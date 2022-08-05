 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   So stop me if you've already heard this one: A goat goes to a jewelry store   (upi.com) divider line
18
    More: Amusing, English-language films, City, jewelry store, loose goat, Leo White, British Columbia Interior, pair of shepherds, unusual situation  
•       •       •

544 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2022 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Witnesses in Cartagena, in the Murica region

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And the salesperson says, "Hello, Ms. Nicks, how can I help you today?"
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was unclear how the goat came to be wandering loose in the city.

That must have been some party.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: And the salesperson says, "Hello, Ms. Nicks, how can I help you today?"


Damn...made me snort
She's unleashing it in Maine in like a month, you going?
I would but...I dont wanna.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capricious behavior in a goat?
 
PhotoshopCrazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STOP!
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was told this store is PANdora..."
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it this one? You may need to call an exorcist.


images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it scream or does it faint? Oh I know, both.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: [i.imgur.com image 480x270]


What year is this from lol?
Hilarious.
They got british knights and jnco jeans?

Goats.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A goat walks into a Jewelry store and starts looking at the rings. A salesman asks the goat if he'd be interested in purchasing a ring. The goat says no, I've already won 7 super bowls, I have enough.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expected a Tom Brady link.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pamplona sends it sympathies.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone enjoys living deliciously.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just shopping for some bling...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tom buys Gisele something nice?
(click)
Dafuq is this crap?
(close)
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.