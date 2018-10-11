 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Clearly someone got to him before he had time to spray paint the area he was in   (twitter.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

154 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2022 at 2:05 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's not the first time he's been critically injured: https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2018/10/11/how-a-rapper-set-up-no-shoot-zones-to-stop-baltimores-bloodshed

This guy has a true set of brass ones. I really hope he pulls through.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I laughed. But then I felt bad.

This would have been a perfect use of the Irony tag.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Baltimore man who has painted hundreds of "No Shoot Zones" on sidewalks and buildings around the city was shot this morning in East Baltimore. Police say he is in serious condition..

That's pretty much like wearing a bullseye on your shirt.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't it ironic, dontcha think?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oblig -

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: Isn't it ironic, dontcha think?


It's like one thousand spoons on your wedding day.
 
WireFire2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Megathuma: It's not the first time he's been critically injured: https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2018/10/11/how-a-rapper-set-up-no-shoot-zones-to-stop-baltimores-bloodshed

This guy has a true set of brass ones. I really hope he pulls through.


He's been arrested numerous times, he's not a good guy.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WireFire2: Megathuma: It's not the first time he's been critically injured: https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2018/10/11/how-a-rapper-set-up-no-shoot-zones-to-stop-baltimores-bloodshed

This guy has a true set of brass ones. I really hope he pulls through.

He's been arrested numerous times, he's not a good guy.


Being arrested numerous times doesn't automatically make someone a bad person.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.