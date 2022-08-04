 Skip to content
(CNN)   Critics claim Cracker Barrel is 'caving in to woke culture' over introduction of vegan menu options   (cnn.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's trying to be a place a family can agree on going to. Which is nice.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so sad that Cracker Barrel, when you enter the establishment, straps into a chair a la  Homer Simpson in Hell, and forces plant based sausage down your throat until your body shuts down from a lack of dead animal flesh.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cracker Barrell serves beer and wine.

if your beer, wine or hard liquor isn't vegan, I have some bad news for you.
 
TuckFrump [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now racist rednecks that pray for Donald Trump to bless their food, will have to eat somewhere else

Win/Win
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: Cracker Barrell serves beer and wine.

if your beer, wine or hard liquor isn't vegan, I have some bad news for you.


A lot of wine use animal products to clarify, fwiw.  Beer too, much not sure how much.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isinglass
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are such babies.
 
TuckFrump [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: These people are such babies.


Look at who their hero is. Trump is the world's oldest 2 year old
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty sad how people lose their minds over other people's food choices. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to go submit a Chicago deep dish pizza thread to TFD.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May they all be bitten by that tick that makes them allergic to meat.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vegan food is like abortion, if you don't want one, don't get one.
/It's a choice, feel free not to choose it.
After all, this is the land of the free... Right??
 
TuckFrump [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Vegan food is like abortion, if you don't want one, don't get one.
/It's a choice, feel free not to choose it.
After all, this is the land of the free... Right??


It's just the latest episode of 'quit liking what I don't'
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always the same argument, they just change the buzzwords every few decades

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that Cracker Barrel might be caving into is the collective weight of its diners on any given Saturday morning.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: Cracker Barrell serves beer and wine.

if your beer, wine or hard liquor isn't vegan, I have some bad news for you.


Really bad news....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: thecactusman17: Cracker Barrell serves beer and wine.

if your beer, wine or hard liquor isn't vegan, I have some bad news for you.

Really bad news....

[Fark user image 850x569]


I want one of these so bad and the only place I know where to get it from is Vietnam, but sadly due to laws, they don't ship outside of Asia
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: thecactusman17: Cracker Barrell serves beer and wine.

if your beer, wine or hard liquor isn't vegan, I have some bad news for you.

Really bad news....

[Fark user image image 850x569]


That's a personal NOPE from me. But if you want one in your house I'm not going to complain.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue DeathSantis kicking them out of Florida.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Imagine being so fat that you get upset when other people order vegetables.
 
Bslim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Woke = anything  christo-fascist-MAGA chuds don't like

GOT IT!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's a common problem in group dinner outings called the veto.  With as many vegetarians as there are now, it's worth it having more non-meat options on the menu to prevent a vegetarian from vetoing a whole family or group of friends from going to your restaurant.  It's just good business sense.

They also serve booze now.  I read that this is because they resisted the profit potential of this for too long to keep rejecting it.  Post pandemic, they need to shore up their finances and they've got beer and wine to help them do it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Honkey Bucket.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are meat based foods being taken off the menu? No? Then this change doesn't negatively impact those who eat. Eat. The complainers need to STFU.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We don't like anything that's new or different. Look at us, we're such adults.

/ then go back to living in caves, you troglodytes
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I will NEVER attempt to eat at Cracker Barrel again. About 3 weeks ago we went there, waited over an hour and 1/2 for food, ended up leaving having not ate, and went somewhere else. The visit started off okay, but after 1/2 and hour we were starting to get antsy. We asked the waiter what was taking so long and he said they were short staffed. At the hour mark we decided to leave, but the waiter assured us our food was almost up, and he would send the manager to talk to us. At the hour and 1/2 mark, were pretty livid by this point, we still have no food, and the manager finally comes to our table. He says, whats the problem? We say, we've been waiting for an hour and half for food. He says sorry, hands us a coupon for a free desert, and walks away. We still don't have food. We leave vowing to never return again.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cracker barrel, not even once.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Conservatives will never change. The only way society moves forward is through old conservatives dying.
 
tmyk [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: It's pretty sad how people lose their minds over other people's food choices. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to go submit a Chicago deep dish pizza thread to TFD.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also, Beyond Meat has seed oil in it and numerous people selling nutritional supplements have appeared on the Joe Rogan experience to say how bad seed oils are and Joe agreed and that man doesn't just agree with anyone so you know it's true.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's always the same argument, they just change the buzzwords every few decades

[4.bp.blogspot.com image 638x358]


Racists of that era always reminded me of entitled children - like the ones who refuse to go to bed at a new bedtime and IT'S JUST NOT FAIR. Modern racists just seem more malicious these days.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: It's pretty sad how people lose their minds over other people's food choices. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to go submit a Chicago deep dish pizza thread to TFD.


With pineapple 🤢🤮
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The only thing that Cracker Barrel might be caving into is the collective weight of its diners on any given Saturday morning.


I remember when the first one opened in the Houston area (Baytown on I-10).  My mother and father in-law took us there and I thought it was pretty good - such as new restaurants tend to be.  We went a few more times when we would visit and before my father in-law got sick.  The next time I went was a few years later, after they had proliferated.  It was outside Kansas City somewhere.  By that time, they had solidified their customer base and it wasn't near as good.  I haven't been to one since.

/Avoid big chains, when I can, for the last 20 years.
 
navanax
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My insane brother thinks RAYTHEON has gone "woke".  Raytheon.
 
brilett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They have sleepy sausages. If you know what I mean.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

navanax: My insane brother thinks RAYTHEON has gone "woke".  Raytheon.


They only make woke missile guidance systems!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cracker Barrel has always been the long road trip comfort food stop when not on a diet.  Never had a cracker there.

