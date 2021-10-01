 Skip to content
(CNN)   Alex Jones ordered to pay approximately 5 days worth of shiatty prepper food sales   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the compensatory portion. Texas law allows for up to 2.5x the compensation amount to be applied as punitive. Even if he gets the max this seems low to me.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each?

/That would be about right
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JammerJim: This is the compensatory portion. Texas law allows for up to 2.5x the compensation amount to be applied as punitive. Even if he gets the max this seems low to me.


Or maybe i'm full of it.

"Asked Bankston how the punitive cap works- he said it's a "reasonable multiple," no higher than the 10. Could be as high as about $40m"

https://twitter.com/dansolomon/status/1555304329573273600
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JammerJim: This is the compensatory portion. Texas law allows for up to 2.5x the compensation amount to be applied as punitive. Even if he gets the max this seems low to me.


Well, he's a white guy.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can the judge make it higher, lower, or ignore it altogether?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was expecting damages to exceed his ability to pay so that he could never have the ability for others to be victimized by him again.

I'm absolutely astonished at this low-ball horse shiat. I'm farking angry.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not enough
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I shaved my balls for this?

It's a start, I suppose.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That number is ridiculous.  He can make that back easily by portraying himself as a free speech martyr to his moron base. The jury could award more in the next phase but it isn't going to be that much more. He's basically gotten away with it.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good lord, he committed farking perjury and the jury is just like, oh! NBD!
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

question_dj: Good lord, he committed farking perjury and the jury is just like, oh! NBD!


Civil trial, not criminal.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think Bankston is only looking at the USSC inspired limits.  Texas has a separate statute limit:

https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/CP/htm/CP.41.htm

Sec. 41.008. LIMITATION ON AMOUNT OF RECOVERY. (a) In an action in which a claimant seeks recovery of damages, the trier of fact shall determine the amount of economic damages separately from the amount of other compensatory damages.
(b) Exemplary damages awarded against a defendant may not exceed an amount equal to the greater of:
(1)(A) two times the amount of economic damages; plus
  (B) an amount equal to any noneconomic damages found by the jury, not to exceed $750,000; or
(2) $200,000.

(Section C goes on to name certain felonies that this limit does not apply to, but that's not relevant here)
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh look here come the eeyores wanting justice proportionate to the crimes
 
Hal5423
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

question_dj: Good lord, he committed farking perjury and the jury is just like, oh! NBD!


What is the penalty for perjury in a civil trial?

/Genuinely want to know
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds way too light
 
DrowningLessons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ.

This is the same thing as saying it was okay for him to do it.

Sometimes I think the rich have done such an excellent job of oppressing the poor that they think $4m is a lot of money.

I can only hope that the proven lying will hurt him in the future, but let's be honest. Republicans are just not punished for their wanton destruction of democracy and America.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is unbelievably low. Jones withdrew over $60 million from his company, purposefully bankrupting it, in preparation for this judgment.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
OK, now prosecute for perjury.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Hal5423: question_dj: Good lord, he committed farking perjury and the jury is just like, oh! NBD!

What is the penalty for perjury in a civil trial?

/Genuinely want to know


Same as it is at a criminal trial. Lying under oath is lying under oath.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Farking STFU, Eeyores.

This is ONE case involving damages against ONE set of Sandy Hook parents.

Multiply by damaged parties as cases mushroom. The man is about to be utterly ruined.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The 2020s weren't going to let us enjoy too many days in a row
 
T-Boy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He can afford to pay that and walk away.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/alex-jones-verdict-sandy-hook-defamation_n_62ebdf73e4b09fecea4bf60e?8srsf

"Thursday's verdict won't be the end of the jury's job. A shorter, second portion of the trial will begin to determine how much additional money Jones must pay in punitive damage as an appropriate punishment for defaming the parents based on his net worth. Lawyers for parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis plan to call an expert witness to testify about Jones' net worth."
 
Herbie555
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
By my math, this makes for a max penalty of a little over $13M.  Hopefully, the other ongoing suits take notice and can hit a little harder.  I'd like to see him selling sera before he dies of exposure in a carboard box somewhere...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow. I told ya'll he wasn't going to get bankrupted by this, but I didn't expect he was going to be quite this lucky. He'll barely even notice this and the punitive fines added together. He's going to get off with something like a month or two of profit to pay.

That certainly sucks. At least his lawyer might have farked over a whole bunch of right-wingers though, now that the Jan 6th commission is going to get all of his emails and texts for a few years.
 
ajcorp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So far, this is only for 1 family.

There's still 19 more to go.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

question_dj: Good lord, he committed farking perjury and the jury is just like, oh! NBD!


Unfortunately, people do not take a very broad view of the implications of many of their decisions.

To be honest though, the jury was just to decide compensation.  Jones had already been proven to be a liar.

