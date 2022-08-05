 Skip to content
(CNN)   You've probably never heard of the Oak Creek Massacre, which is unfortunate because if more people knew about and had done something in its wake, we might not be overrun with white supremacist terrorists right now   (cnn.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or maybe it is hard to remember mass shootings anymore because there are so many.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still reeling from the Bowling Green Massacre.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Or maybe it is hard to remember mass shootings anymore because there are so many.


They do tend to blur together after a while.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds suspiciously of CRT, subby...
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article is pinning the rise of white nationalists on something that happened 10 years ago?   That's WAAAAY too late.  By that point, the Rs in congress were already actively protecting white nationalist groups from investigation by the feds.  By the time you've reached the point where one of your national parties is actively protecting a group, they've already risen.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only going back to 2012 is a warning of today? That's a bit late imo...
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oak Creek was just one of many symptoms of white supremacy, but those wheels were turning long before 2012.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, and if we had handled the Bundy ranch farce as the terrorist uprising it was and acted appropriately we might not have had the same emboldened donkeys rampaging through the halls of congress.

White nationalist/ right wing terrorists respect only force and violence is the only language they can understand. They view restraint as weakness and indifference as agreement. Ita no wonder they have pushed so far with almost no effective checks from those who oppose them.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: The article is pinning the rise of white nationalists on something that happened 10 years ago?   That's WAAAAY too late.  By that point, the Rs in congress were already actively protecting white nationalist groups from investigation by the feds.  By the time you've reached the point where one of your national parties is actively protecting a group, they've already risen.


Exactly.  Remember after 9/11 Sikhs were getting murdered as well.  This is a long, unbroken chain of white nationalism.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG! Turbans!

For me, it's not just the racism, it's the lazy stupidity that's maddening.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overrun?

Lmao.  No.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Promoting hatred in this way via any media source or group gathering should be illegal. I'm all for free speech, but not free lies. This crap is destroying the country.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the Tulsa massacare is waving its hands and saying "anybody remember me?"
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh subby, Americans never learn lessons.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Overrun?

Lmao.  No.


Way to live down to your screen name.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: The article is pinning the rise of white nationalists on something that happened 10 years ago?   That's WAAAAY too late.  By that point, the Rs in congress were already actively protecting white nationalist groups from investigation by the feds.  By the time you've reached the point where one of your national parties is actively protecting a group, they've already risen.


The rise of white nationalism started with the election of Ronald Reagan.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OKC Bombing.

Ruby Ridge

Waco.

We needed to stamp out this ideology at that time.

Do you really think McVeigh and Nichols acted alone? Or did they get support from the Michigan Militia and other RWNJ groups.

It's time to stamp out white supremacy/white Christian nationalism before we become Nazi Germany 2.0
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Meanwhile, the Tulsa massacare is waving its hands and saying "anybody remember me?"


No kidding, they were firebombed by airplanes to start. Hundreds dead. And a highway built over the mass graves so no one could check.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Meanwhile, the Tulsa massacare is waving its hands and saying "anybody remember me?"


On the one hand, yes. On the other, between then and now there was a time when it looked like things might be turning around, with things like the passage of the Civil and Voting Rights Acts. But then we let things like Fox News exist, in the name of "freedom of speech".
 
Boudyro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Explodo: The article is pinning the rise of white nationalists on something that happened 10 years ago?   That's WAAAAY too late.  By that point, the Rs in congress were already actively protecting white nationalist groups from investigation by the feds.  By the time you've reached the point where one of your national parties is actively protecting a group, they've already risen.

The rise of white nationalism started with the election of Ronald Reagan.

crowning of Æthelstan.

FTFY

Doesn't matter it was a different nation. It can't be stressed enough what racist bastards the British were for hundreds of years. It poisons all her former colonies.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Boudyro: Tyrone Slothrop: Explodo: The article is pinning the rise of white nationalists on something that happened 10 years ago?   That's WAAAAY too late.  By that point, the Rs in congress were already actively protecting white nationalist groups from investigation by the feds.  By the time you've reached the point where one of your national parties is actively protecting a group, they've already risen.

