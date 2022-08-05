 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 163 of WW3: Three more grain ships depart UKR under UN-brokered deal. Zelensky says Amnesty report that claimed UKR has used civilian-endangering tactics tries to "shift the responsibility" away from Orcs. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russia, Russian court, WNBA starBrittney Griner, Russia's foreign minister, 25-year US prison sentence, Russian forces  
•       •       •

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Morning all" *holds up clipboard* "FJ's coffee maker is offline this morning, while it's being scrubbed to get the French Vanilla stank out of it, so we're stuck with Betsy for today." *looks over clipboard* "um...looks like we've got donuts, and some cold cuts and cheese in the fridge. We're still under a media blackout, and things are tense. Tracianne and FJ are both home from their hospitals so let's hope for further good news today." *weakly smiles, and gets started on the chairs.*
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<emerges from kitchen red face, wiping hands on apron>

Man what do they DO in here at night.... what even makes stains like that?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hamfesters.orgView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: <emerges from kitchen red face, wiping hands on apron>

Man what do they DO in here at night.... what even makes stains like that?


Dammit. It's 1am here. I can't keep staying up this late for janitorial services.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there's no welfare check-in portion this week. Regulars, you know the drill. For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for July 23 to July 29. Ukraine's offensive in Kherson Oblast is under a media blackout, so the information isn't flowing as freely as it once was on the Ukrainian side. As for Russia, even more war crimes. Shocking, I know.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the list from yesterday's thread which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://mobile.twitter.com/bayraktar_1love/status/1555511409303248897

Special Kherson Cat
@bayraktar_1love
Explosions in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region. Now. It is also reported about the destruction at the "Sokol" factory. #Kherson #Ukraine
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol... Sure jan.

10 M-777 artillery pieces belonging to Ukrainian army were destroyed by Kalibr cruise missile bombardment carried out by Russian army. (3)
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denys is talking about kherson.

Update from Ukraine | Massive Ruzzian Attack is Going to start very soon They will fail.
Youtube jou9yL3AL1g
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

valenumr: Lol... Sure jan.

10 M-777 artillery pieces belonging to Ukrainian army were destroyed by Kalibr cruise missile bombardment carried out by Russian army. (3)


Their precision strikes are so farking bad that I would posit the tragic hit on Ukraine's grain magnate was random "luck" (for lack of a better description).

I'm not trying to belittle their willingness to attack civilian targets, I'm just saying their accuracy is crap, and that's why they just go scorched earth.

We are shiat every day with Ukraine precisely attacking military targets.

I'm rambling. That amnesty crap yesterday really pisses me off.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

valenumr: valenumr: Lol... Sure jan.

10 M-777 artillery pieces belonging to Ukrainian army were destroyed by Kalibr cruise missile bombardment carried out by Russian army. (3)

Their precision strikes are so farking bad that I would posit the tragic hit on Ukraine's grain magnate was random "luck" (for lack of a better description).

I'm not trying to belittle their willingness to attack civilian targets, I'm just saying their accuracy is crap, and that's why they just go scorched earth.

We are shiat every day with Ukraine precisely attacking military targets.

I'm rambling. That amnesty crap yesterday really pisses me off.


Dammit. We are seeing shiat every day.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Knocks over lamp. Pisses in flower pot. "I'm fine, really!". Why do you all hate on vanilla coffee!?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What the hell is on this chair I just sat down on? I smells like, I don't know, Limburger and buck lure. Did something weird happen here last night?
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

valenumr: https://mobile.twitter.com/bayraktar_1love/status/1555511409303248897

Special Kherson Cat
@bayraktar_1love
Explosions in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region. Now. It is also reported about the destruction at the "Sokol" factory. #Kherson #Ukraine


Yeah, I'm gonna need you to go ahead and add Nova Kakhovka to the HIMARS/Chornobaivka meme. And if you could go ahead and add the rail line crossing into Kherson Oblast from Crimea as well, that'd be great.

maxim.comView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

valenumr: Knocks over lamp. Pisses in flower pot. "I'm fine, really!". Why do you all hate on vanilla coffee!?


Don't look at me, I only get caffeine the natural way. *takes another slug of his Coke*
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fasahd: What the hell is on this chair I just sat down on? I smells like, I don't know, Limburger and buck lure. Did something weird happen here last night?


