(The Sun)   That's a sausage, not a star. I can tell from the pixels and from seeing quite a few sausages in my time (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lordduzi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MMM, sausage.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm in no mood for another Willem Dafoe star sausage thread.

/DNRTFA
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We need to hold a sausage fest to celebrate this astronomical discovery.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shoops goatse hands on either side of it.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So funny. Now the science deniers will have more to crow about.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That won't stain any eggs.

/chorizo fresco ftw!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
looks like pepperoni
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It seems like a horrendously bad idea for a scientific expert to post deliberate lies just to go, "Haha, gotcha! Don't bieve everything you read," because great, you've just given tons of people a reason never to believe a prominent scientist ever again. Congrats.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The article isn't clear about whether he did this on his actual twitter account, where he's recognized as a scientist or science communicator, or if he did this on some random account.  I get that he was making the point about how "fake news" can get a ton of coverage before the facts come out, but if he did this from his scientist twitter account then it was a dumb farking thing to do.  Like no shirt it got treated as real -- he's a credible source on the subject.  What did he think would happen?  It's not the same as showing the harm that comes from when twitter user @pyramidgrainalien2134 tweets out some nonsense about 5g vaccines that goes viral and then gets legitimate coverage by CNN reporting on "what people are saying".
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can tell from the pixels and seeing quite a few sausages in my time

CSB: I was just thinking, I bet I've personally seen over 10,000 sausages (mostly in photos, obviously).

/We're talking about sausages, ya sicko
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Spicy nuclear fusion with a bit of Manchego and crusty bread makes for a nice light lunch.
 
