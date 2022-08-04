 Skip to content
(Twitter)   To frame just how insulting $4 million is for torturing the parents of murdered children, here's Alex Jones publicly thanking his anonymous $7 million crypto sugardaddy   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Today was only compensatory damages. Punitive damages yet to be announced.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Punitive damages will leave a mark. Guessing over 100 million
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Punitive damages will leave a mark. Guessing over 100 million


Here's hoping they go for literal broke with those:

https://twitter.com/dansolomon/status/1555308565715451904
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The pooping in his pants perjurer probably deposited it himself from an offshore numbered account.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're the one who is insulted. We haven't heard from the families, who already said it wasn't about the money.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm going to outlive him so that's nice.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Punitive damages will leave a mark. Guessing over 100 million


That can't happen in Texas (as others have pointed out), and given that there appear to be a couple of right-wing nut jobs on the jury we should be prepared for:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Punitive damages will leave a mark. Guessing over 100 million


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Punitive damages will leave a mark. Guessing over 100 million


Someone in the other thread said it aprobably can't go above 40 mil.

There's a special place in hell for a person who profits by torturing the parents of murdered children.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you want to laugh at him harder, he was given 10k bitcoin(Not dollars worth, actual btc) very early on. But he chucked the laptop and doesn't have access to them. Chances are slim he would have held this far, but still a good laugh at that dickhead.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nothing short of him killing himself because he is so broke paying out to these families is good enough. This guy is one of the worst people alive. Even Trump didn't stoop as low as harassing the parents of murdered children as far as I know.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I will celebrate Alex Jones's death.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are there other cases by other families? I'm assuming this is just the first one to make it to trial.
 
rosebud_the_sled
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm guessing he won't spend a day in prison for perjury, because all judges do not care about justice.
They hate minorities, but love people who are treasonous filth.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't wish death on him, that would wrong.  But I do wish that someone would cut off both of his hands so that he could through the rest of his miserable life with just stumps.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Have Biden issue an EO making the military hunt down all crypto holders and they either willingly send their crypto to a government wallet that is then destroyed and the crypto permanently lost or the military does what it does best and gitmos holders that wont give them the keys to the wallets.

And have the EPA hunt down all miners for environmental crimes.  Let them use the military to enforce their will.

Problem solved.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One thing to keep on mind is that these decisions need to survive appeal. In Texas. That will probably keep the awards smaller than will seem just. I personally think he should die penniless and alone but I'm not on the jury.

OTOH there are still several more trials to go and I don't think those are going to go any better for Jones. And then there is whatever was on his phone and the repercussions from that. I have a feeling Alex Jones is going to go through some things.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wax_on: Are there other cases by other families? I'm assuming this is just the first one to make it to trial.


IIRC, there are three or four more.

Salud!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden issue an EO making the military hunt down all crypto holders and they either willingly send their crypto to a government wallet that is then destroyed and the crypto permanently lost or the military does what it does best and gitmos holders that wont give them the keys to the wallets.

And have the EPA hunt down all miners for environmental crimes.  Let them use the military to enforce their will.

Problem solved.


You're just using a Booze-themed Mad Libs pad today.  Feeling ok?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What farking asshat gave all that to him? Who, at this point (let alone even before) would willingly give him 7mil to keep info wars going, even though that's just a small drop of in the pile of the money Jones already makes. That's just hookers and blow money for him.
If I was going to spend 7mil on hookers and blow, it sure wouldn't be so Alex could have it. Hell, I wouldn't even give it to the Pope. Only person getting 7mil of my hookers and blow money is me.  And Milla Jovovich and Oliva Wilde if they want to come over.

I mean infowars, when he isn't being a disgusting festering boil on a dead hobo's ass, is sometimes entertaining.  I mean I watched his gay frogs thing and a few others, just for the "wtf, get a load of this guy" value. But I'd never give him 7mil to keep it going.  I wouldn't give him 7 cents. I would, however piss on him if he was on fire. Once he stopped moving of course.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The punitive better be every penny he has, and everything he earns for decades, or this is a crock.  He should be reduced to living in a single width trailer home in a swamp, with Gay Frogs.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hlehmann: I don't wish death on him, that would wrong.  But I do wish that someone would cut off both of his hands so that he could through the rest of his miserable life with just stumps.


