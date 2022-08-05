 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NewsTimes)   So how could Captain Chemtrails not be told by his lawyers about the text records oopsie? Here's an oldie that reminds us that he doesn't talk with his lawyers   (newstimes.com) divider line
6
    More: Vintage, Jury, Court, Alex Jones, Sandy Hook families, Jones' case, defamation case, damages award trial, Judge  
•       •       •

530 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2022 at 5:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Trump's "doctor" just take off his wig and fake beard to open a law practice? He's got the same slouch and slovenly mode of dress.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What we need is another Kerner Commission, and what we're being offered is a Watergate Committee. The result will be a committee that convicts the canary for dying in the mineshaft. Come the fall of 2022, and, more importantly, the fall of 2024, the toxins in the mineshaft will be that much worse.
I am referring, of course, to last week's first public hearing by the House Select Committtee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. The eight-member panel unveiled its opening statements in a prime-time presentation choreographed by a....

Stop reading.
Wow.
He's going to absolutely melt.
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if it possible Seypal deliberately leaked the phone records and then did next to nothing to retrieve it. I know it seems unlikely but I also have a hard time imagining a more despicable human being than Jones. If his attorney was aware of damning texts linking him and Trump to deliberate and clear actions to overturn an election they knew to be fair, that might have been too much even for a lawyer sworn to work in his client's best interest. Releasing the phone record and then essentially letting it go even after opposing counsel ask "Dis you mean to do that?" looks pretty suspicious.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Maturin: I wonder if it possible Seypal deliberately leaked the phone records and then did next to nothing to retrieve it. I know it seems unlikely but I also have a hard time imagining a more despicable human being than Jones. If his attorney was aware of damning texts linking him and Trump to deliberate and clear actions to overturn an election they knew to be fair, that might have been too much even for a lawyer sworn to work in his client's best interest. Releasing the phone record and then essentially letting it go even after opposing counsel ask "Dis you mean to do that?" looks pretty suspicious.


I have actually thought the same thing.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
...but Jones is concerned that his brand as the "Coca-Cola of the conspiracy theory community" may be suffering, his representatives said.

Now he's done it. He's besmirched the name of a hometown brand.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: Maturin: I wonder if it possible Seypal deliberately leaked the phone records and then did next to nothing to retrieve it. I know it seems unlikely but I also have a hard time imagining a more despicable human being than Jones. If his attorney was aware of damning texts linking him and Trump to deliberate and clear actions to overturn an election they knew to be fair, that might have been too much even for a lawyer sworn to work in his client's best interest. Releasing the phone record and then essentially letting it go even after opposing counsel ask "Dis you mean to do that?" looks pretty suspicious.

I have actually thought the same thing.


I've known a doctor or two that risked ethics and malpractice charges for providing care in adverse situations.  An allegiance to higher standards and all that.  It would not surprise me if there were a lawyer or two that feel their integrity is worth more than protecting co-conspirators to the overthrow of the rule of law.

It's probably just wishful thinking, but I'd like to think society hit bottom in 2016-2020 and is trying to rise from the gutter.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.