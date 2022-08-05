 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Maybe China is forgetting that after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, the the rest of America fell like a house of cards. Checkmate   (the-sun.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America has a 'thing' about being sucker punched.
We tend to react violently, and then end someone else's country for it.
In fact, a sneak attack in this country is probably one of the few things that would actually unify us.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. When I'm looking for insightful, thoughtful analysis of geopolitical strategy, I, too, turn to The Sun.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seem to recall that our reaction to that sort of thing has always been, "them sneaky little bastards just hit us from behind? Guess it's time for us to clean their clocks..."

The only way this could possibly work would be an overwhelming nuclear strike that could somehow negate our ability to strike back from subs or scrambled flights. And then, that is China just throwing away a good chunk of their economy and losing one of their best trading partners. It's a whole lot more complicated than simply a military strike. Sort of like Europe's relationship with Russia where gas is concerned. The US? We don't rely on them for much beyond our politicians and the NRA suckling at their sweet, sweet teat of campaign cash. The US and China? Our economies are linked in ways that sort of discourage either of us from getting too far up in each other's sh*t with an actual military threat.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah do the only thing that would make me find common cause with a right winger. That's uh.. smrt.

As the man once said: there would be a rifle behind every blade of grass.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've read that book.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That was the Germans
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Japan? Don't you mean Germany?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Remember when a bunch of Saudi nationals flew two planes into a building in New York and we spent the next 16 years killing over 350,000 people in over a dozen countries to get a few guys?

Yeah. Go ahead and pull that trigger. See where it gets you.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If China really wants to screw over the united states, all they really have to do is give evangelical Christianity a ton of free money, and help everyone pirate Disney movies and tv shows.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bishop of Southfark: That was the Germans


*Shakes tiny fist*
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I really want to have a chat with my former HS classmate who is working in the current admin at the top of China policy.  Hearing some of the perspective from people not looking to get clicks would be fascinating.  Get the feeling she might be a bit busy now though.
I was happy for her to see she got a chance to get a vacation in a couple of weeks ago with an ex and a few of their other friends.
 
ColTomParker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are we talking about West Taiwan?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If China really wants to screw over the united states, all they really have to do is give evangelical Christianity a ton of free money, and help everyone pirate Disney movies and tv shows.


That's a long play, and apparently Pooh is getting into Veruca Salt territory over Taiwan
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Remember when a bunch of Saudi nationals flew two planes into a building in New York and we spent the next 16 years killing over 350,000 people in over a dozen countries to get a few guys?

Yeah. Go ahead and pull that trigger. See where it gets you.


Probably not the best analogy. China might assume that if they attack us, we'll respond by invading Laos.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She explained that Beijing now believes it also has to fight the US if it is to fulfil its long cherished goal of invading Taiwan and "reuniting" with the mainland.

The goal isn't invasion, but that might be one way to take the island. When China takes control of Taiwan it will be with papers signed and deals made. All the right people will be paid and protected.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One thing that unites Americans is being attacked. It did not end well for the Japanese. 50 years later they are doing well, however.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If Pearl Harbor were to happen today, Fox News and every GOP Congresscritter would be demanding US capitulation
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yes. When I'm looking for insightful, thoughtful analysis of geopolitical strategy, I, too, turn to The Sun.


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: If Pearl Harbor were to happen today, Fox News and every GOP Congresscritter would be demanding US capitulation


Only if a Democrat is President. If a Republican is in charge, they'll support attacking whoever attacked the President's dad.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ColTomParker: Are we talking about West Taiwan?
[Fark user image 425x397]


Ah, I see you are a r/NCD of culture too.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
China needs to secure the Malacca Straights and be able to dominate the Indian Ocean. cos otherwise the US and regional allies just sit naval task forces there and shut China off from all the oil it needs (and no Russia can't make up the shortfall)
so no this is not a realistic proposition.
but it's Chairman Poo who is even more isolated and out of touch then Poots has proved to be.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pearl Harbor had no invasion purposes per se. Japan wanted to inflict irrecoverable damage to the military capabilities of the US.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think they will continue to play the long game.  And maybe send one of those Florida guys a few shipping containers of cash to destroy the country from inside.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They could never pull that off
They aren't as good as Japan. Plus they have other issues.
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: She explained that Beijing now believes it also has to fight the US if it is to fulfil its long cherished goal of invading Taiwan and "reuniting" with the mainland.