I wish he'd get ass cancer. Not colon cancer, since he can't suffer if he's dead.  Ass cancer. I want his ass to fall off so he can never sit down again. He just has to stand for the rest of his life.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another thing to thank the rolling shiat head for. Of course, only after he got his money for suing a the land owner of the tree.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: hlehmann: I don't wish death on him, that would wrong.  But I do wish that someone would cut off both of his hands so that he could through the rest of his miserable life with just stumps.

I wish he'd get ass cancer. Not colon cancer, since he can't suffer if he's dead.  Ass cancer. I want his ass to fall off so he can never sit down again. He just has to stand for the rest of his life.


He strikes me as one who has End Stage Diminished Glute Syndrome. A serious case of White Man Ass. Where his ass was, now there's nothing, and the fat formerly known as ass is carried in his gunt.

What I'm saying is fark that guy. He can stand on a red hot auger forever. I like slugs and roaches better than him.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
*sugardaddies
 
Excelsior
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's a lot more parents that were affected by his lies about Sandy Hooks which can each take their turn suing him as well, which would be pretty darn easy given everything that became public info during this lawsuit already.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden issue an EO making the military hunt down all crypto holders and they either willingly send their crypto to a government wallet that is then destroyed and the crypto permanently lost or the military does what it does best and gitmos holders that wont give them the keys to the wallets.

And have the EPA hunt down all miners for environmental crimes.  Let them use the military to enforce their will.

Problem solved.

You're just using a Booze-themed Mad Libs pad today.  Feeling ok?


Honestly no.  I am not.

We were promised WW3 because china was gonna shoot down Pelosis plane and russia was gonna team up with china.  Last time I checked no newsflash tag is on main page saying that WW3 is on and we all have to kiss our own asses goodbye.  If the media is gonna hype us up, they cant constantly leave us with nuclear blue balls.  Sure, edging us the whole cold war was fine.  Thats called extending the pleasure.  But at a certain point they gotta let the moment of ecstasy happen.
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I'm going to outlive him so that's nice.


Evil lives forever and you strike me as a good person.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Punitive damages will leave a mark. Guessing over 100 million


Texas law caps punitive damages at 2x of compensatory.

https://www.mcminnlaw.com/damage-caps-in-texas/
 
70Ford
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The p.o.s. (apologies to actual pieces of sh*t for the comparison) bragged about declaring bankruptcy so he would have to pay out as much.
 
wademh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Punitive damages will leave a mark. Guessing over 100 million


Not going to happen. Can't happen. TX requires punitive damages to be unanimous. Only 10 of 12 agreed to these damages. Further, TX limits punitive damages to a small multiple of compensatory damages.

Why do you mouth off from a foundation of extreme ignorance. It doesn't help. It's counter-productive. Why?
 
princhester
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: What farking asshat gave all that to him?


I wouldn't dismiss the suggestion above that it was him.  He undoubtedly has a fortune stashed away out of reach of creditors, but he doesn't want to go broke.

So it would make sense if "third party" donations from himself keep happening to be given to him whenever he needs money.
 
palelizard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: hlehmann: I don't wish death on him, that would wrong.  But I do wish that someone would cut off both of his hands so that he could through the rest of his miserable life with just stumps.

I wish he'd get ass cancer. Not colon cancer, since he can't suffer if he's dead.  Ass cancer. I want his ass to fall off so he can never sit down again. He just has to stand for the rest of his life.


Antibiotic-resistant necrotizing fasciitis of the ass-tissue. Contained, so it won't spread, but incurable.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a douche.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is it time?
Can we go after his kids?
No just kidding
Wiki heckuva a tool.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

palelizard: MythDragon: hlehmann: I don't wish death on him, that would wrong.  But I do wish that someone would cut off both of his hands so that he could through the rest of his miserable life with just stumps.

I wish he'd get ass cancer. Not colon cancer, since he can't suffer if he's dead.  Ass cancer. I want his ass to fall off so he can never sit down again. He just has to stand for the rest of his life.

Antibiotic-resistant necrotizing fasciitis of the ass-tissue. Contained, so it won't spread, but incurable.


Its spread.
Idk.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

70Ford: [i.imgflip.com image 500x833]


<dont think ive seen anyone soil themselves on live tv before.jpg>

Trump, except in his case the diarrhea pours out of the other end.
 
princhester
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wax_on: Are there other cases by other families? I'm assuming this is just the first one to make it to trial.


