(WTOP)   Four wounded in Jewish Space Laser attack near White House   (wtop.com) divider line
22
Lsherm [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Huh. I actually heard that. I'm like eight blocks away. Scared the hell out of the cats. Mother nature usually doesn't rear her ugly head inside downtown. That's for the suburbs.

Lafayette Park is directly across from the White House and usually has a population of semi-permanent homeless living there. Not that I'd wish anyone else get struck by lightning, but I hope the four that were struck weren't part of an encampment, because that's just piling on.

For anyone who has a subscription, the Washington Post says it looks like they were sheltering under a grove of trees that received six successive strikes in a row:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2022/08/04/lightning-strike-white-house-injuries/
 
Therion [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Missed!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Also, from the WaPo article:

It was not immediately clear why the victims were in the park at the time of the strike, Maggiolo said. Fire officials said Park Police would be investigating the incident.

At near 7pm on a Wednesday that's like asking why government workers are walking home from work. This is a public place.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
The dark side is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
1 hour ago  

A 13 year old girl got hit here in Chicago a day before. I had to send the contractors doing my siding home early because of that
 
Fista-Phobia
1 hour ago  
The Fixx - Red Skies (Official Video)
Youtube ZCM4_5uB1ww
 
drjekel_mrhyde
1 hour ago  

Username check ouch
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
56 minutes ago  

Chicago has some very draconian child labor laws.
 
GreenSun
55 minutes ago  
Even someone "up there" doesn't like the White House right now. Remember when the mural of a certain popular dead person got hit by lightning and was destroyed?
 
Iczer
41 minutes ago  
Don't you libby libs see!? Biden finally got the last kinks out of the machine of Obama'a that Trump broke to save us all!!

We're all gonna die!!!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
40 minutes ago  

I know you're joking, but at 13 we were selling newspapers on E-Way ramps and putting business flyers out for money . We were doing it to get over average fishing gear for kids our age.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
39 minutes ago  
Pew! Pew! Pew!
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
34 minutes ago  

I remember when your hero got COVID and disappointed everyone by not dying.
 
foo monkey
33 minutes ago  
Now I want to know about the Jewish God of Thunder.  What is his human alter-ego?  What are his powers?  Why doesn't he call his mother more?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  
Hope one of them was Ted Cruz.

/fark him, that's why
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
31 minutes ago  
Reporting for duty! L'chaim!

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
29 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Valter
26 minutes ago  
Been some really bad storms around here recently. I don't think there's any smiting going on. Just regular storms. Or, you know, climate-change exacerbated storms.

Either way I hope the folks get a good recovery.
 
Valter
23 minutes ago  

You know what I think? That tie does not go with that suit. Seems cheap. I wonder what would give me that thought.
 
lizaardvark
13 minutes ago  

Cheap? It's better than cheap! It came with a Happy Meal!
 
Trik
7 minutes ago  
Jews in Space (Mel Brooks)
Youtube ZAZhtT-dUyo
 
skiinstructor
5 minutes ago  
i have a huge respect for lightning, in my 45 years around here ive witnessed a good sixteen direct hits. ive seen two trees blown apart, square feet of three roofs blown off, really strange stuff. ive been skywatching for 50 years here and can tell when to seek shelter or risk a bolt from zeus...
 
