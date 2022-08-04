 Skip to content
(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Most very American event reported at Mall of America
60
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It won't be the most American thing ever until the cops roll up and kill a random black bystander.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damnir
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Camp Shady
 
Herbie555
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go again.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: It won't be the most American thing ever until the cops roll up and kill a random black bystander.


They're probably ahead of you on that one.
 
daveinaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers from the you know what party.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They caught some dude stealing from footlocker again, right?
 
mgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But wait, it's not Knott's Camp Shoot-me anymore, wasn't Nickelodeon Universe supposed to be violence free?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real victim will be civility in this thread.

/s
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean yeah, it's supposed to be where you get the full American experience.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
from Twitter pics and shakey video
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the day the mall reached maturity and was ever after considered an adult.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mgh: But wait, it's not Knott's Camp Shoot-me anymore, wasn't Nickelodeon Universe supposed to be violence free?


Oh, if I had a nickel...
 
BusinessPenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh 😡
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mall of 'Murica

/my submission
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if I am impressed or horrified by the live-on-the-scene images of stores where the minimum wage workers stuck around to lock the doors.

I hope those workers let nearby shoppers into the stores to hide behind locked doors, in the back rooms. Heck, escape via mall backroom hallways is also an option.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: from Twitter pics and shakey video


F@ck twitter.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: The real victim will be civility in this thread.

/s


Well, yeah. At least three different submissions, and they went with this headline?

/farkers stole my link
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You won't be soorry

Robin Sparkles "Let's Go to the Mall" (full version)
Youtube 9mJAsgIIfNM
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play ball?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back-to-School Fashion Show?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops killed a neighbor dog and let the shooter rampage for an hour?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Red Shirt Blues: from Twitter pics and shakey video

F@ck twitter.


do you have another source?
link us up
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would shoot up a Nike store?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Who would shoot up a Nike store?


Reebok? Adidas? New Balance?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Who would shoot up a Nike store?


The voices in his head told him to just do it.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


More than one suspect.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Who would shoot up a Nike store?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Who would shoot up a Nike store?


Someone that checks out.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just Don't Do It
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: They caught some dude stealing from footlocker again, right?


Nike store? Damn I was closer than I thought I'd be.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was there a couple of weekends ago. When we were in the Lego Store the fire alarm went off. Sad as hell that my first thought wasn't fire, it was a shooter.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I don't know if I am impressed or horrified by the live-on-the-scene images of stores where the minimum wage workers stuck around to lock the doors.

I hope those workers let nearby shoppers into the stores to hide behind locked doors, in the back rooms. Heck, escape via mall backroom hallways is also an option.


Worked in grocery retail - all the active shooter trainings I did tell you to basically save yourself:

"Run. Hide. Fight (as a last resort)."

Not saying it's right but we have insurance companies to think of!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damn sneakerheads, why u gotta b like that?
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rfenster: Who would shoot up a Nike store?


BigBallerBrand
 
the_rhino
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I don't know if I am impressed or horrified by the live-on-the-scene images of stores where the minimum wage workers stuck around to lock the doors.

I hope those workers let nearby shoppers into the stores to hide behind locked doors, in the back rooms. Heck, escape via mall backroom hallways is also an option.


Pretty sure the T800 and T1000 series already know about those hallways
 
Theeng
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Bennie Crabtree: I don't know if I am impressed or horrified by the live-on-the-scene images of stores where the minimum wage workers stuck around to lock the doors.

I hope those workers let nearby shoppers into the stores to hide behind locked doors, in the back rooms. Heck, escape via mall backroom hallways is also an option.

Worked in grocery retail - all the active shooter trainings I did tell you to basically save yourself:

"Run. Hide. Fight (as a last resort)."

Not saying it's right but we have insurance companies to think of!


On military bases that's the same training we receive, so it's not insurance.

/if you have to fight back you're farked.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn White people!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"As of 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, the mall was in the process of lifting the lockdown and police have secured the scene, Bloomington police said. Once the lockdown is lifted, Mall of America will close for the evening, police said.
The suspect in the shooting fled the mall on foot, police said, and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses.  A victim has not been located as of 5:40 p.m., police said."
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mjg: You won't be soorry

[YouTube video: Robin Sparkles "Let's Go to the Mall" (full version)]


not to frivolously threadjack, but i that storyline.  so funny

how barney obsessively tracks down the video loool
 
bthom37
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And some people try to say America has no culture to call its own!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Damn White people!


Sir, the Apple store is out in the 'burbs...near the PF Chang's, Restoration Hardware and Sephora store.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

neongoats: It won't be the most American thing ever until the cops roll up and kill a random black bystander.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's just a mall pop.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A shooting at a shoe store.  Level of interest at Fark will end up at near zero.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeezy?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh jeez doncha know you betcha that's a hot dish.

/ Tore down one of the better bars that had free food when they opened at 11am ( the earliest bars could open and I worked night shift ) for that monstrosity.
 
MacWizard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't know... a shooting at a mall with no victims seems decidedly un-American.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't worry everyone, officials have said this was just an isolated incident and in no way connected to or indicative of a larger problem.
 