The goal isn't invasion, but that might be one way to take the island. When China takes control of Taiwan it will be with papers signed and deals made. All the right people will be paid and protected.


Deals made with whom?  Hong Kong was a protectorate of Britain, so they handed it back per the deal.  Taiwan is an independent country who see's the mainland as the breakaway that they should rightfully be in charge of.  The biggest concession that Taipei would give you is to run as two separate countries like you do now.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bishop of Southfark: That was the Germans


Australians. People still get confused because they share borders and both speak German.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bishop of Southfark: That was the Germans


yeah, everyone knows that. duh
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
China has a massive internal problem right now with their property market.  Think the US in 2008, but abut 10 times worse.  Their government has been scrambling to try to prop things up, but more and more of the small regional banks are having to limit withdrawals due to their overexposure (and corruption, of course).  A lot of property buyers finance developers there by taking their mortgages to finance their building projects and start paying on them before the building is even started.  Due to delays, more and more are refusing to pay their mortgages, which in turn puts pressure on the major developers who were already either close to or in effective bankruptcy. The government desperately needs a major distraction.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: HotWingConspiracy: She explained that Beijing now believes it also has to fight the US if it is to fulfil its long cherished goal of invading Taiwan and "reuniting" with the mainland.

The goal isn't invasion, but that might be one way to take the island. When China takes control of Taiwan it will be with papers signed and deals made. All the right people will be paid and protected.

Deals made with whom?


Elected Taiwanese leaders.

Hong Kong was a protectorate of Britain, so they handed it back per the deal.  Taiwan is an independent country who see's the mainland as the breakaway that they should rightfully be in charge of.  The biggest concession that Taipei would give you is to run as two separate countries like you do now.

Maybe that's true today. Will it be in 5 years? 10 years? 20 years? China isn't going anywhere and one of America's two political corporations are only fielding isolationist leaders.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: China has a massive internal problem right now with their property market.  Think the US in 2008, but abut 10 times worse.  Their government has been scrambling to try to prop things up, but more and more of the small regional banks are having to limit withdrawals due to their overexposure (and corruption, of course).  A lot of property buyers finance developers there by taking their mortgages to finance their building projects and start paying on them before the building is even started.  Due to delays, more and more are refusing to pay their mortgages, which in turn puts pressure on the major developers who were already either close to or in effective bankruptcy. The government desperately needs a major distraction.


It would be very fitting that WW3 starts because of a combination of bad investment bankers and incompetent politicians looking to create a distraction.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Weaver95: America has a 'thing' about being sucker punched.
We tend to react violently, and then end someone else's country for it.
In fact, a sneak attack in this country is probably one of the few things that would actually unify us.


Agreed. And then to show our support if China attacked us, we'd start burning down all the Panda Express' & Chinese buffets across the country.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And if they sink a carrier, our our response is supposedly nuclear attack. Pearl Harbor can't happen today for that reason.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Weaver95: America has a 'thing' about being sucker punched.
We tend to react violently, and then end someone else's country for it.
In fact, a sneak attack in this country is probably one of the few things that would actually unify us.

Agreed. And then to show our support if China attacked us, we'd start burning down all the Panda Express' & Chinese buffets across the country.


If the Republicans were in charge we'd also hit the Benihana and invade Japan.
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: China has a massive internal problem right now with their property market.  Think the US in 2008, but abut 10 times worse.  Their government has been scrambling to try to prop things up, but more and more of the small regional banks are having to limit withdrawals due to their overexposure (and corruption, of course).  A lot of property buyers finance developers there by taking their mortgages to finance their building projects and start paying on them before the building is even started.  Due to delays, more and more are refusing to pay their mortgages, which in turn puts pressure on the major developers who were already either close to or in effective bankruptcy. The government desperately needs a major distraction.


sounds like a commodities bubble and crash, just with real-property futures rather than stocks or goods.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Claude Ballse: Weaver95: America has a 'thing' about being sucker punched.
We tend to react violently, and then end someone else's country for it.
In fact, a sneak attack in this country is probably one of the few things that would actually unify us.

