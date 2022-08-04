 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Flathead Beacon)   One Montana county closed all of its libraries after bullet-riddled books were left in the overnight book drop. No word on the condition of the Holy Bible   (flatheadbeacon.com) divider line
25
    More: Creepy, Eric Van Lustbader, Police, ImagineIF Library Director Ashley Cummins, library staff, Jason Bourne, specific titles, joint statement, Law enforcement  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 9:05 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody is losing their library card, tisk, tisk....
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always ask yourself what the motive behind these stories is, because Montana is a hoax.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only books that need to be banned from the library are things such as the Turner Diaries.

LGBT books are harmless. Turner Diaries are not.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The five books that were damaged included "Act of Betrayal" by Will Cochrane, "The Armageddon File" by Stephen Coonts, "The Bourne Initiative" by Eric Van Lustbader, "Crown Jewel" by Christopher Reich, and "Trump's War" by Michael Savage.

Clearly the act of someone who wants to ban books associated with whichever culture war tribe you're in.  Fight!
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's a reason it's called the holey bible, blood needs to drip out to make it palatable.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I mean....this is exactly what those maniacs want. To close the library and ensure that nobody gets too smart...that is.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trash bro novels and Michael Savage? Weird.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"No word on the condition of the Holy Bible"

It's a holey book.

(I had the following when I was a kid...)

The Hole Book
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Someone was probably trying to make a slow motion bullet-through-books video for TikTok.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Law enforcement determined there was no threat to staff or patrons

Sounds legit.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ParadoxDice: "No word on the condition of the Holy Bible"

It's a holey book.

(I had the following when I was a kid...)

The Hole Book


Now that I've re-read it, I think it was a similar book (a hole drilled in the middle), but had pretty much the same theme. I remember the last page mentioned the bullet was still going, and wondered if it was heading the reader's way.
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Trash bro novels and Michael Savage? Weird.


Not if the shooter bought some cheap books from the Goodwill without bothering to reflect further.
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ParadoxDice: ParadoxDice: "No word on the condition of the Holy Bible"

It's a holey book.

(I had the following when I was a kid...)

The Hole Book

Now that I've re-read it, I think it was a similar book (a hole drilled in the middle), but had pretty much the same theme. I remember the last page mentioned the bullet was still going, and wondered if it was heading the reader's way.


Those recent editions of The Old Farmer's Almanac are hard core.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Law enforcement determined there was no threat to staff or patrons

Sounds legit.


If they haven't found the bullet yet, then it might be ricocheting still.

ParadoxDice: I think it was a similar book (a hole drilled in the middle), but had pretty much the same theme. I remember the last page mentioned the bullet was still going, and wondered if it was heading the reader's way.


Doh!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just the excuse they were looking for?
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Naido: The five books that were damaged included "Act of Betrayal" by Will Cochrane, "The Armageddon File" by Stephen Coonts, "The Bourne Initiative" by Eric Van Lustbader, "Crown Jewel" by Christopher Reich, and "Trump's War" by Michael Savage.

Clearly the act of someone who wants to ban books associated with whichever culture war tribe you're in.  Fight!


I was going to say that it's clearly the act of someone who really, really hates bad writing. My main suspect list would be well-armed English majors and literary critics.
 
pheelix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The Armageddon File" by Stephen Coonts...

Fark filter strikes the Flathead Beacon!
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's a good concept.  If Montana gets five people filled with bullet holes, they can close down gun stores since we have a precedent.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

little big man: Somebody is losing their library card, tisk, tisk....


They should know who checked them out, right?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Naido: Always ask yourself what the motive behind these stories is, because Montana is a hoax.


I'm currently tugging on a line of dental flose. Pretty sure my wealthy days are pass me.

If I'm forced out of dirty Jersey I'm heading down to central America for the rest of my time. All my family be damned, screw the inlaws outright. I've got a lot of 401k to spend!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"It was a rough day, but our staff is strong and resilient," Cummins said. "More resilient than they should have to be"

Jesus is literally every single person walking the face of the planet a giant drama queen now?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meanwhile I cant even get a full coke at the drive through.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: Ragin' Asian: Trash bro novels and Michael Savage? Weird.

Not if the shooter bought some cheap books from the Goodwill without bothering to reflect further.


I guess the article didn't specify, but I assumed they were borrowed books being returned.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "It was a rough day, but our staff is strong and resilient," Cummins said. "More resilient than they should have to be"

Jesus is literally every single person walking the face of the planet a giant drama queen now?


Doctors telling people that they need to lose weight is considered "violence" now. I wish I was making this up.
 
NakedApe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The police are looking for well armed illiterates from the area and have culled their list down to 90,000 suspects.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.