(CNN)   Driver is in custody after plowing through a crowd of spectators in a Navajo Nation parade, injuring multiple people, including 2 police officers   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
52
•       •       •

Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they're white, they just have to say they thought they were being intimidated and threatened by protesters and case dismissed.
 
TuckFrump [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was just exercising his constitutional right to hate non-whites
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ANTIFAAAAAAAAA!
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why did they schedule a parade in front of the farmer's market?!?!?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Intentional?  Accidental?  KOB and KOAT aren't giving enough details yet to know.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄


If we find out he was shouting for the Navajo to go back to their own country, we will have our answer.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: If they're white, they just have to say they thought they were being intimidated and threatened by protesters and case dismissed.


Just like in Waukesha.
 
schubie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
skoden
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄


If the last couple of people driving through a parade are any indication, nope.  But at least you got to make things political before any details were released.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄


FTA:
Another video captured by witness Keisha Joe shows what appears to be the SUV that was driven through the parade.

SUV drivers universally suck at driving. I've never understood this. Do you have to give up part of your brain to by one? But maybe it was just a really, really bad driver.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where was the good guy with the truck?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also, were there any guns involved, and are they OK?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄


Probably a Comanche.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄

If we find out he was shouting for the Navajo to go back to their own country, we will have our answer.


If everyone went back to their country of "origin," we'd all be in Africa.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄

FTA:
Another video captured by witness Keisha Joe shows what appears to be the SUV that was driven through the parade.

SUV drivers universally suck at driving. I've never understood this. Do you have to give up part of your brain to by one? But maybe it was just a really, really bad driver.


Based upon my experience of New Mexican drivers, it could be possible that the person driving the SUV has never seen a traffic light or may not understand what the signs and markings on the roads mean.
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So proud to swerve, so scared to dive
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Senile person or racist?  Or both?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Even I'm not THAT ruthless, ffs."
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄


The driver ran into a police car and injured 2 cops.  Gee...I wonder if the driver was a farker?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fano: So proud to swerve, so scared to dive


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄

If the last couple of people driving through a parade are any indication, nope.  But at least you got to make things political before any details were released.


And at least you get to fake some persecuted whining about it.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
TFA says the driver AND passenger are in custody, so I'm leaning towards the latter.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Where was the good guy with the truck?


Minnesota.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: TypoFlyspray: Where was the good guy with the truck?

Minnesota.


Canadia
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jso2897: Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄

If the last couple of people driving through a parade are any indication, nope.  But at least you got to make things political before any details were released.

And at least you get to fake some persecuted whining about it.


Yes, that's exactly what I did.  I in no way was mocking people for their use of political boogeymen and race baiting.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: TFA says the driver AND passenger are in custody, so I'm leaning towards the latter.


Both passengers according to KOB.  So probably not accidental.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: TFA says the driver AND passenger are in custody, so I'm leaning towards the latter.


You're leaning toward the passenger? OK.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone turned left at Albuquerque?
 
Daer21
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄


Could just be old, or stupid. The "Seattle car attack" ended up being the latter.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No one uses cars to barricade these things off from traffic there?  I'm certain they still do it for block parties here.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄

Probably a Comanche.


That's a pickup truck; the article says it was an SUV, so maybe a Cherokee.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Also, were there any guns involved, and are they OK?


Two cops were hit, so you must consider at least their service weapons and the throw-aways they plant on any minorities they have to shoot may have been involved.

No word on their status at this time, but we have reporters on-scene at the gun hospital and are expecting updates.  Stay tuned to KFRK for the latest news....
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A quick social media search for video footage appears to show that the driver was not white.  But let's speculate anyways about the white supremacist who attacked the Navajo Nation.
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: jso2897: Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄

If the last couple of people driving through a parade are any indication, nope.  But at least you got to make things political before any details were released.

And at least you get to fake some persecuted whining about it.

Yes, that's exactly what I did.  I in no way was mocking people for their use of political boogeymen and race baiting.


Not effectively, no.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: SUV drivers universally suck at driving.

FTFY
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: A quick social media search for video footage appears to show that the driver was not white.  But let's speculate anyways about the white supremacist who attacked the Navajo Nation.


I agree that specific political speculations here are not worth much, but do you honestly think white supremacists have to look 'white,' whatever that means?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄


Extermination of the Native Americans is indeed part of the white nationalist agenda.  It's not at the top of their list, but it's definitely still on there.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Daer21: Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄

Could just be old, or stupid. The "Seattle car attack" ended up being the latter.


