FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How embarrassing for Putin
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware the Norc army. You think the Orcs we're pillagers, the Norcs will devour the land like a locust swarm.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soldiers? What the orcs need is for some fresh tanks and APCs to arrive just as the ground freezes hard enough to let them roam freely without being forced to stay on roads and highways. Now is the time to take out the infrastructure that would be used to facilitate that outcome.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet. NK exporting Covid to the Russian ranks
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Putin has run out of cannon fodder and now has to borrow some from Lil' Kim. I wonder what the Norks are getting in return?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman: I guess Putin has run out of cannon fodder and now has to borrow some from Lil' Kim. I wonder what the Norks are getting in return?


I'm guessing oil, natural gas, and 100k less hungry mouths to feed.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman: I guess Putin has run out of cannon fodder and now has to borrow some from Lil' Kim. I wonder what the Norks are getting in return?


Food, money, and fuel
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Time to initiate Operation Hoagie Drop.
Give 'em what they don't get at home and they'll all defect.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, they'll blend right in
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lurkey: Time to initiate Operation Hoagie Drop.
Give 'em what they don't get at home and they'll all defect.


Hell, give them iPhones with preloaded porn. They'll be too tired and distracted to fight.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wonder if their infantry will be as fearsome and cunning a soldier as this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: How embarrassing for Putin


Hope he realizes that could be an excuse for NATO to summon 300K soldiers in one shot to defend Ukraine.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Be funny if they all  Deserted immediately
 
whidbey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What a bunch of farking dumbshiats.
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey, does this mean there will be no one to man all the artillery in the DMZ? Because this is solving two problems at once!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do you mean "unleash 100,000 starving, meth addicted defectors"

I'm pretty sure that 4 McDonalds could derail that entire army with a few days worth of double-cheeseburger manufacture.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Oh, they'll blend right in


Treat them as mercenaries, and wipe them out.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Observers: "Wow, Russia's invasion has been an absolute logistics trainwreck."

Russia: "Hold my beer."
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Be funny if they all  Deserted immediately


That's what I expect will happen- they'll be another refuge wave.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like an expensive logistics operation that neither side can afford.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
 Surely they'd be 'goblins' to the Russkie's 'orcs', right?
 
lefty248
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Be funny if they all  Deserted immediately


To Ukraine.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
100K soldiers and another 100K Ministry of Information officers to make sure the soldiers stay in line. Then another 100K Information officers to watch the other information officers.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: I wonder if their infantry will be as fearsome and cunning a soldier as this guy.

[Fark user image 425x555]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The funny part is that the Soviets' actually think this would help.  If you think C&C are a cluster fark now wait until you unleash 100,000 NK soldiers onto your battlefield.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't imagine that they'll last very long considering logistics and WW2 mindset.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A little worrying what side of WW3 we'd be on if Trump won when his buddies are joining up in the axis.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: I guess Putin has run out of cannon fodder and now has to borrow some from Lil' Kim. I wonder what the Norks are getting in return?


Food?
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nork (plural Norks)
(slang, ethnic slur, derogatory) A North Korean.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Oh, they'll blend right in


Probably a benefit -- they can't just take any opportunity to walk away from their unit and blend in.  Some random Korean isn't going to easily lay low while looking for the chance to defect.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Three hots and a cot?  Brother, you got us at three hots.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So 100,000 volunteers is going to turn into what? 90k defectors who apply for asylum?
 
Eravior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: lurkey: Time to initiate Operation Hoagie Drop.
Give 'em what they don't get at home and they'll all defect.

Hell, give them iPhones with preloaded porn. They'll be too tired and distracted to fight.


That's a genius move. Makes targeting their locations so much easier and I'm betting most wouldn't even be aware of the danger. Add location tracking software to put the fish in barrels.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This Red Dawn mashup/reboot sucks
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess we can expect the theft of grain and other foodstuffs to ramp up exponentially.

But realistically, bullshiat. North Korea doesn't have naval transport or air transport. Russia can't afford air transport. China isn't going to let any foreign army cross their territory. Maybe they'll fly Emirates and pay with BTC.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If Florida men join up, can we call them Crocs?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fano: Hey, does this mean there will be no one to man all the artillery in the DMZ? Because this is solving two problems at once!


North Korea has around a million folks they put in uniform (when not planting or harvesting).
So, still 90% or so manned.

Now ask me how much of that artillery is well maintained. 
Hint: they looked *up* to the Russian military's standards.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If I were South Korea I'd be kinda happy right now that a whole bunch of North Korean soldiers are about to become drone fodder.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ace in your face: So 100,000 volunteers is going to turn into what? 90k defectors who apply for asylum?


I'm sure they have loved ones back home that are allergic to anti aircraft fire.

Russian Army pay going in to Li'l Kim's bank account
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's all part of Russia's clever plan. The orc army complained about expired rations and ancient equipment. The Norc army thinks those are Luxuries.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
by some accounts they're so undernourished you could ward them off with a fan.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: Beware the Norc army. You think the Orcs we're pillagers, the Norcs will devour the land like a locust swarm.


Half the point in starving your own people.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So basically some Russian warboner pundit on that talking heads show Dancing With the Czars is having a wargasm fantasy moment.
(cough)bullshiat(cough)
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KC Dutchman: I guess Putin has run out of cannon fodder and now has to borrow some from Lil' Kim. I wonder what the Norks are getting in return?


Oil and fewer people to feed.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Private_Citizen: It's all part of Russia's clever plan. The orc army complained about expired rations and ancient equipment. The Norc army thinks those are Luxuries.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
