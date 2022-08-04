 Skip to content
(Axios)   Reuters U.S. journalists go on stri   (axios.com) divider line
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reuters experiences the other side of a paywall
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1% per year raise?  Yeah, I'd tell them to go pound sand.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Obection! Fact not in evidence. Assumes Reuters has journalists.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This news brought to you by Axios, the future of journalism!
 
matthardingu [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Strike happened when Reuters dragged out contract negotiations then NewsGuild saw their quarterly earnings.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'Journalists' lol.  Those are extinct.  'Idealistic PoliSci major from a wealthy suburb who wants to be paid for their blog'.   Better.
 
Shryke
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: 'Journalists' lol.  Those are extinct.  'Idealistic PoliSci major from a wealthy suburb who wants to be paid for their blog'.   Better.


 Blog andTwitter feed
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shryke: Marshmallow Jones: 'Journalists' lol.  Those are extinct.  'Idealistic PoliSci major from a wealthy suburb who wants to be paid for their blog'.   Better.

Blog andTwitter feed


Get out there and vote!  Don'tforgettolikecommentandsubscribe!

/if it actually gets them out to vote?
//fark it
///it did the job
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark, a news aggregator that won't link to paywall sites, links to a "story" about journalists striking on Axios, a site deliberately designed to deliver other news stories as bullet points.

Who is going to pay the journalists, farkers?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Fark, a news aggregator that won't link to paywall sites, links to a "story" about journalists striking on Axios, a site deliberately designed to deliver other news stories as bullet points.

Who is going to pay the journalists, farkers?


We are discussing Reuters
 
