(BBC-US)   Hungry whale swims upriver towards Paris, is apparently tired of English Channel food   (bbc.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It must be in Seine.

/sorry
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
my name is Ishmanel
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Do you have a license for that minke?"
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Paris Hilton joke here somewhere.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Experts are puzzled as to why the animal has strayed so far from its natural habitat."

It's migrating to different areas due to man-made climate change causing disruptions in its normal food chain.
gifs.cackhanded.netView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We need Raffi. Baby beluga in the deep blue sea, Swim so wild and you swim so free.......
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

shinji3i: "Experts are puzzled as to why the animal has strayed so far from its natural habitat."

It's migrating to different areas due to man-made climate change causing disruptions in its normal food chain.


Or not.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
beluga

Bamboozle!
 
