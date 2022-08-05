 Skip to content
(Slate)   Being labeled as a "Christian Nationalist" used to be something nobody wanted, but then Christian Nationalists realized they could really start stiggin' it to the libs by simply embracing the name, just as Christ would have wanted them to   (slate.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just give these people a bloody nose. We can't trust them, they're ideology is garbage and none of them will ever deal in good faith.
So just give them a bloody nose, limit the damage they can cause, and ignore their objections.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just that they're 'Christian Nationalists' but overwhelmingly, they also seem to be White Nationalists as well. The 'Christian' part is just cover for the latter portion of the show. It's just branding at this point. It's better to be called a 'Christian Nationalist' than 'White Power Motherf*cker' in the same way that it was better to be dubbed 'Alt Right' than 'Nazi Fanboi.'
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Just give these people a bloody nose. We can't trust them, they're ideology is garbage and none of them will ever deal in good faith.
So just give them a bloody nose, limit the damage they can cause, and ignore their objections.


Their ideology changes to fit what ever they want to do....you know, like most evangelical Christians.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nationalist Christians.  Or Nat Cs for short
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: It's not just that they're 'Christian Nationalists' but overwhelmingly, they also seem to be White Nationalists as well. The 'Christian' part is just cover for the latter portion of the show. It's just branding at this point. It's better to be called a 'Christian Nationalist' than 'White Power Motherf*cker' in the same way that it was better to be dubbed 'Alt Right' than 'Nazi Fanboi.'


Never heard a black, Asian or Latinx person call themselves a Christian Nationalist... yeah, checks out.
 
meg12279 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, I don't know what the end game is for that, but I know it's not good. I think the Koch family overplayed their hand.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They're Nazis.  Just call them Nazis.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wish people would quit trying to import these weird, exotic, middle eastern religions to the Americas.
Quetzalcóatl  and The Great Spirit were good enough for our forefathers, and I resent these corrosive foreign influences, brought here by unwanted and illegal immigrants!
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They're white supremacists... Christian Nationalism is just the veneer they've decided to cover over that ugly truth with.
 
Bullseyed
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: hubiestubert: It's not just that they're 'Christian Nationalists' but overwhelmingly, they also seem to be White Nationalists as well. The 'Christian' part is just cover for the latter portion of the show. It's just branding at this point. It's better to be called a 'Christian Nationalist' than 'White Power Motherf*cker' in the same way that it was better to be dubbed 'Alt Right' than 'Nazi Fanboi.'

Never heard a black, Asian or Latinx person call themselves a Christian Nationalist... yeah, checks out.


They tend to go with stuff like https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/group/nation-islam

Multiple NFL players are openly members of Nation of Islam, for example.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
F*ck Christians, keep your goddamn fantasy religion to yourself
 
covalesj
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We need a Freedom from religion amendment, just to make things clear.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like that part of the bible when Jesus says that his followers should violently overthrow the government.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A Nazi by any other name...
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media.newyorker.comView Full Size


Time to fumigate.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

firefly212: They're white supremacists... Christian Nationalism is just the veneer they've decided to cover over that ugly truth with.


Just don't lose sight of the fact that these people ARE christians. Bad people maybe, but still valid members of the christian faith.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, and of course there's plenty of t-shirts and other merchandise to buy.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Recommended reading:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Founding_Myth

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where's my not shocked face?

Run around calling everyone to the right of Marx things like Christian Nationalist, and eventually the people realize the term is only a bludgeon if they let it be one.

And if you're going to be called one no matter what you do, might as well just embrace it and take it back.

See: every other reclaimed pejorative throughout the entirety of human history.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Christian Nationalist *Nationalist Christian

Nat-C, for short.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: F*ck Christians, keep your goddamn fantasy religion to yourself


All religions are fantasies. Some are just more militant than others.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Where's my not shocked face?

Run around calling everyone to the right of Marx things like Christian Nationalist, and eventually the people realize the term is only a bludgeon if they let it be one.

And if you're going to be called one no matter what you do, might as well just embrace it and take it back.

See: every other reclaimed pejorative throughout the entirety of human history.


Or maybe you could stop acting like Nazis.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"If it makes the left or liberals upset, I'm more than willing to claim it."

1) That's the attitude of a child.
2) Why would your admitting it make a liberal upset? If anything, it validates them.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My God can beat up your God.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stand now or the evangelicals will come for you when there's no one left to stand for you.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The thing I don't understand is, if you're a nationalist, why do you display the battle flag of an enemy country (the Confederacy)?
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Where's my not shocked face?

Run around calling everyone to the right of Marx things like Christian Nationalist, and eventually the people realize the term is only a bludgeon if they let it be one.

And if you're going to be called one no matter what you do, might as well just embrace it and take it back.

See: every other reclaimed pejorative throughout the entirety of human history.


Yes - I think it is time we listened to the REAL victims of racism in America.
White people.
 
fyancey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And yet another anti-white-anti christian rant. Do you realy hate that much? Seek help please.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Where's my not shocked face?

Run around calling everyone to the right of Marx things like Christian Nationalist, and eventually the people realize the term is only a bludgeon if they let it be one.

