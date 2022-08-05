 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Never bring a baton to a gunfight   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
11
    More: Weird, Police, Special Police training session, Criminal Investigation Department, Firearm, woman shot Thursday afternoon, D.C. Public Library system, special officer, Ammunition  
•       •       •

270 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2022 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More guns for everyone would have made it better amirite?
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy passive voice, Batman.

Who was shot? A cop.
Who shot the cop? Other cops.
Where? A library.
When? During a training session.

The article jumps through a TON of hoops to not say that directly.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources familiar with the investigation told News4 that when the trainer drew a pistol to illustrate how quickly it could be done, he fired one shot, striking an officer in the chest.  Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. They are looking into why the trainer had live ammunition.

Manslaughter. I hope as much.
 
Fukuzawa
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cops being entirely irresponsible with firearms? Truly a first of it's kind story!
 
PyroStock
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I don't have answers as to why the live firearm was in asp baton training," Contee said.

Because they're very dangerous?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: [Fark user image image 800x643]


Are you suggesting we adopt riding crops as police weapons?

Because that is why they have that leather flap at the end...so you don't put someone's eye out.

/ I promise some cop would put his girlfriends eye out.
// what..? It was an accident...
/// we were just messing around
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. They are looking into why the trainer had live ammunition."

Ooo! Ooo! Ooo! I know the answer to this one! 2nd Amendment lovers want first crack before I spoil it?!?
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They should make some kind of special rubber gun or something to be used in training.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.