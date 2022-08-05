 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why gas prices are (finally) plummeting. TL;DR: Americans are actually starting to change their driving habits to something that resembles responsible, but if lower prices push them back to their old ways, we're all hosed   (slate.com) divider line
61
    More: Murica, Peak oil, Petroleum, Inflation, 1973 oil crisis, Gas prices, Consumer price index, Fuel prices, Internal combustion engine  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1) This has been a recurring pattern since pretty much forever

B) We're all already hosed
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Keep em jack up.
It's a lot quieter without the testosterone speedway within earshot.
 
Lillya
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh somebody actially wrote a story on falling gas prices?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like it's time to sell the Prius and buy an Escalade.  Dang!  I just traded in the Escalade for a Prius 3 months ago.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Never thought I'd be happy to pay $3.75 for gas.

Meanwhile gas companies are reporting higher than expected profits this quarter...I wonder why...
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gas prices are falling?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gas prices are inversely correlational to Dark Brandon memes. Prove me wrong.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Every electric car sold is a bit less demand for gasoline. Only question is if the refinery capacity is aging out faster than the electric car stock is growing (oil companies know what direction the demand curve is going and aren't going to piss money away on a 50-year asset they know only has at most a 20-year market to sell to).

Doesn't matter how low gas prices go, I'm still plugging in my plug-in hybrid and doing 90% of my miles on electric.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah. It's driving habits and no other reasons...

Fark user imageView Full Size


None whatsoever.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did we meaningfully reduce the percentage of large trucks and SUVs used to carry one person? No, then nothing meaningful has changed and demand will go back up. If folks stop buying large ICE vehicles and instead buy EVs then we've made some amount of progress, but our 5% EV penetration rate doesn't seem to indicate that's likely.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Of course they will.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good Republican truism: Until gas is free, no Real American is free.
 
Alphax
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't think most people were choosing to drive more than they had to in the first place.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Gas prices are falling?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's because the leaver has been pulled again!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For your edification, https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/092415/oil-currencies-understanding-their-correlation.asp
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Speculators move gas prices.  They get a lot of ire when they bid up the price, but no love when they short.  They're primarily shorting now.  See, short-sellers aren't so bad.

Today's RBOB number is down a $1.30 from the peak in early June.  It's actually plummeted $0.30 this week.  Futures are showing a soft fall all the way into April of 2023.

Unless Putin does something even stupider.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Surpheon: Every electric car sold is a bit less demand for gasoline. Only question is if the refinery capacity is aging out faster than the electric car stock is growing (oil companies know what direction the demand curve is going and aren't going to piss money away on a 50-year asset they know only has at most a 20-year market to sell to).

Doesn't matter how low gas prices go, I'm still plugging in my plug-in hybrid and doing 90% of my miles on electric.


Someday I want a hybrid or EV. Prices I know are coming down but they're still out of my range.

/My Nissan does get good gas mileage
//But still when one of the Big Car Manufacturers make a cheap and useful EV then they'll make bank
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 760x574]


Canyonero!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Alphax: I don't think most people were choosing to drive more than they had to in the first place.


I drove to Florida in late June.  I've never seen I-75 so packed.  It was nuts.  A normal 5.5 hour drive ended up being almost 8.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But if the oil executives can't sell gas for $5/gal what will happen to the families of those who scrub the decks of their yachts?
 
robodog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Meatsim1: Gas prices are falling?

[Link][Fark user image image 680x310]


charts.gasbuddy.comView Full Size


charts.gasbuddy.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those patriot convoy people finally got arrested.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I assume soon we'll have RWNJ's going around gas stations scraping off those stickers they've been plastering everywhere, and/or claiming that liberals put them there to give Biden credit for something he had no control over.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

robodog: Dusk-You-n-Me: Meatsim1: Gas prices are falling?

[Link][Fark user image image 680x310]

[charts.gasbuddy.com image 670x325]

[charts.gasbuddy.com image 670x325]


Thanks for reiterating that gas prices are falling.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image image 760x574]


Oldest brother bought a Dodge pickup earlier this year.  He was biatching up a storm about Joe Biden and gas prices with how he "shouldn't have to be paying that much for fuel when he wants to go driving around on the weekend".  I didn't say a word about why I prefer small, sporty cars.  It will be fun when I finally get an EV.
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: robodog: Dusk-You-n-Me: Meatsim1: Gas prices are falling?