Brah. You don't want to know.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: valenumr: https://mobile.twitter.com/bayraktar_1love/status/1555511409303248897

Special Kherson Cat
@bayraktar_1love
Explosions in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region. Now. It is also reported about the destruction at the "Sokol" factory. #Kherson #Ukraine

Yeah, I'm gonna need you to go ahead and add Nova Kakhovka to the HIMARS/Chornobaivka meme. And if you could go ahead and add the rail line crossing into Kherson Oblast from Crimea as well, that'd be great.

[maxim.com image 850x478]


Goddammit. I'm in uncontrollable laughter mode.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: valenumr: Knocks over lamp. Pisses in flower pot. "I'm fine, really!". Why do you all hate on vanilla coffee!?

Don't look at me, I only get caffeine the natural way. *takes another slug of his Coke*


Fark user imageView Full Size

The vanilla creeps are coming for you, too.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

valenumr: I'm rambling. That amnesty crap yesterday really pisses me off.


British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons commented on the scandalous report of Amnesty International

"The only thing that threatens Ukrainian civilians is Russian missiles, weapons and looting of Russian troops. Point. If Russia had stopped invading Ukraine, there would be no danger," Ms Simmons tweeted.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

valenumr: bertor_vidas: valenumr: https://mobile.twitter.com/bayraktar_1love/status/1555511409303248897

Special Kherson Cat
@bayraktar_1love
Explosions in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region. Now. It is also reported about the destruction at the "Sokol" factory. #Kherson #Ukraine

Yeah, I'm gonna need you to go ahead and add Nova Kakhovka to the HIMARS/Chornobaivka meme. And if you could go ahead and add the rail line crossing into Kherson Oblast from Crimea as well, that'd be great.

[maxim.com image 850x478]

Goddammit. I'm in uncontrollable laughter mode.


I may have responded to the wrong comment, but it works.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fasahd: What the hell is on this chair I just sat down on? I smells like, I don't know, Limburger and buck lure. Did something weird happen here last night?


...Yeah it's best if you just tell yourself that it's cheese.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

valenumr: Knocks over lamp. Pisses in flower pot. "I'm fine, really!". Why do you all hate on vanilla coffee!?

Ukraine NOW


Why it is important to take care of emotional health

Emotional health is when a person is able to feel harmonious and balanced, regardless of external circumstances. What is especially necessary in our modern realities.

A person with a high level of emotional health shows resilience during periods of stress.

When emotional health is normal, it seems that you can cope with any disasters and solve all the problems. But when its level drops, even small adversity can cause panic attacks or depression.

On the channel "Psychological Support" they write about how to take care of emotional health and provide effective advice to improve the psychological state.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
🇱🇻Latvia suspends agreement with Russia on economic cooperation

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country in the official bulletin Latvijas vēstnesis.

It is also reported on the suspension of intergovernmental agreements in the fields of scientific, technical, humanitarian and cultural cooperation, as well as agreements on simplifying mutual travel of residents of border areas.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Canada resumes Operation Unifier: sends 200 instructors to train Ukrainian fighters

"Great news! Canada resumes Operation Unifier - up to 225 Canadian servicemen have been sent to the UK to train The Ukrainian military. With your help, our soldiers will become an unstoppable force,"Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote on his Twitter page.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fasahd: valenumr: Knocks over lamp. Pisses in flower pot. "I'm fine, really!". Why do you all hate on vanilla coffee!?

Ukraine NOW

Why it is important to take care of emotional health

Emotional health is when a person is able to feel harmonious and balanced, regardless of external circumstances. What is especially necessary in our modern realities.

A person with a high level of emotional health shows resilience during periods of stress.

When emotional health is normal, it seems that you can cope with any disasters and solve all the problems. But when its level drops, even small adversity can cause panic attacks or depression.

➡On the channel "Psychological Support" they write about how to take care of emotional health and provide effective advice to improve the psychological state.


I'm good my friend. Thanks for that.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

valenumr: Knocks over lamp. Pisses in flower pot. "I'm fine, really!". Why do you all hate on vanilla coffee!?


It's the Devil's sweat.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
russia burns gas intended for export to the EU

On the border with Finland, Russia's Gazprom burns gas intended for export to the European Union. This is reported by the Finnish edition Yle. Satellite images of NASA's fire monitoring system showed that the process began on May 22. It was then that Gazprom reduced gas transit to the EU, although the EU paid for supplies in full. In Finland, they say that over the past few weeks they have even seen huge fire torches in Russia, which indicates burning gas in large volumes.
 
turboke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: [hamfesters.org image 400x300]


Watching it unfold, as it were.
 
turboke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fasahd: russia burns gas intended for export to the EU

On the border with Finland, Russia's Gazprom burns gas intended for export to the European Union. This is reported by the Finnish edition Yle. Satellite images of NASA's fire monitoring system showed that the process began on May 22. It was then that Gazprom reduced gas transit to the EU, although the EU paid for supplies in full. In Finland, they say that over the past few weeks they have even seen huge fire torches in Russia, which indicates burning gas in large volumes.


