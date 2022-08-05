 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   **** IT'S HAPPENiNG ****
20
•       •       •

20 Comments
TuckFrump [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I celebrate every day
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh good.  I visited Brewery Ommegang last week and came home with some interesting items I haven't tried yet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So its another day that ends in Y?

*burp*
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddam you, subby, I got all excited for Ron Paul.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TEETOTALERS UNITE!


*wanking motion*
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beer song
Youtube yzcEG_JoVuo
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beer is disgusting and for low class fat bodies. I'll stick with my Seagram's and tap water chaser thank you very much.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my god, pray for Drew's liver.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: I celebrate every day


and rue it every morning after...
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Oh good.  I visited Brewery Ommegang last week and came home with some interesting items I haven't tried yet.


That place is beautiful.  Great beers too.
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too early for beer, guess I'll have to crack open a guest bud light.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonight I will tap a keg of my own homebrew in celebration.

/Brave Noise Pale Ale. I brewed it in support of efforts to advocate for safe spaces and inclusive environments in the brewing industry.

//Google "Brienne Allan" for craft brewing's "Me Too" moment. One horrifying story after another.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Tonight I will tap a keg of my own homebrew in celebration.

/Brave Noise Pale Ale. I brewed it in support of efforts to advocate for safe spaces and inclusive environments in the brewing industry.

//Google "Brienne Allan" for craft brewing's "Me Too" moment. One horrifying story after another.


Can I make you a tap handle special for that beer? Free.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll get excited when it's International FREE Beer day.
 
