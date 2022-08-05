 Skip to content
Apparently despot Vladimir Putin has seen the movie 'The Dirty Dozen' and is now recruiting lags from Russian jails to fight on the frontlines
43
    More: Dumbass, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, Ukrainian nationals, Russian jails, VLADIMIR Putin, first shipment of Ukrainian grain, Last month  
•       •       •

789 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 Aug 2022 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)



43 Comments     (+0 »)
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Amateur.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought this was SOP for a long while now for them?

No, really. I did. I just assumed that he'd be turning his prisons loose when recruiting got scarce, and just accepted the collateral damage on his own military as a result.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When do they start offering soldiers pervitin rations laced with fentanyl to keep them in a fighting mood that they just can't seem to shake?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to come up with a baker's dozen-biatch joke got nothing

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/biatch_Wars
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puts more people in the fight, and saves him literally tens-of-dollars when they are killed and no longer in jail. Win/win.

But if they're already looking at criminals to fill out their ranks, they're in worse shape than we thought.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I thought this was SOP for a long while now for them?

No, really. I did. I just assumed that he'd be turning his prisons loose when recruiting got scarce, and just accepted the collateral damage on his own military as a result.


Yeah, they've been doing this for a decade or more.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's seen Kelly's Heroes.  Explains the huge number of tanks at the beginning.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was only a matter of time.

Pretty soon Russian people are going to have their choice of dying at the front or fighting their own dictator
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they had any sense, they'd all promptly desert when they get to Ukraine.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Brittney Griner won't have to rot in a cell ...
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear Britney Griner is available.
 
mediaho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
huma474
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mail Order American Husband: hubiestubert: I thought this was SOP for a long while now for them?

No, really. I did. I just assumed that he'd be turning his prisons loose when recruiting got scarce, and just accepted the collateral damage on his own military as a result.

Yeah, they've been doing this for a decade or more.


It also allows Vlad to play nice with various Bratva families by canceling sentences of people who have donated enough to his "I need a new Gold Fountain" fund
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Shakes tiny fist)
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aveleyman.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die from prison tuberculosis, or die from Ukrainian bullets.  Both options sound abysmal.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: When do they start offering soldiers pervitin rations laced with fentanyl to keep them in a fighting mood that they just can't seem to shake?


This might be of interest to you
Soldier OD's on Meth, Has Crazy Adventure | Tales From the Bottle
Youtube MRHm26fKKb8
 
vevolis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful there, Vlad. You need to conserve at least a few prisoners to satiate the Demogorgon.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ol' Idi used kids, can't know if this megalomania is going to send kids.
Nothing ever stops a totalitarian.
Even shame or guilt...sadly.

/white Russians
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: Puts more people in the fight, and saves him literally tens-of-dollars when they are killed and no longer in jail. Win/win.

But if they're already looking at criminals to fill out their ranks, they're in worse shape than we thought.


Morale and discipline will be nightmarish.  Officers will have to sleep with one eye open at all times
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A bunch of Russian convicts are standing in line at a Siberian recruiting center and the first convict approaches a table full of antique weapons.
Recruiter: Here is your Mosin-Nagant M1891 rifle, made in 1891, but with a little cleaning and a some oil, it will shoot...OK. Here is your practice round. Go to the next table for your uniform. NEXT!
A second convict walks up
Recruiter: Go to the next table for your uniform. NEXT!
Second convict: HEY!  Where is my rifle?
Recruiter: I gave it to HIM (pointing to the first recruit at the next table). You follow HIM. When HE dies, you take HIS gun. OK? Now, go to the next table for your uniform. NEXT!
A third convict walks up.
Recruiter: Here is your Nagant M1895 pistol, made in 1895, but with a little cleaning and a some oil, it will shoot...OK. Go to the next table for your uniform. NEXT!
Third Convict: I don't get a rifle?
Recruiter: No, you follow THAT GUY without a rifle. If the guy in front of HIM dies and HE does not pick up HIS rifle and fight, you shoot HIM in the head, take THAT OTHER GUY'S rifle, and give YOUR pistol to THIS GUY behind you in line. Now, go to the next table for your uniform. Wait! Don't forget your practice round. NEXT!
A fourth convict walks up.
Recruiter: Go to the next table for your uniform. NEXT!
Fourth convict: What, no gun?
Recruiter: {sigh} I gave it to THAT GUY. You follow HIM and if that first guy dies and the second guy doesn't pick up the first guy's rifle and fight, THAT GUY shoots the second guy in the head, takes the first guy's rifle, gives YOU HIS pistol, and fights. If HE dies, you take HIS rifle. Go to the next table for your uniform. NEXT!
A fifth convict walks up.
Recruiter: Here is your parachute. Go to the next table for your uniform. NEXT!
Fifth Convict: A parachute?  I thought this was the army.
Recruiter: You checked tank gunner on your application, nyet?
Fifth convict: Da.
Recruiter: Trust me, you're going to need it.  Go to the next table for your uniform. NEXT!
 
