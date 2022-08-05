 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Let's compare a Black man, a fascist, and a really old guy to see if there's any difference in how they announce the death of a terrorist leader to the nation   (npr.org) divider line
67
    More: Obvious, Bill Clinton, President of the United States, Barack Obama, Hillary Rodham Clinton, George W. Bush, Democratic Party, former Presidents Barack Obama, September 11 attacks  
•       •       •

3313 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 Aug 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA

Biden tries to project strength

Presidents do this to "sort of elevate what could be a very crass event, which is that the United States has exacted revenge and murdered someone else," Mercieca said.

/FTA

Yes, someone actually said this about Biden's speech concerning al-Zawahiri.

What the actual fark?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was at a wedding in NJ overlooking Southern Manhattan on the night Obama made that announcement. It's a night won't forget both for the historical importance, the location and Obama really just owned that moment and brought us all together to try to put some closure on a very long, open wound.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: FTA

Biden tries to project strength

Presidents do this to "sort of elevate what could be a very crass event, which is that the United States has exacted revenge and murdered someone else," Mercieca said.

/FTA

Yes, someone actually said this about Biden's speech concerning al-Zawahiri.

What the actual fark?


And not a hint of that theme when discussing Trump's speech which included language like 'died whimpering and terrified in a dead end tunnel'. I was like, what the fark when I heard that, like he was getting off on it. Fark whoever wrote this garbage article.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obama's speech caused Trump to run from President.

I doubt Trump or Biden can claim that.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I never would have guessed that three wildly different people would perform the same task under different circumstances differently.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mission accomplished"?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Obama's speech caused Trump to run from President.

I doubt Trump or Biden can claim that.


Nah, Obama making fun of Trump at the WHCD is what made Trump run.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two of them sounded like Presidents.

One sounded like some douchebag describing his last boss kill in "Grand Theft Auto Tehran".
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obama: UBL FAFO. Mic drop.

Trump: Let me tell you about me for an hour

Biden: Thank you to our troops.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fascist was also a really old guy. Maybe lacking a few years on the President, but far more senile and out of touch.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get it. It's only acceptable when a Republican president announces the death of a terrorist.

Is anyone else getting new imbedded ads, or has Fark just found a way around my ad blocker?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Epic Fap Session: Man, I never would have guessed that three wildly different people would perform the same task under different circumstances differently.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wheres GW?
Oh, his neo-con regime for eight years didn't take one out...
(way longer if one were to investigate his grandfather Prescott bush as a traitor during early 1900s)

He cleared brush in Crawford and golfed, huh.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Thoreny: FTA

Biden tries to project strength

Presidents do this to "sort of elevate what could be a very crass event, which is that the United States has exacted revenge and murdered someone else," Mercieca said.

/FTA

Yes, someone actually said this about Biden's speech concerning al-Zawahiri.

What the actual fark?

And not a hint of that theme when discussing Trump's speech which included language like 'died whimpering and terrified in a dead end tunnel'. I was like, what the fark when I heard that, like he was getting off on it. Fark whoever wrote this garbage article.


What the actual fark, did you even read the (very short) article?  That comment was directed at all three different killings, not just Joe Biden's speech;  The writer is saying "Hey taking credit for the targeted assassination of another human being in any guise is a dark place to go to for any politician, and these THREE people all did that-- They just did it differently from one another, tonally."
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This goes back to Trump's background not in politics, but as a businessman tabloid celebrity and reality TV star, these experts "experts" noted.

F "F"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To refer to Trump speaking as rhetoric or oratory is farked up.   That farking moron can barely speak english. He makes GWB come across as an erudite.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[The fact that Obama, Trump and Biden took center stage to announce the execution of another person is "a little bloodthirsty," Schwartz said.]

Oh, STFU!

/BOTH THIDES
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: And not a hint of that theme when discussing Trump's speech which included language like 'died whimpering and terrified in a dead end tunnel'.


