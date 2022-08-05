 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRBL Columbus)   Auburn QB evades and outruns police. On a moped. Tag is for the police twice calling off the chase to catch someone riding a moped without a helmet for safety reasons   (wrbl.com) divider line
11
    More: Weird, Southeastern Conference, Lee County Detention Facility, Auburn, Alabama, American football, Carnell Williams, Mike Donahue, charge of Attempt, arrest stems  
•       •       •

587 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 05 Aug 2022 at 8:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being the quarterback probably saved his life. The boosters would have had the whole police department fired if he was hurt.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: Being the quarterback probably saved his life. The boosters would have had the whole police department fired if he was hurt.


On the other hand, he should have just cops cite him for the helmet violation and allow the booster machine to do its work.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attempt to Alude?

Attempt successful!
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy Riding Scooter Escapes From Being Chased by Police Car by Driving Around Car - 1059315
Youtube YPAoRoVj3cQ
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun to ride, but don't let your friends see you on one.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: Attempt to Alude?

Attempt successful!


And he did it with 0 near misses.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is the problem with over-regulation of the police these days. Back in the old days you would have ended this whole deal with a couple of warning shots, maybe wing him him once or twice to get the message in, but nothing debilitating.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Alabama is always about safety first, even if they have to kill you.
 
Koodz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

debug: [YouTube video: Guy Riding Scooter Escapes From Being Chased by Police Car by Driving Around Car - 1059315]


I knew this would already be in the thread.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why is this on fark?
Because race and farking NCAA?
No, sadly, up a view is Cracker Barrel still in biz...it is race with $$$.

His choice go to a "University" much less in the south but please, what college kid doesn't fark up.

Get over yourselves.
That dude will always, ALWAYS, have worked harder than any of you at athletics, a craft.

Need a shower after this thread.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Fun to ride, but don't let your friends see you on one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.