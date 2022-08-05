 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Well that's certainly not an unsettling headline   (bbc.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So is there some reason that Christian Slater and Samantha Mathis haven't been called up?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It had shifted in its casing, so it couldn't be disarmed the usual way, via a special port in the side - alarmingly, the officers instead had to cut into the nuclear weapon. "[It would have been] kind of nerve wracking to drill a hole in a hydrogen bomb," says Meyers. "But they did it. They were prepared to do that."


Meyers may have been a bomb disposal guy but he wasn't at all cleared on weapon design.  Cutting into it would have been nothing to get at the panel described.  On dry land in that same situation, I would have taken a Sawzall to that shiat.

/I've de-miled 2 B28s
//Still have part of the ribbon chute to one.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did you check in the couch cushions? I'm always finding sh*t in there.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh, I think after all this time that they've settled in pretty well.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Isn't this a repeat every year since the late 50's?

Who the hell is getting paid to regurgitate this story as 'news'?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have they tried checking the couch cushions?
 
Cheron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I saw one at a yard sale about three years ago. Guy said it was worth at least $25 for scape alone so he was asking $45. No way was l paying that much without inspecting the core. Been burned before
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Isn't this a repeat every year since the late 50's?

Who the hell is getting paid to regurgitate this story as 'news'?


The oligarchy.  Got to keep the peons scared.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Isn't this a repeat every year since the late 50's?

Who the hell is getting paid to regurgitate this story as 'news'?


I blame GenZ
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They're always in the last place you look.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Who I blame also changes with each generation.
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
it was an effort to build this giant claw that could go all the way down to the sea floor, grab the submarine, and bring it back up

Nimbull
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Talk about blowing it by losing three nukes.
 
nursetim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cheron: I saw one at a yard sale about three years ago. Guy said it was worth at least $25 for scape alone so he was asking $45. No way was l paying that much without inspecting the core. Been burned before


It might have pinball machine parts inside
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm far more worried about who Russia sold theirs to on the black market...
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So how many have the Russians lost? No one may never know.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UberDave: It had shifted in its casing, so it couldn't be disarmed the usual way, via a special port in the side - alarmingly, the officers instead had to cut into the nuclear weapon. "[It would have been] kind of nerve wracking to drill a hole in a hydrogen bomb," says Meyers. "But they did it. They were prepared to do that."


Meyers may have been a bomb disposal guy but he wasn't at all cleared on weapon design.  Cutting into it would have been nothing to get at the panel described.  On dry land in that same situation, I would have taken a Sawzall to that shiat.

/I've de-miled 2 B28s
//Still have part of the ribbon chute to one.


This happened in 1966. I doubt that very many bomb disposal experts were drilled on atomic weapons.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Journalism Protip: Don't write articles based on how you vaguely remember history having happened.


One began on 8 April 1970, when a fire started spreading through the air conditioning system of a Soviet K-8 nuclear-powered submarine while it was diving in the Bay of Biscay - a treacherous stretch of water in the northeast Atlantic Ocean off the coasts of Spain and France, which is notorious for its violent storms and where many vessels have met their end. It had four nuclear torpedoes onboard, and when it promptly sank, it took its radioactive cargo with it.

However, the US soon found out, and decided to mount a secret attempt to retrieve this nuclear prize, "which was really a pretty crazy story in and of itself", says Lewis.

The eccentric American billionaire Howard Hughes, famous for his broad spectrum of activity, including as a pilot and film director, pretended to become interested in deep sea mining. "But in fact, it wasn't deep sea mining, it was an effort to build this giant claw that could go all the way down to the sea floor, grab the submarine, and bring it back up," says Lewis. This was Project Azorian - and unfortunately it didn't work. The submarine broke up as it was being lifted.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

