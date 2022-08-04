 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Bigfoot has returned, perhaps seeking a grudge match now that inflation has weakened the Six Million Dollar Man to tree fiddy   (usatoday.com) divider line
36
    More: Scary, Bigfoot, Mansfield, Ohio, Cryptozoology, Recording, Suzanne Ferencak, first time, first weekend of July, local people  
•       •       •

536 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2022 at 12:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Experts say it could be something else.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you were out in the woods, and Bigfoot kicked your ass, would you report it to the police?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fatassbastard: Experts say it could be something else.

[Fark user image image 220x261]


tl;dw: it's a person making aaWOOO noises.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fact: We don't know what it is
Conclusion: It MUST be Bigfoot!!
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Combustion: Fact: We don't know what it is
Conclusion: It MUST be Bigfoot!!


Well, yeah.

That's just science.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rural Ohio? It was a farking redneck high on meth with mange.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunk, I say!  Bring me a bag of Bigfoot's droppings or shut up.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing! The beast moves just like a guy in a heavy snowsuit!
 
id10ts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  Just saw those episodes about 3-4 months ago.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We taking this lady's word that Bigfoot was caught on tape?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Fact: We don't know what it is
Conclusion: It MUST be Bigfoot!!


That's the same logic some people apply to UFOs.  There's something in the sky and we're not sure what it is.  The logical conclusion is it's a craft built by intelligent aliens and sent here from many light years away.  There is no other possible explanation.

/ would the venn diagram of people that believe we're being visited by aliens and the people who believe in bigfoot be a single circle?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The closest thing that we believe it would be would be the call of an alpha male coyote," Casey told USA TODAY. "A coyote calling in its pack."

That myth just won't farking die, will it?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the worst Fark submission ever?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Scots are still searching for Nessie, this lady can search for Bigfoot.
 
HFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a wild aminal it is.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'll fark ya like a wild aminal, it is!"
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HFK: I'm a wild aminal it is.


Gotdamnit!
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HFK: I'm a wild aminal it is.


Almost an identical simulpost but wanted the actual quote :(
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/but I don't
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline of the month entry candidate haha
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dalthas: [Fark user image image 259x194]


Needs the followup image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Yaw String: [Fark user image 336x435]

/but I don't


I want to believe this woman is garnering all the attention she can.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: HFK: I'm a wild aminal it is.

Almost an identical simulpost but wanted the actual quote :(


You up there is Vermont it is?
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: GoldSpider: HFK: I'm a wild aminal it is.

Almost an identical simulpost but wanted the actual quote :(

You up there is Vermont it is?


"HUH??"
 
HowDidIGetHere
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's illegal to hunt Bigfoot in Washington state.  They're considered an endangered species.  For reals.
 
hammettman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: [Fark user image 660x432]

We taking this lady's word that Bigfoot was caught on tape?


It's a good thing that she seems to have dedicated her life to proving that bigfoot exists, in her back yard.  And having already made a movie, and now invested in better equipment, all she's looking for, probably, is a receptive audience.  And maybe a few bucks.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Is this the worst Fark submission ever?


No. Not even close.
/Good headline, Subby!
 
nytmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Is this the worst Fark submission ever?


Well it'd be a 40,000-way tie.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Her description of the 7½-foot tall, hairy beast matches those commonly used to depict creatures known as Sasquatch, Yeti and Grassman.

Uh oh, not Grassman!

GRASSMAN
Youtube NdFuWY53H2k
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Henry Hall & His Orchestra - The Teddy Bear's Picnic (1932)
Youtube dZANKFxrcKU
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.