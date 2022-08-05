 Skip to content
(NPR)   The numbers are out, and the economy is so bad right now that it's almost impossible to be unemployed   (npr.org) divider line
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But my student loans!

Biden bad man!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good... good...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those lazy bastards just want to stay at home and collect welfare!!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Adds jobs? What about the poor businesses that still can't find shiftless lazy workers to fill their positions? Ever think about that, Mister Smartypants? No, no you didn't! Because you're selfish!
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rich people keep saying no one wants to work, tho.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

question_dj: Rich people keep saying no one wants to work, tho.


It's not that people don't want to work.

It's that people don't want to work for the slave wages rich people are offering.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

question_dj: Rich people keep saying no one wants to work, tho.


I assume they mean themselves.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The "Liberal" Media: THERE ARE TOO MANY JOBS!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next thing you know, everyone will have a cell phone and a refrigerator.
 
advex101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nobody can agree which set of cherry picked data to believe.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You can work as many jobs as you want, poor people, but with inflation, what you earn will never be enough.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's almost like persecuting immigrants is a bad idea and other immigrants may be less eager to immigrate....
 
Tentacle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

advex101: Nobody can agree which set of cherry picked data to believe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: The "Liberal" Media: THERE ARE TOO MANY JOBS!!!!

[Fark user image 850x559]


Ugh, these jerks.

Inflation is not because of demand! Or at least not demand from us regular people. Its mostly supply constraints (COVID, Russian invasion) and profit gouging (rent/housing, gas, etc)
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: The "Liberal" Media: THERE ARE TOO MANY JOBS!!!!

[Fark user image 850x559]


There are real issues with those who are on fixed incomes such as those who receive Social Security and Pensions. They're monthly income isn't increasing while their purchasing power is decreasing.

Surprised that CNN hasn't splashed that all over their main page yet considering how much of a boner they have for anything anti-Biden.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Next thing you know, everyone will have a cell phone and a refrigerator.


My cellphone is a refrigerator *kisses tiny giraffe*.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Thoreny: FlashHarry: The "Liberal" Media: THERE ARE TOO MANY JOBS!!!!

[Fark user image 850x559]

There are real issues with those who are on fixed incomes such as those who receive Social Security and Pensions. Their monthly income isn't increasing while their purchasing power is decreasing.

Surprised that CNN hasn't splashed that all over their main page yet considering how much of a boner they have for anything anti-Biden.


They're is not the same as their.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm sure our Stein voters will be along to tell us how bad this is because they have not gotten their magic pony yet.
 
alitaki
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: question_dj: Rich people keep saying no one wants to work, tho.

It's not that people don't want to work.

It's that people don't want to work for the slave wages rich people are offering.


No, I really don't want to work. I want someone to pay me not to work so I can play Valheim and Elite Dangerous all day.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Inflation is not because of demand! Or at least not demand from us regular people. Its mostly supply constraints (COVID, Russian invasion) and profit gouging (rent/housing, gas, etc)


I'm sorry, that doesn't fit our narrative, we, the global corporations won't stop complaining about this until wages go back to 1985 levels.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Stay rosey Fark... meanwhile I've been told all of our open positions (including my team's open ones) have been on hold and I need to find recommendations for cuts... yeah so positivie.
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tentacle: advex101: Nobody can agree which set of cherry picked data to believe.

[Fark user image image 342x291]


I don't think Tasha Yar was a cherry =)
 
b0rg9
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

question_dj: Rich people keep saying no one wants to work, tho.


Hell, I've heard idiot poor people say that even more so.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tfresh: Stay rosey Fark... meanwhile I've been told all of our open positions (including my team's open ones) have been on hold and I need to find recommendations for cuts... yeah so positivie.


Wait, are you trying to tell me that there are differences across all markets and industries? WHEN DID THIS HAPPEN?!?!?
 
zappaisfrank
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is bad news....for Biden.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I never did understand why stocks react to good jobs reports as bad news. Why? Good jobs, companies are making money and hiring, economy must be perking, why stonks down? Is it because inflation is going to continue and more rate hikes will be needed? I guess that's it but it seems short sighted.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: tfresh: Stay rosey Fark... meanwhile I've been told all of our open positions (including my team's open ones) have been on hold and I need to find recommendations for cuts... yeah so positivie.

Wait, are you trying to tell me that there are differences across all markets and industries? WHEN DID THIS HAPPEN?!?!?


Its called context... Fark normally raves about it... unless they don't want to.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: profit gouging


Google "oil company Q2 profits" and be prepared to be very angry.

Combined, the top five producers raked in nearly $70,000,000,000 in profits earlier this year, but somehow still manage to receive $3,000,000,000 in government subsidies.

Sadly, nothing will happen as far as windfall tax assessments, since the petroleum industry lobby has nearly everyone in Congress in their pockets.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: tfresh: Stay rosey Fark... meanwhile I've been told all of our open positions (including my team's open ones) have been on hold and I need to find recommendations for cuts... yeah so positivie.

Wait, are you trying to tell me that there are differences across all markets and industries? WHEN DID THIS HAPPEN?!?!?


Thanks a lot, Obama.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The only reason I'm not unemployed is because I have a job.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

markie_farkie: weddingsinger: profit gouging

Google "oil company Q2 profits" and be prepared to be very angry.

Combined, the top five producers raked in nearly $70,000,000,000 in profits earlier this year, but somehow still manage to receive $3,000,000,000 in government subsidies.

Sadly, nothing will happen as far as windfall tax assessments, since the petroleum industry lobby has nearly everyone in Congress in their pockets.


Gross.

We need a national rent control act. Something like huge taxes on owning more than 2 single family homes, too.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 1 minute ago  

question_dj: Rich people keep saying no one wants to work, tho.


They don't want to starve and become homeless while working, which is why they won't take your cheep ass hourly rate.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So the only thing keeping us from another glorious bull market run is those damn invading Russian orcs in Ukraine? Send more lawyers, guns and money ASAP.

/the lawyers are for target practice ;-)
//think Jack Black in The Jackal
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tfresh: Stay rosey Fark... meanwhile I've been told all of our open positions (including my team's open ones) have been on hold and I need to find recommendations for cuts... yeah so positivie.


Huh. We've just implemented an employee drive with increased bonuses for referrals.
 
b0rg9
‘’ less than a minute ago  

alitaki: Elite Dangerous


I haven't touched that since 2015.  I'm sure a lot has changed.
 
hej
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yes, the important thing is whether or not you can work, not what you can purchase with what you get paid for working.
 