Decorus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Officers have to sleep with one eye open from Ukraine drone strikes already.
We have hit the end of the line for Putin. Good news our Basketball player can join the Russian Army and defect to Ukraine:)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Do they have explosive collars?
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Apparently also in talks with Best Korea to send 100k soldier to Ukraine. Which is what a "superpower" does.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A Bunch of Wangers: The Nazi Unit Who Were so Awful, Even the Nazi SS Were Disgusted by Them
Youtube Lp9KAFLQJ1A


Dirlewanger Brigade.  Even the SS thought these guys went too far.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh yeah. Bratva in the military. That seems like a fantastic idea.
 
Decorus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well Russia's implosion is now moved up a month. I wasn't expecting prison conscription until September.
 
wademh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GRCooper: At least Brittney Griner won't have to rot in a cell ...


You're bad and should feel bad because I thought the same thing.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Putin modified their sentence from jail to death?
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Imagine being a prisoner in Russia due to some bullshiat charge, then asked to sacrifice your life for the country. I bet they will surrender to Ukraine the first chance they get.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let me know when Pootey-Poot starts instituting Blocking Regiments.

Then he leaves the ranks of rich, jumped up, tin pot dictators & joins the ranks of the top tier genocidal maniacs like Stalin, Mao, Hitler, Pol Pot, etc.
.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Apparently also in talks with Best Korea to send 100k soldier to Ukraine. Which is what a "superpower" does.


The Norks will invade a Farmer's Market, which is the strategy outlined in their war manual: "How to Explore Europe on 10 Rounds a Day."
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Penal Battalions are an old Russian tradition.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: Imagine being a prisoner in Russia due to some bullshiat charge, then asked to sacrifice your life for the country. I bet they will surrender to Ukraine the first chance they get.


Not with Uncle Vlad's gun to their heads.  They probably dug up some DShK 1938's to set up behind them and mow them down if they try to retreat, just like the good old days.
 
madpeanut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This really a good idea (for them)?  Soooo a bunch of criminals in jails where they're abused/treated like crap by russian guards and then going to be given guns where they could turn on their jailers and then flee?  or are they just going to be fodder?  and then try to flee?

I mean, unless its just simple assault which then eff that I'll stay versus go to certain doom, etc but why stay and fight even if for your freedom if that freedom can be had by fleeing?
 
germ78
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How long until Navalny "joins" a suicide squad?
 
germ78
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Magorn: RobotSpider: Puts more people in the fight, and saves him literally tens-of-dollars when they are killed and no longer in jail. Win/win.

But if they're already looking at criminals to fill out their ranks, they're in worse shape than we thought.

Morale and discipline will be nightmarish.  Officers will have to sleep with one eye open at all times


Gripping their pillow tight as well.
 
d3
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Recruiting lags???
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: When do they start offering soldiers pervitin rations laced with fentanyl to keep them in a fighting mood that they just can't seem to shake?


They have embraced the Modern Age and have moved on to Krokodil
 