And if you're going to be called one no matter what you do, might as well just embrace it and take it back.

See: every other reclaimed pejorative throughout the entirety of human history.


Except that Christianity is very clearly a danger to our democracy and it's perfectly valid to acknowledge the threat.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA: To be clear, Christian nationalism is an academic term that encompasses different degrees of intensity. It includes more harmless, everyday God-and-country white evangelicals who believe politicians and courts should eliminate barriers separating church and state-perhaps by allowing for prayer in schools or other public spaces-as well as those with a "dominionist" perspective, compelled to bring the nation's institutions under control of people who will enforce God's law.

Not sure I agree with their use of the word "harmless" here.
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Where's my not shocked face?

Run around calling everyone to the right of Marx things like Christian Nationalist, and eventually the people realize the term is only a bludgeon if they let it be one.

And if you're going to be called one no matter what you do, might as well just embrace it and take it back.

See: every other reclaimed pejorative throughout the entirety of human history.


How do you explain:

Trump
MTG
Bobert
Trent Lott
Jesse Helms
David Duke
Ted Cruz
Rush Limbaugh
Glenn Beck
Sean Hannity
Floor humping guy
Ben Shapiro
Michael Savage

?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: My God can beat up your God.


🎵
Cthulhu Fhtagn...what a wonderful phrase,

Cthulhu Fhtagn...say it if you're crazed,

It means no worries for the rest of your days*

It's our prophecy...you'll all soon see

Cthulhu Fhtagn!
🎵
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Where's my not shocked face?

Run around calling everyone to the right of Marx things like Christian Nationalist, and eventually the people realize the term is only a bludgeon if they let it be one.


What's nice is this way they don't get to disavow it when the time comes to deal with them. We should probably brand it in to their foreheads.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wish I could summon up the eloquence to express myself more appropriately. I'm loathe to use the word, but I hate these people.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Start reporting their churches to the IRS for violating their tax exempt status
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Christian fundamentalists be like
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

strongly worded letter: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Where's my not shocked face?

Run around calling everyone to the right of Marx things like Christian Nationalist, and eventually the people realize the term is only a bludgeon if they let it be one.

And if you're going to be called one no matter what you do, might as well just embrace it and take it back.

See: every other reclaimed pejorative throughout the entirety of human history.

How do you explain:

Trump
MTG
Bobert
Trent Lott
Jesse Helms
David Duke
Ted Cruz
Rush Limbaugh
Glenn Beck
Sean Hannity
Floor humping guy
Ben Shapiro
Michael Savage

?


If I understand him correctly, he is offering Oppositional Defiant Disorder as an excuse for antisocial speech and behavior.
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jso2897: strongly worded letter: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Where's my not shocked face?

Run around calling everyone to the right of Marx things like Christian Nationalist, and eventually the people realize the term is only a bludgeon if they let it be one.

And if you're going to be called one no matter what you do, might as well just embrace it and take it back.

See: every other reclaimed pejorative throughout the entirety of human history.

How do you explain:

Trump
MTG
Bobert
Trent Lott
Jesse Helms
David Duke
Ted Cruz
Rush Limbaugh
Glenn Beck
Sean Hannity
Floor humping guy
Ben Shapiro
Michael Savage

?

If I understand him correctly, he is offering Oppositional Defiant Disorder as an excuse for antisocial speech and behavior.


This Lost Cause bs needs to get lost.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "If it makes the left or liberals upset, I'm more than willing to claim it."

1) That's the attitude of a child.
2) Why would your admitting it make a liberal upset? If anything, it validates them.


Lib here - Republicans, Christians, and Nazis (also known as Nazis, Nazis, & Nazis) have never 'upset' me. They've given me some good laughs and I feel sorry for how pathetic they are but 'upset'? Nope. Now - the new Tweedy Coffee Maker that turns itself off every two hours - that upsets the piss out of me. Every two hours that I hear it "click" and turn off I'm like "damn thing is stiggin' it to me".
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

strongly worded letter: This Lost Cause bs needs to get lost.


The cause isn't lost when you can get 70 million subhumans to support it.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bullseyed: saintstryfe: hubiestubert: It's not just that they're 'Christian Nationalists' but overwhelmingly, they also seem to be White Nationalists as well. The 'Christian' part is just cover for the latter portion of the show. It's just branding at this point. It's better to be called a 'Christian Nationalist' than 'White Power Motherf*cker' in the same way that it was better to be dubbed 'Alt Right' than 'Nazi Fanboi.'

Never heard a black, Asian or Latinx person call themselves a Christian Nationalist... yeah, checks out.

They tend to go with stuff like https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/group/nation-islam

Multiple NFL players are openly members of Nation of Islam, for example.


Yeah and if Christian Nationalists had the same scope and power as the Nation of Islam I wouldn't give a shiat about them either.  The fact that Christian Nationalists are an actual threat matters.
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EatHam: Nationalist Christians.  Or Nat Cs for short


After seeing the term "Nat C" in a headline or two and elsewhere over the internets and not thinking anything of it other than it was just an abbreaviation and then I read this post and now I am all...

QuoteShare - Friends (TV series) - I just got that!
Youtube Rmk6uybY2tQ
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