Well, then, that's what it will prove to be.
Until then, people are free to speculate.
I don't have any particular hunches, but I'm not going to tell someone who does to shut up.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somacandra: DeathByGeekSquad: A quick social media search for video footage appears to show that the driver was not white.  But let's speculate anyways about the white supremacist who attacked the Navajo Nation.

I agree that specific political speculations here are not worth much, but do you honestly think white supremacists have to look 'white,' whatever that means?


Given the background of one of the Oathkeepers or whatever their name is and the general hypocrisy of those groups, absolutely not.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Other sources suggest three people have been detained, and the driver sped up during the event. I guess we'll know more soon.

https://www.indianz.com/News/2022/08/05/were-all-shook-up-violence-mars-inter-tribal-gathering-in-new-mexico/
 
alex10294
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
On the rez, or Gallup, it was a drunk driver until otherwise indicated.  Chances of a racial attack are very low. The Navajo are great neighbors, in general.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How many of these they find in the car?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄

FTA:
Another video captured by witness Keisha Joe shows what appears to be the SUV that was driven through the parade.

SUV drivers universally suck at driving. I've never understood this. Do you have to give up part of your brain to by one? But maybe it was just a really, really bad driver.



I think it's because you can get the illusion of safety by how 'removed' you are from traffic, assuming you are driving somewhere where people mostly have smaller vehicles than you.  Like, you're taller and wider and honestly people just have to watch out for you rather than the other way around.  You also don't have to care as much about bumps in the road and stuff like that.  A crack or pothole I have to slow down for in my small sedan, in an SUV and can just blast right over (assuming I don't care about the wear on the tires) without noticing in the cabin.

So, basically, at least some people who get the monster SUVs do so because they want to be insulated from the road and massively over-armored for a crash.  When you don't really worry about your own safety from normal traffic, you don't drive defensively.  I doubt that's what happened here, but that is the kind of driving I see in my area...basically soccer moms who drive like the south park version of Caitlyn Jenner
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄


I'm going to hope that it was like one incident that was by the kids recently... the guy driving the truck had a medical issue. Took them a bit to figure out because he was conscious but not making sense. Turns out he had a stroke while driving.

Unfortunately this is probably just another fascist...
 
Dryad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: jso2897: Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄

If the last couple of people driving through a parade are any indication, nope.  But at least you got to make things political before any details were released.

And at least you get to fake some persecuted whining about it.

Yes, that's exactly what I did.  I in no way was mocking people for their use of political boogeymen and race baiting.


Dude. We have a country full of neo nazis that celebrate driving over crowds of minorities.
Simple pattern recognition is not 'race baiting'. Its a recognition of probability.
That was a valid observation no matter what turns out to have caused this
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dryad: Jeebus Saves: jso2897: Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄

If the last couple of people driving through a parade are any indication, nope.  But at least you got to make things political before any details were released.

And at least you get to fake some persecuted whining about it.

Yes, that's exactly what I did.  I in no way was mocking people for their use of political boogeymen and race baiting.

Dude. We have a country full of neo nazis that celebrate driving over crowds of minorities.
Simple pattern recognition is not 'race baiting'. Its a recognition of probability.
That was a valid observation no matter what turns out to have caused this


Except there are more instances of minorities driving through parades.  So reality doesn't match what race baiters want to speculate about.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Petite Mel: TFA says the driver AND passenger are in custody, so I'm leaning towards the latter.

You're leaning toward the passenger? OK.


Huh. I was supposed to be quoting another farker questioning "senile or racist?".

/I effed up.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dryad: Jeebus Saves: jso2897: Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Gee...I wonder if the driver was a trumper?
🙄

If the last couple of people driving through a parade are any indication, nope.  But at least you got to make things political before any details were released.

And at least you get to fake some persecuted whining about it.

Yes, that's exactly what I did.  I in no way was mocking people for their use of political boogeymen and race baiting.

Dude. We have a country full of neo nazis that celebrate driving over crowds of minorities.
Simple pattern recognition is not 'race baiting'. Its a recognition of probability.
That was a valid observation no matter what turns out to have caused this


No, we do not have a country "full of neo-nazis."  If you really believe that you need mental help, or help understanding what the word full means.  They certainly exist but on those occasions when you leave mom's basement to get more Redbull and Twinkies every 3rd person you pass isn't a neo-Nazi.
 