"...but enough about having sex with Melania."
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: [c.tenor.com image 498x373] [View Full Size image _x_]


Love this one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was a setup for a Jesse Peterson punchline

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: [c.tenor.com image 498x373]


By far the best thing to come out of that announcement.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next, let us compare the pies served to each president, and what that tells us about how bored we are.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way," Trump said. He went on describing the operation, saying, "The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him."

If I were to believe in a higher power, I'd be on my knees praying to the Dark Lord below that this will be said someday soon for TFG.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Yes, someone actually said this about Biden's speech concerning al-Zawahiri.

What the actual fark?


This is the same college professor who said this about Trump:

"One of the things that was very noteworthy about Trump's presidential rhetoric was that he claimed to not want to use it, he said that he didn't want to be presidential," said Jennifer Mercieca, a historian of American political rhetoric and professor at Texas A&M University. "He thought that presidential [style] was boring and lame and he thought that he won the office of the presidency by being dynamic and interesting. And so that's, I think, very clearly reflected."

Here's Trump's quote about killing Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019:

"He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way. The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him."

You know, just super, SUPER, professional talk.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sight of a U.S. president announcing the death of a terrorist leader has been a fixture in American politics over the past 11 years.

The second Bush administration never happened?
 
K3rberos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing from Biden's remarks: "I shot a farking knife missile at him!"
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: What the actual fark, did you even read the (very short) article?


Pfft. No.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spot the differemce

https://twitter.com/annatolentini/status/1553316817598283776
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the execution of another person is "a little bloodthirsty," Schwartz said."

Stopped reading there.

The death of each of these leaders saves countless future lives.  You announce it publicly so their potential replacements think twice about murdering countless future lives.

There's nothing blood thirsty about it.  It's about SAVING lives.
 
KerryKlu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Wheres GW?
Oh, his neo-con regime for eight years didn't take one out...
(way longer if one were to investigate his grandfather Prescott bush as a traitor during early 1900s)

He cleared brush in Crawford and golfed, huh.


"Mission Accomplished"
 
THX 1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone's level of class, right there on display for the history books.

Is anyone else getting new imbedded ads, or do I need to update my ad blocker?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: To refer to Trump speaking as rhetoric or oratory is farked up.   That farking moron can barely speak english. He makes GWB come across as an erudite.


No, he doesn't. Trump being a bigger moron doesn't make Bush any less of a moron.
George W. Bush: "I Truly Am Not That Concerned About Osama Bin Laden"
Youtube jJmFkbBjbO0
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armchair_Invective: Next, let us compare the pies served to each president, and what that tells us about how bored we are.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: FTA

Biden tries to project strength

Presidents do this to "sort of elevate what could be a very crass event, which is that the United States has exacted revenge and murdered someone else," Mercieca said.

/FTA

Yes, someone actually said this about Biden's speech concerning al-Zawahiri.

What the actual fark?


It's strange that apparently not every person they spoke with commented on each speech or the author is cherry picking to present their own narrative but using an appeal to authority while having a cover that it is not their opinion
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"whimpering and crying and screaming all the way..."

So, like rapepublicans facing subpoenas, being forced out of office after losing an election by a "landslide", and soon to be how TFG reacts to FBI agents knocking on his door?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet I can guess which one sounded like a school bully bragging.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had never read Trump's speech when they killed that fella, that is... something else.  The thing is that goes way past "not your usual political speech"... most average guys probably wouldn't say that, either.  What we're looking at there is "pissed off 15 year old mostly raised by a television set."
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: Subtonic: Thoreny: FTA

Biden tries to project strength

Presidents do this to "sort of elevate what could be a very crass event, which is that the United States has exacted revenge and murdered someone else," Mercieca said.

/FTA

Yes, someone actually said this about Biden's speech concerning al-Zawahiri.

What the actual fark?

And not a hint of that theme when discussing Trump's speech which included language like 'died whimpering and terrified in a dead end tunnel'. I was like, what the fark when I heard that, like he was getting off on it. Fark whoever wrote this garbage article.