The rise of white nationalism started with the election of Ronald Reagan.crowning of Æthelstan.

FTFY

Doesn't matter it was a different nation. It can't be stressed enough what racist bastards the British were for hundreds of years. It poisons all her former colonies.


Maybe, but Canada seems to be doing much better than we are.
 
Chabash
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We need to clone P Barnes to deal with all this bullshiat.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You can probably point to somewhere in the 90s, but if it wasn't 9/11, it was definitely 2008. Palin wasn't was a subtle as a brick.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also:

A year later, the FBI agreed to add hate crime categories for Sikhs, Hindus, Arabs and other groups -- the way it already did for Christians, Jews, Muslims and atheists. The change went into effect in 2015.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Farking hell this country is so bones-deep racist.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: OMG! Turbans!

For me, it's not just the racism, it's the lazy stupidity that's maddening.


Some time after Oak Creek an a-hole in Arizona shot a Sikh gas station employee.  He yelled about "those damn Muslims" as he shot up the place.  At that time I remember thinking how wrong that was on such a multitude of levels.  It was maddening lazy stupidity demonstrated by a crazed nutter who knew nothing about what he was mindlessly doing.  Evil and stupidity are a dangerous combination.
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chabash: We need to clone P Barnes to deal with all this bullshiat.


What a Noble idea!
Book it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: That sounds suspiciously of CRT, subby...


Agreed - any suggestion that white racism,. or any similar phenomenon, might be real, or a problem, must be viewed with extreme suspicion.
Most likely it is a covert attempt by BLM and Antifa to subvert America and make white people and their children feel bad about themselves.
Fake news, from the Mainstream Liberal Media!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
(Waits until other wisconsinites comes in and realize how non wisconsinites are probably pronouncing Oak Creek, lacking the "Mi'waukee slur" while reading this thread)
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Oak Creek was just one of many symptoms of white supremacy, but those wheels were turning long before 2012.


White supremacy was written into the US Constitution.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
While not denying there are racists and minuscule organizations of white supremacists in the US, stating the the US is being "overrun" is a bit over the top.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Oak Creek was just one of many symptoms of white supremacy, but those wheels were turning long before 2012.


A song making fun of it all came out in 1997
Moxy Früvous - Michigan Militia
Youtube deKRFMjQ5sY
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: While not denying there are racists and minuscule organizations of white supremacists in the US, stating the the US is being "overrun" is a bit over the top.


The conservative base is minuscule?
 
fyancey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ahh every white is a white supremacist terrorist now? Why don't you just advocate genocide. Be just like hitler. Become hitler.
 
alitaki
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I grew up in liberal New York City and attended public school all the way through college. Do you know when the first time I heard about the 1921 Tulsa Massacre was? When I watched the depiction of it on the HBO show Watchmen in 2019. It was never taught to us. Neither was Juneteenth.

Maybe if our actual history was taught we'd have avoided a lot of problem. Probably not though because humans, and unfortunately Americans in particular, are stupid.
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: You can probably point to somewhere in the 90s, but if it wasn't 9/11, it was definitely 2008. Palin wasn't was a subtle as a brick.


I point to 9/11, before that the FBI had been pretty active in keeping the white domestic terrorists in check. Sure they missed OKC, but that was 2 guys, the organized movements were under surveillance and stepped on pretty well when they got too dangerous.
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fyancey: Ahh every white is a white supremacist terrorist now? Why don't you just advocate genocide. Be just like hitler. Become hitler.


I imagine the German Nazis back in WWII making similar arguments as yours.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


2012?  Pfft.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sorry, white people can't be terrorists. They can only be lone wolves with mental problems, completely detached from the society they live in. And if you think otherwise, you're the real racist.
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Counterpoint: The rise of white supremacist terrorism found its roots when Doug Williams proved that a black quarterback could lead a team all the way to victory in the Superbowl. It was the straw that broke the camel's back.
 