[Link][Fark user image image 680x310]

[charts.gasbuddy.com image 670x325]

[charts.gasbuddy.com image 670x325]

Thanks for reiterating that gas prices are falling.


From a local unprecedented mixima, still very high by historical standards.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: he wants to go driving around on the weekend".


Wait.  This is an activity?  Just driving around?
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

robodog: Dusk-You-n-Me: robodog: Dusk-You-n-Me: Meatsim1: Gas prices are falling?

[Link][Fark user image image 680x310]

[charts.gasbuddy.com image 670x325]

[charts.gasbuddy.com image 670x325]

Thanks for reiterating that gas prices are falling.

From a local unprecedented mixima, still very high by historical standards.


Correct. But that wasn't his question!
 
anjin-san
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gas is a global commodity. American driving habits do have a small effect on its total consumption, but they're a relatively small piece of the pie. If all developed countries changed their driving habits along with their eating and product buying habits, then we would be talking.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
While HV/PHEV/EVs will help the real key is changing the way cities and towns are developed and ending a 80 year policy of building infrastructure strictly for the automobile. More walkable towns/city centers, better/efficient/cheaper public transportation, more bike lanes, etc.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


robodog: Did we meaningfully reduce the percentage of large trucks and SUVs used to carry one person? No, then nothing meaningful has changed and demand will go back up. If folks stop buying large ICE vehicles and instead buy EVs then we've made some amount of progress, but our 5% EV penetration rate doesn't seem to indicate that's likely.


Well, maybe if people were paid more adequate wages, they'd be inclined to buy EVs. Or, what if we taxed the wealthiest individuals and big businesses and used some of that money to actually produce accessible and envionmentally-sustainable public transit systems.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

robodog: Did we meaningfully reduce the percentage of large trucks and SUVs used to carry one person? No, then nothing meaningful has changed and demand will go back up. If folks stop buying large ICE vehicles and instead buy EVs then we've made some amount of progress, but our 5% EV penetration rate doesn't seem to indicate that's likely.


I've been in the market for a pickup. But right now prices are ridiculous. Looking at EV pickups the otd price is even worse. I've pushed back my purchase for 12-18 months but there are still no affordable practical EV trucks on the market. Maybe the Ford 150 lightning if it ever sells for sticker.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lillya: Oh somebody actially wrote a story on falling gas prices?


Yeah, but only with the warning that they will go right back up if we drive further than a couple of blocks in Biden's America.
 
Fissile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Alphax: I don't think most people were choosing to drive more than they had to in the first place.

I drove to Florida in late June.  I've never seen I-75 so packed.  It was nuts.  A normal 5.5 hour drive ended up being almost 8.


Same here...North Jersey...I see no evidence that anyone is cutting back on driving.  The roads are even more packed than they were pre-COVID.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's funny.  I've grown up through the minivan era, and around here at least. very few tradesmen used minivans, or compact pickups, or even cabover trucks like from Izuzu and Mitsubishi.  Most used full-sized pickups and vans even when smaller vehicles well-suited to their trades were available.  It was almost notable when companies would choose more fuel-efficient vehicles for their fleets, like Truly Nolen and their mouse-themed cars over the yars.

Lately this has changed.  I'm seeing a lot more use of things like the Ford Transit Connect.  Those in the trades often have to travel great distances depending on the jobs they've been awarded, I guess that companies and individual workers are getting tired of paying more and more for fuel when the big vehicle doesn't really offer them anything over what a smaller one does in many cases.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fissile: Rapmaster2000: Alphax: I don't think most people were choosing to drive more than they had to in the first place.

I drove to Florida in late June.  I've never seen I-75 so packed.  It was nuts.  A normal 5.5 hour drive ended up being almost 8.

Same here...North Jersey...I see no evidence that anyone is cutting back on driving.  The roads are even more packed than they were pre-COVID.