What the actual fark, did you even read the (very short) article?  That comment was directed at all three different killings, not just Joe Biden's speech;  The writer is saying "Hey taking credit for the targeted assassination of another human being in any guise is a dark place to go to for any politician, and these THREE people all did that-- They just did it differently from one another, tonally."


Did YOU read the article? she followed that comment with this:

"What Donald Trump did was the opposite. He didn't try to elevate it," she said. "Instead, he called the person a 'dog,' he very crudely described how they died, and what it meant."

she's happy that 45 dehumanized him, and thinks him the best of the three for it.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Thoreny: FTA

Biden tries to project strength

Presidents do this to "sort of elevate what could be a very crass event, which is that the United States has exacted revenge and murdered someone else," Mercieca said.

/FTA

Yes, someone actually said this about Biden's speech concerning al-Zawahiri.

What the actual fark?

And not a hint of that theme when discussing Trump's speech which included language like 'died whimpering and terrified in a dead end tunnel'. I was like, what the fark when I heard that, like he was getting off on it. Fark whoever wrote this garbage article.


Nice
Polite
Republicans
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middleoftheday: I had never read Trump's speech when they killed that fella, that is... something else.  The thing is that goes way past "not your usual political speech"... most average guys probably wouldn't say that, either.  What we're looking at there is "pissed off 15 year old mostly raised by a television set."


He was describing the way he would have reacted in the same situation, it's all projection with him. Just like everything else with him, wholesale projection.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's play "Spot the presidential president"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Two of them sounded like Presidents.

One sounded like some douchebag describing his last boss kill in "Grand Theft Auto Tehran".


Trump: "he dead"
 
TFCark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow this is a real interesting thing to do - comparing similar situations between more than two presidents. You might consider taking the year into account because todays language and what people are used to say and hear differes so much from what was usual 20 years ago. thanks for sharing this article OP!
 
shinji3i
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Spot the differemce

https://twitter.com/annatolentini/status/1553316817598283776


That video is great and all but that  amazing engrish magabot image response...does anybody know what they're trying to say with

"Made men to give birth"?

Also, I'm outraged that Biden took away our "energy independet".

legendsoflocalization.comView Full Size
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

spongeboob: cherry picking to present their own narrative but using an appeal to authority while having a cover that it is not their opinion


Yes.  That's journalism in 2022.   That's how it works
 
K3rberos
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Thoreny: Yes, someone actually said this about Biden's speech concerning al-Zawahiri.

What the actual fark?

This is the same college professor who said this about Trump:

"One of the things that was very noteworthy about Trump's presidential rhetoric was that he claimed to not want to use it, he said that he didn't want to be presidential," said Jennifer Mercieca, a historian of American political rhetoric and professor at Texas A&M University. "He thought that presidential [style] was boring and lame and he thought that he won the office of the presidency by being dynamic and interesting. And so that's, I think, very clearly reflected."

Here's Trump's quote about killing Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019:

"He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way. The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him."

You know, just super, SUPER, professional talk.


You know in movies when the protagonist throws the villain's words back in his face when he's defeated? Yeah, that's always fun.
 
Paleorific
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

THX 1138: We get it. It's only acceptable when a Republican president announces the death of a terrorist.

Is anyone else getting new imbedded ads, or has Fark just found a way around my ad blocker?


On my phone I received pop up ads right after an Android update the first few times I used Fark.  They're gone now.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Thoreny: FTA

Biden tries to project strength

Presidents do this to "sort of elevate what could be a very crass event, which is that the United States has exacted revenge and murdered someone else," Mercieca said.

/FTA

Yes, someone actually said this about Biden's speech concerning al-Zawahiri.

What the actual fark?

And not a hint of that theme when discussing Trump's speech which included language like 'died whimpering and terrified in a dead end tunnel'. I was like, what the fark when I heard that, like he was getting off on it. Fark whoever wrote this garbage article.


Damn straight!

What a crap article. "The way he spoke was yielded different types of information." WTF ever. That speech was shockingly shiatty and petty. "It wasn't like other modern president's speeches." Yeah, no shiat; look who you're writing about. What a choad.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.