Deliberately? Or out of sheer incompetence? Hard to tell these days.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fasahd: russia burns gas intended for export to the EU

On the border with Finland, Russia's Gazprom burns gas intended for export to the European Union. This is reported by the Finnish edition Yle. Satellite images of NASA's fire monitoring system showed that the process began on May 22. It was then that Gazprom reduced gas transit to the EU, although the EU paid for supplies in full. In Finland, they say that over the past few weeks they have even seen huge fire torches in Russia, which indicates burning gas in large volumes.


I don't know if this is related, but someone said that the gas pipelines can't really be shut off or they can't be restarted. So maybe the russians have to keep pumping gas and burn it off, which seems like a very russian thing to do.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Up super early (2 am) and waiting to wake roomie at 6 am for his morning meds and give the cat her morning thyroid meds. Temptations cat treats are magical for getting compliance from the cat, she still hates having to swallow the medicine squirt from the syringe but she is much easier to handle and then is an immediate sweetheart after because Bickies Are Coming.

Still running a fever, the puking appears to be back as a symptom, but the migraines are blessedly gone. Been better, been worse.
 
philodough
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ukrainian flag being raised by the classroom Macaw.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: fasahd: What the hell is on this chair I just sat down on? I smells like, I don't know, Limburger and buck lure. Did something weird happen here last night?

...Yeah it's best if you just tell yourself that it's cheese.


Thanks. I'll observe 'Information Hygiene'.

russia has launched a new phase of special information operations against Ukraine. Their goal is to sow panic among Ukrainians

The aggressor spreads false information and tries to manipulate, destabilizing Ukraine during the war. Now they are actively using manipulations about the terrorist attack in Olenivka.

Never trust Russian sources of information! We also urge you to observe information hygiene and always check the information.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Public Call Box: valenumr: Knocks over lamp. Pisses in flower pot. "I'm fine, really!". Why do you all hate on vanilla coffee!?

Don't look at me, I only get caffeine the natural way. *takes another slug of his Coke*

[Fark user image 163x309]
The vanilla creeps are coming for you, too.


You know what's better than vanilla Coke? Coke & 43. Tastes just like a vanilla Coke, but with the added fun of a little buzz and a subtle citrus flavor to go along with it. Back when I was in grad school, a buddy of mine would buy a couple bottles of Coke for us out of the vending machine before this awful core req class. We'd drink it down to the top of the label and then fill it back up with 43 I brought in this video game health potion looking bottle. I would occasionally also produce a charcuterie from my backpack, too.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rue_in_winter: Up super early (2 am) and waiting to wake roomie at 6 am for his morning meds and give the cat her morning thyroid meds. Temptations cat treats are magical for getting compliance from the cat, she still hates having to swallow the medicine squirt from the syringe but she is much easier to handle and then is an immediate sweetheart after because Bickies Are Coming.

Still running a fever, the puking appears to be back as a symptom, but the migraines are blessedly gone. Been better, been worse.


Hah! At least your cat let you sleep in. I was up at 1:30. Hang in there, dude.
 
turboke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: I would occasionally also produce a charcuterie from my backpack, too.


Fark is not your personal charcuterotica site.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

turboke: fasahd: russia burns gas intended for export to the EU

On the border with Finland, Russia's Gazprom burns gas intended for export to the European Union. This is reported by the Finnish edition Yle. Satellite images of NASA's fire monitoring system showed that the process began on May 22. It was then that Gazprom reduced gas transit to the EU, although the EU paid for supplies in full. In Finland, they say that over the past few weeks they have even seen huge fire torches in Russia, which indicates burning gas in large volumes.

Deliberately? Or out of sheer incompetence? Hard to tell these days.


Pretty sure they're just flaring it off. The gas pipeline isn't LNG from what I recall so it would be hell to stop it without outright capping the line. And as much as Putin the Incompetent wants to stomp his feet and throw a hissy fit, he's not so incompetent that he doesn't realize capping it would hurt him more than Europe long-term.

Well, I think he's not that incompetent, but...
 
