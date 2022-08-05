 Skip to content
(MSN)   Prosecutor seeking judgeship says he has 'moved on' since impregnating defendant, farking jurors, and accepted the consequences of his action (of which there were none)   (msn.com) divider line
18
994 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2022 at 11:50 PM



18 Comments     (+0 »)
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Kentucky... you never disappoint.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, he is a Republican. Shocker.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our next Republican-appointed associate justice of the Supreme Court, everyone.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"It's like the church head deacon having an affair with the choir director, then wanting to be the preacher,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Were either the defendant or the juror his cousin?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: "It's like the church head deacon having an affair with the choir director, then wanting to be the preacher,"

[Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


And I approved this message.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meh.  So long as he is not a democrat and not farking men then the conservatives down their will ignore everything he has done so long as he hates democrats.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Our next Republican-appointed associate justice of the Supreme Court, everyone.


I would certainly hope so. We need more Christian White Nationalist Family Men on the Supreme Court to help preserve the sanctity of everything America stands for -- namely entitled white men using and abusing everything and everyone they can
 
Cheron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In both cases there was a power dynamic. This wasn't romance, this was a man using his position to have sex. I applaud his seeking a judgeship to add a whole new dimension to his fans only page.

Bet child custody cases will yield particularly deviant vids.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I like how he uses "mistake", singular, not "mistakes" plural. I have to wonder, which one of his offenses was the "mistake" and which ones were not mistakes?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Notably missing from the article - what happened to the fetus?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not only should this guy be thrown off the ticket ballot for judge, he should be disbarred.
 
ifky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Not only should this guy be thrown off the ticket ballot for judge, he should be disbarred.


He's a Republican, dude. If you've been following politics at all, you should know that they're going to run him for President. All he has to do is state that he's a Christian Nationalist, believes the Earth is flat, and women should be required to wear burkas. Bonus points for being against foreigners, people of color, and Ukraine.
 
dryknife
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"After Sartain told Leveridge's wife about the affair, Leveridge moved to rescind Sartain's pretrial diversion agreement."

What a piece of work this guy is.
He really should consider an even higher office.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's the problem. Seems to be perfectly cromulent behaviour for a judge in Kentucky.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sdd2000: BitwiseShift: "It's like the church head deacon having an affair with the choir director, then wanting to be the preacher,"

[Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]

And I approved this message.

[Fark user image image 472x630]


Cripes that amphibian needs to get sent back to his pond
 