Would be interesting to know how much of the settlement goes to the plaintiffs' lawyers.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hope they take him for everything in the punitive damages trial.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OK. *shrug* I mean, it doesn't sound like that much, but I'll wait and see what happens before I lose my shiat over it.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Farking STFU, Eeyores.

This is ONE case involving damages against ONE set of Sandy Hook parents.

Multiply by damaged parties as cases mushroom. The man is about to be utterly ruined.


I know you're trying to see the best in this. But I wanted to see a Gawker like ruling to destroy InfoWars. All they did was show a man's erect penis whose best friend encouraged him to sleep with his wife and taping it without his knowledge.

These parents lost their children and have had death threats made against them. There have been people who have denied that their son ever existed.

Gawker shut down practically immediately after the Hogan verdict. InfoWars is going to be on the air for time to come.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Xythero: That number is ridiculous.  He can make that back easily by portraying himself as a free speech martyr to his moron base. The jury could award more in the next phase but it isn't going to be that much more. He's basically gotten away with it.


Yeah. If the penalty for an infraction doesn't exceed the profit from the infraction, it's just the cost of doing business.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Alex Jones is laughing his ass off right now because he escaped being financially destroyed by this.

If an evil MFer makes a hundred million dollars by harming hundreds of people so evil MFer gets sued and then must pay eighty million dollars to the plaintiffs, it's a win for the evil MFer.
 
wademh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

untoldforce: This is unbelievably low. Jones withdrew over $60 million from his company, purposefully bankrupting it, in preparation for this judgment.


There are other families suing him too, and they will have access to his phone dump.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

question_dj: Good lord, he committed farking perjury and the jury is just like, oh! NBD!


The perjury is a separate matter which will be dealt with at a separate time, perhaps a separate judge even.

Given the misconduct I hope this jury throws the highest possible punitive at him.

Then there is another case pending in CT, I don't know the details of it though.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i hope the punitive amount is enough to make Jones have the massive cardiac episode that finishes him off. anyone associated jones should be hounded daily and never know a moments peace.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Doctor Doodle: question_dj: Good lord, he committed farking perjury and the jury is just like, oh! NBD!

Civil trial, not criminal.


Right. He still farking lied on the stand.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ah! 25 more victims' families' compensations at $2m/each is... *checks numbers* wow, for all 27 families that $54M is roughly one year of his income!

WE GOT HIM!!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Oh look here come the eeyores wanting justice proportionate to the crimes


Where do they think we are, a civilized nation?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

T-Boy: He can afford to pay that and walk away.


The amount awarded is compensation for actual damages suffered by the plaintiffs due to defamation by Jones and his InfoWars organization. There will be a separate trial to consider PUNATIVE damages, and based on how things have been going, the other $146 million of the amount originally sought seems like a lowball number. The Farking Around has been acknowledged, and the Finding Out has only just begun.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A farking pittance.

Jones said on the stand "anything more than two million would break us." That was impermissible (he had already been told not to talk about his financial condition, and is going to be sanctioned for it), and also a blatant lie, which he will gleefully brag about to his audience.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Willing to bet the jury saw the suit more as against Jones than his company.  Last year he said the company pulled in $60mil. Slap on the wrist for Jones. Slap in the face for parents.
 
godxam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn, I was hoping for the death penalty.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Can the judge make it higher, lower, or ignore it altogether?


Great. Now what about the perjury?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Farking STFU, Eeyores.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/oliverdarcy/status/1555307577252118528

The $4 million in compensatory damages is far less than the $150 million the plaintiffs had asked for at the start of the trial. It should be noted, however, that this is only the first of three Sandy Hook trials Jones is expected face in next few months.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JammerJim: JammerJim: This is the compensatory portion. Texas law allows for up to 2.5x the compensation amount to be applied as punitive. Even if he gets the max this seems low to me.

Or maybe i'm full of it.

"Asked Bankston how the punitive cap works- he said it's a "reasonable multiple," no higher than the 10. Could be as high as about $40m"

https://twitter.com/dansolomon/status/1555304329573273600


he does face 2 more trials as well.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ajcorp: So far, this is only for 1 family.

There's still 19 more to go.


Where are you getting 19 from?
Only 10 families sued him and there's only going to be two more trials.
From the New York Times:

What happened in the defamation lawsuits?

The families of 10 Sandy Hook victims sued Mr. Jones in four separate lawsuits. The cases never made it to a jury; Mr. Jones was found liable by default in all of them because he refused to turn over documents, including financial records, ordered by the courts over four years of litigation. The courts were in Connecticut and Texas.

If he was already found liable, what is this week's trial about?

This week's trial in Austin, Texas, is the first of three that will determine how much Mr. Jones must pay the families. The other two are scheduled for September, but are on hold after Mr. Jones put the Infowars parent company, Free Speech Systems, into Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week, halting all pending litigation.
Lawyers for the families say the bankruptcy filing is intended to delay the other trials.
 