Anyone know the answer to this?  Presumably there are a lot of defamed families out there.  If they each sue, the relatively low damage in this case may not matter.  He may instead suffer death by a dozen or so cuts.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wademh: eurotrader: Punitive damages will leave a mark. Guessing over 100 million

Not going to happen. Can't happen. TX requires punitive damages to be unanimous. Only 10 of 12 agreed to these damages. Further, TX limits punitive damages to a small multiple of compensatory damages.

Why do you mouth off from a foundation of extreme ignorance. It doesn't help. It's counter-productive. Why?


Today your first day here on the intertubes, Bub?
 
wademh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

princhester: wax_on: Are there other cases by other families? I'm assuming this is just the first one to make it to trial.

Anyone know the answer to this?  Presumably there are a lot of defamed families out there.  If they each sue, the relatively low damage in this case may not matter.  He may instead suffer death by a dozen or so cuts.


Yes, 1 more TX case, 1 case in CT. Bonus, they will get the phone dump.
Double-bonus: if the phone dump included plans to scam the whole bankruptcy thing, he'll lose more money that way than via settlements.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden issue an EO making the military hunt down all crypto holders and they either willingly send their crypto to a government wallet that is then destroyed and the crypto permanently lost or the military does what it does best and gitmos holders that wont give them the keys to the wallets.

And have the EPA hunt down all miners for environmental crimes.  Let them use the military to enforce their will.

Problem solved.

You're just using a Booze-themed Mad Libs pad today.  Feeling ok?

Honestly no.  I am not.

We were promised WW3 because china was gonna shoot down Pelosis plane and russia was gonna team up with china.  Last time I checked no newsflash tag is on main page saying that WW3 is on and we all have to kiss our own asses goodbye.  If the media is gonna hype us up, they cant constantly leave us with nuclear blue balls.  Sure, edging us the whole cold war was fine.  Thats called extending the pleasure.  But at a certain point they gotta let the moment of ecstasy happen.


Yeah - you kinda did get cockblocked there.  I understand
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

princhester: wax_on: Are there other cases by other families? I'm assuming this is just the first one to make it to trial.

Anyone know the answer to this?  Presumably there are a lot of defamed families out there.  If they each sue, the relatively low damage in this case may not matter.  He may instead suffer death by a dozen or so cuts.


No.
Ten years of pain this f did.

Hell, awaits.
We care but no way in heaven he is.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

princhester: wax_on: Are there other cases by other families? I'm assuming this is just the first one to make it to trial.

Anyone know the answer to this?  Presumably there are a lot of defamed families out there.  If they each sue, the relatively low damage in this case may not matter.  He may instead suffer death by a dozen or so cuts.


This is what I'm hoping for. And as more of the families see how easy it is to take a few million from this asshole maybe more of them will be willing to cash in.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There is a line of victims yet
 
maudibjr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

princhester: wax_on: Are there other cases by other families? I'm assuming this is just the first one to make it to trial.

Anyone know the answer to this?  Presumably there are a lot of defamed families out there.  If they each sue, the relatively low damage in this case may not matter.  He may instead suffer death by a dozen or so cuts.


Oh I think the 100% perjury charge is going to sting

But the real fun will be all that phone data.  Depending how bad it is may lead to a full Epstien.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wax_on: princhester: wax_on: Are there other cases by other families? I'm assuming this is just the first one to make it to trial.

Anyone know the answer to this?  Presumably there are a lot of defamed families out there.  If they each sue, the relatively low damage in this case may not matter.  He may instead suffer death by a dozen or so cuts.

This is what I'm hoping for. And as more of the families see how easy it is to take a few million from this asshole maybe more of them will be willing to cash in.


No
Its personal.
Why pan am
Why first trade center bombings.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wademh: princhester: wax_on: Are there other cases by other families? I'm assuming this is just the first one to make it to trial.

Anyone know the answer to this?  Presumably there are a lot of defamed families out there.  If they each sue, the relatively low damage in this case may not matter.  He may instead suffer death by a dozen or so cuts.

Yes, 1 more TX case, 1 case in CT. Bonus, they will get the phone dump.
Double-bonus: if the phone dump included plans to scam the whole bankruptcy thing, he'll lose more money that way than via settlements.


Jones having to spend the next ten years in court having one case after another after another, rehashing the exact same facts naming & shaming him and hitting him where it hurts would be poetic.
 