It's like the Disneyland of Comfort Food that isn't Mexican, Italian, Cantonese, Turkish, German, Thai, Korean, or Mediterranean.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cracker Barrel.  Not racist, but Number 1 with racists.

/Apologies to the Simpsons.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I would have thought that the Venn Diagram of "vegans" and "people who dine at Cracker Barrel" were going to be two non-intersecting circles.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net

"Hey y'all, welcome to Cracker Barrel. Can I get y'all something from our new Woke Breakfast Menu? We got the George Floyd Breakfast Platter--that's five sausages, three eggs, four pieces of toast, eight strips of bacon, and two waffles. It so much food you'll have trouble breathing. We also have Colin Kaepernick's Crispy Waffles Plate. You'll kneel before such amazingly delicious syrup-drench waffles. You may want to try our Black Beans Matter Breakfast Bowl, with your choice of eggs, because all eggs matter. If you're in the mood for something healthier, try the Shawn King's White Omelet--it's all egg whites, served with white bread and white rice. And don't worry, if your stomach gets upset after anything, you can pick up some Malcolm X-Lax in our Country Store."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, wanting more customers is 'Woke' now?

Is there a reason that y'all motherf*ckers get mad when other people don't want to leave money just lying around on the table? Seriously. Y'all get rooked on the regular, so you feel that you need to patronize businesses that are willing to settle for less people for...what? The pleasure of your company alone?

You don't like folks, so you expect businesses to not like the same people? They have to cut off their own noses to not spite you?  Y'all are some great financial geniuses...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On Monday, the chain posted on Facebookabout a plant-based sausage made by Impossible Foods that' Cracker Barrel had added to breakfast menus earlier this summer. The post sparked strong reactions from its followers, with many complaining that Cracker Barrel should not be offering the meat alternative.
"I just lost respect for a once great Tennessee company," one person commented. Another comment said: "Not going to happen! Cracker Barrel used to be so good, we looked forward to eating in them but not anymore," while another person wrote "bad choice." Others expressed skepticism that the product would taste good. Several commenters decried the "woke" addition to the menu.

I golf and because I purchase golf stuff, Facebook knows to send me golf adjacent content.  Currently, much of the content is related to LIV golf.  It is amazing to me how many assorted working class white people are extremely supportive of LIV golf.  1.  Why do these non-golfers care?  2.  Why would they be passionately supporting a bunch of old golfers getting rich in a quasi-senior league?  3.  Why do they have so many opinions on the PGA and where do they get them?

The only thing I can surmise is that right wing radio is extremely supportive of this Saudi golf league because they're getting paid to be.  This can't be organic.  There is no reason most of these people would even notice.  There is so much astroturf in public opinion these days.

These people complaining about "woke" Cracker Barrel are just getting ginned up by bad actors.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Honkey Bucket.


Came here to say this.  It is extremely culturally disrespectful to Mayonnaise Americans to refer to it as anything but Honkey Bucket.  There's no hate like liberal hate indeed.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 300x205][img.fark.net image 24x24]

"Hey y'all, welcome to Cracker Barrel. Can I get y'all something from our new Woke Breakfast Menu? We got the George Floyd Breakfast Platter--that's five sausages, three eggs, four pieces of toast, eight strips of bacon, and two waffles. It so much food you'll have trouble breathing. We also have Colin Kaepernick's Crispy Waffles Plate. You'll kneel before such amazingly delicious syrup-drench waffles. You may want to try our Black Beans Matter Breakfast Bowl, with your choice of eggs, because all eggs matter. If you're in the mood for something healthier, try the Shawn King's White Omelet--it's all egg whites, served with white bread and white rice. And don't worry, if your stomach gets upset after anything, you can pick up some Malcolm X-Lax in our Country Store."


I like it, Pranks, I like it - let's send it through central park and see if anybody rapes it.
This is f**king America, by God - and if we can't sell it, it ain't worth shiat!
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
let it go FFS.  No one did anything bad to you. You just like to hate for hates' sake. IS your lives so miserable you have to carry a burden like that? You all are too young. You can 't falsely blame a person and be hateful forever. Although, It is nice to get your teen angst out of the way, some people still deal with that in their 20's.'
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Cracker Barrell serves beer and wine.

if your beer, wine or hard liquor isn't vegan, I have some bad news for you.


You have no idea how stouts are clarified do you? You might look up isinglass.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

optikeye: thecactusman17: Cracker Barrell serves beer and wine.

if your beer, wine or hard liquor isn't vegan, I have some bad news for you.

Really bad news....

[Fark user image image 850x569]


I've had the one on the left. It was... Not good.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Udder Discharge: let it go FFS.  No one did anything bad to you. You just like to hate for hates' sake. IS your lives so miserable you have to carry a burden like that? You all are too young. You can 't falsely blame a person and be hateful forever. Although, It is nice to get your teen angst out of the way, some people still deal with that in their 20's.'


Who or what do you think you are talking to?
You have no moral authority from which to instruct or lecture anyone.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm an unapologetic carnivore. But when there are meat substitutes offered on a menu, I'll usually order them. Most of the time, they are pretty good . I like having those options.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

optikeye: thecactusman17: Cracker Barrell serves beer and wine.

if your beer, wine or hard liquor isn't vegan, I have some bad news for you.

Really bad news....

[Fark user image 850x569]


I retract my statement. Damn those guys at Cracker Barrel are hardcore.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I am not a vegetarian at all, but sometimes I will get a vegetarian dish and they can be surprisingly good.  Got a pasta dish recently with lots of veggies and a good sauce.  It was tastier than their meat variety pasta.
 
