(NPR)   Fentanyl just not doing it for you anymore? How about spiking it with animal tranquilizer?
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hear it goes great with a horse dewormer chaser.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this is odd to hear about Greenfield and Western Mass like this. Opioid use has been a thing in Western Mass since the 90s--well, heroin mostly and other opioids as they got cheaper and easier to get. Junkies like to get their high as cheap as possible, because it's not like they've got unlimited funds. And the market is going to keep supplying them with the most cut stuff they can possibly produce.

Let's just be thankful we're not a krokodil levels of cutting agents.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Requiem for a Dream was supposed to be a cautionary tale. Did no one get that memo?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[insert Ice-T]
The kids are calling it Putting Lassie to Sleep
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for 2028...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Requiem for a Dream was supposed to be a cautionary tale. Did no one get that memo?


What I learned from that movie:

1) speed makes you lose a bunch of weight
2) gotta test the product to make sure it's legit
3) it won't suck itself
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
send some my way, I'm already having a stressful day at work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From wikipedia: "Veterinarians also use xylazine as an emetic, especially in cats."

Have these vets met cats?
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tranquilizer...in cocaine?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Well, this is odd to hear about Greenfield and Western Mass like this. Opioid use has been a thing in Western Mass since the 90s--well, heroin mostly and other opioids as they got cheaper and easier to get. Junkies like to get their high as cheap as possible, because it's not like they've got unlimited funds. And the market is going to keep supplying them with the most cut stuff they can possibly produce.

Let's just be thankful we're not a krokodil levels of cutting agents.


Yet
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm having a hard time finding sympathy at this point.

I mean, I want to--I'm not an a-hole. But with all the stories of tainted everything and weed or weed analogues (d8/thco) being legal, I just can't.
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like you, man, but you're crazy
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Requiem for a Dream was supposed to be a cautionary tale. Did no one get that memo?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


imusic.dkView Full Size


They were all warnings
 
gonegirl
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
During my younger, more impulsive years, I absolutely went through a period where I got drugs from randos. Nothing injectable, but I've definitely snorted coke in the back of a VW bus lined with shag carpeting with a guy I'd just met.

I'm pretty grateful that I did so in an era where all this garbage wasn't going on, and I fear for my brother's teenage kids, some of whom, like me back then, have poor impulse control and no fear of death. They're going to go through their young, dumb years at a much scarier time.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's how I like my breakfast bloody marys.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Like fentanyl, this sounds like a self-limiting problem. Once all the people dumb enough to snort up some random powder sold to them by a mope on a street corner have OD'd, there's not a customer base left.
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: hubiestubert: Well, this is odd to hear about Greenfield and Western Mass like this. Opioid use has been a thing in Western Mass since the 90s--well, heroin mostly and other opioids as they got cheaper and easier to get. Junkies like to get their high as cheap as possible, because it's not like they've got unlimited funds. And the market is going to keep supplying them with the most cut stuff they can possibly produce.

Let's just be thankful we're not a krokodil levels of cutting agents.

Yet


Thank you.
 
alex10294
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Like fentanyl, this sounds like a self-limiting problem. Once all the people dumb enough to snort up some random powder sold to them by a mope on a street corner have OD'd, there's not a customer base left.


Unfortunately, people don't die immediately from injecting/idiocy. They come to the hospital with systemic or heart infections, get enough better to walk, but not be cured, then leave against advice to get more drugs and alcohol.  Then they come back the next week.  Eventually, they die of complecations, or they literally are too sick to physically leave, and they either die, or are cured for now.
Or they come in OD, get treated, wake up, leave against advice, then go out and OD again. Eventually, they die of complecations, or if they OD alone and aren't found.  Gets expensive.  Now, if it were laced with something like 10 times the lethal dose of cyanide, your plan might work.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ketamine was fun, back in the day. Terrible crash, tho'.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Earl Green: I like you, man, but you're crazy


Tranquilizer to the Jugular - Old School (8/9) Movie CLIP (2003) HD
Youtube sFW-yxe13lo
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

alex10294: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Like fentanyl, this sounds like a self-limiting problem. Once all the people dumb enough to snort up some random powder sold to them by a mope on a street corner have OD'd, there's not a customer base left.

Unfortunately, people don't die immediately from injecting/idiocy. They come to the hospital with systemic or heart infections, get enough better to walk, but not be cured, then leave against advice to get more drugs and alcohol.  Then they come back the next week.  Eventually, they die of complecations, or they literally are too sick to physically leave, and they either die, or are cured for now.
Or they come in OD, get treated, wake up, leave against advice, then go out and OD again. Eventually, they die of complecations, or if they OD alone and aren't found.  Gets expensive.  Now, if it were laced with something like 10 times the lethal dose of cyanide, your plan might work.


gets expensive for who?  sounds like they ain't payin that bill.
 
Zeff
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: Tranquilizer...in cocaine?


I'm as much as a fan as the next person when it comes to keeping your stimulants and depressants in balance (the liver helpfully converts coca & alcohol to cocaethyline. A synergistic peanut butter cup, if you will)

But as I read TFA and adjust my tinfoil hat I wonder again if it's LEO or CIA that's putting heart stopper in street drugs.

Not an original thought, I'm sure, but I wonder.
 
Shift_Left_Political [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: fragMasterFlash: Requiem for a Dream was supposed to be a cautionary tale. Did no one get that memo?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 434x707]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 738x415]

[imusic.dk image 400x500]

They were all warnings


<snerk>
 
meathome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Like fentanyl, this sounds like a self-limiting problem. Once all the people dumb enough to snort up some random powder sold to them by a mope on a street corner have OD'd, there's not a customer base left.


Not too familiar with how a society works, are you?

There's always a customer base.  Even when your product kills your customers.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, first that sounds like it could knock you out just from looking at it.

And second, it also sounds like one of those 'self-correcting' problems.
 