Agreed. And then to show our support if China attacked us, we'd start burning down all the Panda Express' & Chinese buffets across the country.

If the Republicans were in charge we'd also hit the Benihana and invade Japan.


True. Then the republicans would also nuke all rain clouds because they create rainbows, and that's just nature trying to indoctrinate our children into the gay agenda. So we can't let that happen either.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bishop of Southfark: That was the Germans


The god damned Germans ain't got nothin' to do with it!
 
indy_kid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ColTomParker: Are we talking about West Taiwan?
[Fark user image 425x397]


Looking at that map, if China gets pre-occupied with Taiwan, everyone on their western and southern borders would be emboldened to take territory.  Naturally, the US would encourage those countries to do so, providing aid as needed.

Go ahead, China.  Fight a 4-front war.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: And if they sink a carrier, our our response is supposedly nuclear attack. Pearl Harbor can't happen today for that reason.


Thats a nice dam they just built. Would be a pity if something happened to it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Bishop of Southfark: That was the Germans

*Shakes tiny fist*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: And if they sink a carrier, our our response is supposedly nuclear attack. Pearl Harbor can't happen today for that reason.


Yeah, good luck sinking a carrier.  It took three weeks of a SinkX exercise to sink the USS America.  And that's with a ship just sitting with no active defenses.  People with a hard-on for sinking a carrier have zero knowledge of naval operations.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Taiwan is part of America now?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sneak attacks, at least of a scale to accomplish anything more than a 'black eye', are mostly negated by today's intelligence gathering capabilities. Look at how long we were watching the Russian build-up before they crossed Ukraine's frontier.

To paraphrase Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, "I see you"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: BolloxReader: And if they sink a carrier, our our response is supposedly nuclear attack. Pearl Harbor can't happen today for that reason.

Yeah, good luck sinking a carrier.  It took three weeks of a SinkX exercise to sink the USS America.  And that's with a ship just sitting with no active defenses.  People with a hard-on for sinking a carrier have zero knowledge of naval operations.


Don't the Chinese have ballistic carrier killer missile though?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Moroning: Taiwan is part of America now?


No. Its an independent nation of its own.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Moroning: Taiwan is part of America now?

No. Its an independent nation of its own.


But sneak attacking them, according to the morons in this thread, will bring our swift and instant ire. They must be America.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Chief Superintendent Lookout: BolloxReader: And if they sink a carrier, our our response is supposedly nuclear attack. Pearl Harbor can't happen today for that reason.

Yeah, good luck sinking a carrier.  It took three weeks of a SinkX exercise to sink the USS America.  And that's with a ship just sitting with no active defenses.  People with a hard-on for sinking a carrier have zero knowledge of naval operations.

Don't the Chinese have ballistic carrier killer missile though?


Has it ever been fired at and sunk a carrier?
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is the majority of Taiwan that steep, mountainous jungle? Seems like that would be as much fun as the WWII island hopping campaign or the US war in Vietnam. I guess that depends on how prepared Taiwan is.  While I'm tossing out unrealistic options, it would be funny if Vietnam threw it's hat in the ring by sending troops: "Fight the Chinese? We like fighting the Chinese."
 
tarheel07
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Weaver95:
In fact, a sneak attack in this country is probably one of the few things that would actually unify us.

Yeah, I'm gonna have to go ahead and disagree with you there.
 
Koodz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

neongoats: Yeah do the only thing that would make me find common cause with a right winger. That's uh.. smrt.

As the man once said: there would be a rifle behind every blade of grass.


Now I'm sad because he apparently didn't.

https://www.factcheck.org/2009/05/misquoting-yamamoto/
 
