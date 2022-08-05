 Skip to content
(Metro)   Police stumped over this taser death   (metro.co.uk) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Way back when I worked for a mental hospital, I had a one-legged patient. He had a prosthetic leg but it was stored in a patient property locker; he had to get around in a wheelchair.

This was because he had, on numerous occasion, taken the prosthetic leg off and used it as a weapon against staff and other patients.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess police had to pepper spray and tase him because they didn't think they could win against a one-legged man in an ass kicking contest.

/and a 93-year-old man at that
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why not just shoot him? Oh right, this isn't the US.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There was nothing else they could do, he was shouting some unintelligible rant and shaking his fist right at them!
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
they were called in because he was threatening people with a knife, but the article doesn't make clear whether or not he was still brandishing the knife at the cops, but in any case, they should have tried for a leg sweep first.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He was obviously coming right at them.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Or, you know, they could have just put some sandbags or something around him. Walked up a slight incline. Gone down like 2 steps.

But hey, yeah. Let's kill him instead.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Let me see if I understand.

The police, upon encountering a 93 year old wheelchair-bound pensioner, proceeded to panic, and wet their pants before pepper spraying AND tasing him to death!?!?!?!?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Let me see if I understand.

The police, upon encountering a 93 year old wheelchair-bound pensioner, proceeded to panic, and wet their pants before pepper spraying AND tasing him to death!?!?!?!?


That's right. These fine, brave officers did everything by the book. BY. THE. BOOK.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Munden: they were called in because he was threatening people with a knife, but the article doesn't make clear whether or not he was still brandishing the knife at the cops, but in any case, they should have tried for a leg sweep first.


Knife or not, this was a 93 year old man in a wheelchair.
Just stay out of arms length, find a long stick, and put it through the spokes of his wheels.

"Listen gramps, when you settle down and drop the knife we'll get you inside for some nice food and a spot of tea. Doesn't that sound nice?"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I had no idea cops in England could be as bad as American cops.

That doesn't make me feel any better. It's just not what I expected.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
WTAF? I'm 5' tall and not at all in shape and even I could have disarmed a gd 93 y/o in a farking wheelchair. Hope those 'officers' feel like big shiat for taking down such a dangerous fella 🙄
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
R.i.p.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A broomstick in the wheels will stop any wheelchair. After that he is a danger to no one.
He just sits there going, "My veels. My god, I can't move my veels"
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This wouldn't have happened to have been Sandford, Gloucestershire would it?  His leg might have been a sawed of shotgun.


Hot Fuzz - Final Battle Scene (Town Shootout | Part Two)
Youtube BMOOi8_Eo58



/The greater good!
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The one thing in particular that cops always seem to forget about is that unless the perpetrator is actively causing harm, they have time on their side.  If the perpetrator is contained and can't hurt anyone else, they have the luxury through superior numbers of simply being able to wait him out.

Yet it seems like they only play for time when there's an active shooter and victims are lying there dying.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: A broomstick in the wheels will stop any wheelchair. After that he is a danger to no one.
He just sits there going, "My veels. My god, I can't move my veels"


It's as if we were glued to the spot!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: I guess police had to pepper spray and tase him because they didn't think they could win against a one-legged man in an ass kicking contest.

/and a 93-year-old man at that


Don't forget that he had dementia... that condition can grant you the strength of 10 crackheads, I've been told!


/by police
 
