problem with this


Not even a "sorry you're offended" non-apology apology. Just "noted, move along".
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: I'm sure this tabloid is absolutely accurate and truthful.


There seem to be real news organizations reporting on this but they might all be behind paywalls
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Deputy Chief Sean Case said some people who saw Israelah's post about the incident and a video she recorded of the exchange were critical of the officers' actions. "We recognize that," he said.

Translation we ain't doing shiat about this even though we know some citizens will have a problem with this


the best part ftfa is that the only way anyone knows about this is because she recorded video herself and then posted it as a brag.

this should literally be the poster child for explaining "White Privilege" to anyone.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Lambskincoat: spongeboob: Just drop this here and see if it effects the conversation in this thread
[s.abcnews.com image 793x992]

She handed the police a card which identified her a being pro-white supremacy, and the police accepted the card at face value (the card's face, not hers), exactly as they would white (skin) privilege. This incident reinforces the stereotype of American police as White Nationalist/ Klan members, do you think her Brown skin demonstrates a different narrative?

Wait, are we taking what a trump supporter said on facebook as fact now?


There's a video, IDK if it actually shows it or if it is one of those I just owned the Libs videos
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: spongeboob: Just drop this here and see if it effects the conversation in this thread
[s.abcnews.com image 793x992]

She handed the police a card which identified her a being pro-white supremacy, and the police accepted the card at face value (the card's face, not hers), exactly as they would white (skin) privilege. This incident reinforces the stereotype of American police as White Nationalist/ Klan members, do you think her Brown skin demonstrates a different narrative?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 622x650]

Nothing says Christian Patriot like using the US flag for butt floss.


"Born to ride Donald J Trump"


*vomits*
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Just drop this here and see if it effects the conversation in this thread
[s.abcnews.com image 793x992]


My Filipino family is more racist than most white people I've known.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Repeat from about a week ago.
 
B0redd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What else are you going to use it for?

Whats the point of having it if you cant use it?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Repeat from about a week ago.


Did we post david bronson, public figure, as the mayor?
Well here you go:
Fark user imageView Full Size


And their city council members are easy to find too. Have already emailed not chuck but mayor bronson on a possible audit.
But what do I know.

Stop paying these motherfers.
Stop paying administrators.
Stop, enough is enough.
 
Rembrant_Q_Einstein
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anyone know where to get one of these? Asking for a white friend.
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: PaceyWhitter: I assume that the cops were planning on giving her a warning anyway (after observing her to see if she was drunk).  I doubt that the white privilege card had any effect on that.

This is about 100% accurate. Computer database check of driver license and then a warning.

Their major fark up was saying the card was "Hilarious."

Had the officers at least pretended to be professional when they were being video recorded, it would be a total non-issue. On camera, you say "This isn't a license, it isn't a card that gets you out of or keeps you out of trouble, and it's not at all funny." Had they addressed the issue like that, it would have been a total non-issue.


Fair point, their yucking it up definitely does them no favors.  Hilariously, no one would have known about it except for her posting it on Facebook.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: PaceyWhitter: I assume that the cops were planning on giving her a warning anyway (after observing her to see if she was drunk).  I doubt that the white privilege card had any effect on that.

This is about 100% accurate. Computer database check of driver license and then a warning.

Their major fark up was saying the card was "Hilarious."

Had the officers at least pretended to be professional when they were being video recorded, it would be a total non-issue. On camera, you say "This isn't a license, it isn't a card that gets you out of or keeps you out of trouble, and it's not at all funny." Had they addressed the issue like that, it would have been a total non-issue.


Yeah, right up until "she wasn't able to produce a license", i'd agree.
But once that happened, she's due a citation or something.
 
BeerArtist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: I'm sure this tabloid is absolutely accurate and truthful.


It links to an article from NBC.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Deputy Chief Sean Case said some people who saw Israelah's post about the incident and a video she recorded of the exchange were critical of the officers' actions. "We recognize that," he said.

Translation we ain't doing shiat about this even though we know some citizens will have a problem with this


Translation TL,DR: Go fark yourself
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 622x650]

Nothing says Christian Patriot like using the US flag for butt floss.


Ok, why do some people have weird sexual desires about presidents?  You see people proudly displaying fags that say that they want to "F*ck Biden" now these two say that they are born to ride Donald Trump.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well it's finally good for something. Been trying to find a use for it since being told I had it.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Lambskincoat: spongeboob: Just drop this here and see if it effects the conversation in this thread
[s.abcnews.com image 793x992]

She handed the police a card which identified her a being pro-white supremacy, and the police accepted the card at face value (the card's face, not hers), exactly as they would white (skin) privilege. This incident reinforces the stereotype of American police as White Nationalist/ Klan members, do you think her Brown skin demonstrates a different narrative?

I was implying that her skin tone will decrease some Farkers' zeal in defending this person


Okay, I get it now.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What kind of dumbest drives from California to Anchorage for a Trump?

The kind of dumbest that carries a White Priviledge card despite being obviously non-white.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The White Privilege bit in Beavis and Butthead farking killed me.
Beavis & Butthead Do The Universe - White Privilege
Youtube r5Ayjnf0eqQ
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: spongeboob: Just drop this here and see if it effects the conversation in this thread
[s.abcnews.com image 793x992]

She handed the police a card which identified her a being pro-white supremacy, and the police accepted the card at face value (the card's face, not hers), exactly as they would white (skin) privilege. This incident reinforces the stereotype of American police as White Nationalist/ Klan members, do you think her Brown skin demonstrates a different narrative?


A black American man created these as a joke/ social commentary:

"KFOR reached out to the creator of the card Wednesday, who said the card was meant to be viewed as a parody, not something meant to be taken seriously.

"We created this card as a joke," said Joel Patrick, who is Black and sells the card on OfficalJoelPatrick.com. "If they're saying this in seriousness, that's a personal problem with them. You don't go around telling someone you're better than them."

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wfla.com/news/national/white-privilege-card-causes-controversy-at-high-school/amp/

https://officialjoelpatrick.com/products/white-privilege-card

Although I will say, Joel's done a bang up job at identifying and fleecing racist assholes. Even if that wasn't his intention.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
LOL @  "Whited privileged card"
 
ng2810
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: What kind of dumbest drives from California to Anchorage for a Trump?

The kind of dumbest that carries a White Priviledge card despite being obviously non-white.


Fark user imageView Full Size

The kind with literal suckers for brains, that's what.

Of course she's farking Filipino. Filipinos are the worst kind of Remora. They simultaneously carry around White Privilage cards touting themselves as White to their White Savior colonizers while at the same time making their daughters scrub their skin with brillo pads until they bleed and yell at them to stay out of the sun.

/Fark the lot of them.
/Still have scars from those farking brillo pads. Skin still not white.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can you even get a ticket for weaving, assuming you are sober?
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't think she would pass the David Duke "White Test"!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
