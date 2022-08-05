 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   WWII: The gift that keeps on giving. Specifically, to Germany   (bbc.com) divider line
17
1040 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2022 at 7:05 AM



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's  payback for Pearl Harbor.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: Maybe it's  payback for Pearl Harbor.


Germans?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were just celebrating the return of Oktoberfest
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Hooferatheart: Maybe it's  payback for Pearl Harbor.

Germans?


Forget it, he's rolling.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Afghanistan laughs at their little problem.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair the Germans also handed out a lot of gifts
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to update the facility compliments of the insurance company...and clear some land for the factory expansion?

/ the fire started when a bag of Fritos corn chips fell behind the stove in the employee break room.
// luckily everyone had left for the day
/// security cameras had been disconnected to rewrite code just the day before
 
Dryad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
Dryad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In a perfect world it would have been from a HIMARS strike on Sholtz
 
August11
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There are men in this world, born long after both world wars concluded, who know the difference between WW1 and WW2 ordinances. They spend their days going to calls, identifying, digging, and securing. They don't talk about the wars. They talk about sports, their children, their gardens.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is the biggest Grunenwald bomb since Secrets of Dumbledore.
 
Eravior
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Questions are being asked about why the facility is in a forest prone to fires."

Because, Smart Guy, anywhere you store decades-old explosives tends to be prone to fires.

Let's see you come up with a better idea.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What did Germany ever do to deserve this?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
(repeat from earlier thread many months ago)

FUN FACT - The US Navy keeps tech manuals on hand describing ordnance from the American Civil War and how to dispose of it.  This is for when some farmer or construction crew digs up an unexploded shell from a Union or Confederate cannon over 150 years later.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What caused the pre-dawn explosion that sparked the Grunewald forest fire is under investigation.

I'll take, "What happens when dug up explosives aren't stored in a covered bunker out of direct sunlight or random accidental fires." for 1000 Alex.

1funguy: Time to update the facility compliments of the insurance company...and clear some land for the factory expansion?

/ the fire started when a bag of Fritos corn chips fell behind the stove in the employee break room.
// luckily everyone had left for the day
/// security cameras had been disconnected to rewrite code just the day before


Ok so i can buy that stuff behind a stove can cause a fire but if everyone was gone did they leave the stove on or was it a gas stove and the Fritos somehow become ignited by the pilot light? Do Fritos spontaneously combust when not watched? Are you being silly?
Enquiring minds want to know.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's hard to overstate how much ordinance we dropped on Germany.

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/seventy-years-world-war-two-thousands-tons-unexploded-bombs-germany-180957680/

From that link:

Between 1940 and 1945, U.S. and British air forces dropped 2.7 million tons of bombs on Europe, half of that amount on Germany.


Even now, 70 years later, more than 2,000 tons of unexploded munitions are uncovered on German soil every year.
 