Same in northwest. I-5 packed, any roads leading to 101 and 101 are packed on weekends.
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Target Builder: I assume soon we'll have RWNJ's going around gas stations scraping off those stickers they've been plastering everywhere, and/or claiming that liberals put them there to give Biden credit for something he had no control over.


That requires a lot more introspection than they've demonstrated.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Funny how prices started falling as soon as quarterly earnings were coming out, like, everyone is seeing how much these guys are raking in huge profits, but you won't hear them credit the current administration for falling prices, as they shouldn't. Prices in my area are down more than a dollar a gallon in only 3 weeks.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 760x574]

Canyonero!


You'll be back in an Adobe Car next gas spike.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: robodog: Did we meaningfully reduce the percentage of large trucks and SUVs used to carry one person? No, then nothing meaningful has changed and demand will go back up. If folks stop buying large ICE vehicles and instead buy EVs then we've made some amount of progress, but our 5% EV penetration rate doesn't seem to indicate that's likely.

I've been in the market for a pickup. But right now prices are ridiculous. Looking at EV pickups the otd price is even worse. I've pushed back my purchase for 12-18 months but there are still no affordable practical EV trucks on the market. Maybe the Ford 150 lightning if it ever sells for sticker.


See if you can find a fleet buyer and join onto their order, dealerships fark around with them a lot less than individual consumers and if the low range version meets your need they're significantly cheaper than any of the retail models.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TWX: It's funny.  I've grown up through the minivan era, and around here at least. very few tradesmen used minivans, or compact pickups, or even cabover trucks like from Izuzu and Mitsubishi.  Most used full-sized pickups and vans even when smaller vehicles well-suited to their trades were available.  It was almost notable when companies would choose more fuel-efficient vehicles for their fleets, like Truly Nolen and their mouse-themed cars over the yars.

Lately this has changed.  I'm seeing a lot more use of things like the Ford Transit Connect.  Those in the trades often have to travel great distances depending on the jobs they've been awarded, I guess that companies and individual workers are getting tired of paying more and more for fuel when the big vehicle doesn't really offer them anything over what a smaller one does in many cases.


My favorite trucks are the useless extended cab trucks that have a tiny bed.

Barely can fit anything back there that you couldn't fit in a van.  It's performative consumption, not based on any real need.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's a lot of words to say "supply and demand."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TWX: Target Builder: I assume soon we'll have RWNJ's going around gas stations scraping off those stickers they've been plastering everywhere, and/or claiming that liberals put them there to give Biden credit for something he had no control over.

That requires a lot more introspection than they've demonstrated.


That also involves cleaning things up.  Based on the faded RON PAUL bumper stickers I still see stuck to light poles and traffic boxes, that's not a thing they do.
 
kab
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Let's see:

even though gas prices are still at least 31 percent higher than they were at this time last year.

Only good tidbit in the entire first paragraph.  Even this time last year they were higher than they should have been.   The consumer adapts to fleecing pretty quickly.

According to AAA, there continues to be a reduction in work commutes, and families are also slowing down their retail shopping and restaurant dining habits.

Well, yeah.. when gas goes up, people react by spending less elsewhere, which is exactly as it should be.   The driving habits overall though?  As of May 2022, we're driving just as many miles as we were at the peak of pre-pandemic.

The Energy Information Administration stated Wednesday that aviation fuel consumption has dropped by nearly 20 percent over the past week, perhaps due to the recent spate of flight cancellations and airline troubles.

Or perhaps people are bailing on flights because of ... you know, inflation nixing their vacation plans?

Some analysts caution that the gas-price comedown may be temporary at best.

Well of course.  Any excuse to boost prices will be executed on.  After all, once you get people used to a 30% price hike, a 10% reduction feels like a favor.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I ride the bus to work and, on average, fill my car up once a month.

/I'm doing my part
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Plummeting?  Where's that?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

robodog: Dusk-You-n-Me: robodog: Dusk-You-n-Me: Meatsim1: Gas prices are falling?

[Link][Fark user image image 680x310]

[charts.gasbuddy.com image 670x325]

[charts.gasbuddy.com image 670x325]

Thanks for reiterating that gas prices are falling.

From a local unprecedented mixima, still very high by historical standards.


static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
