(Yahoo)   Rescue flight helps 155 cats from overcrowded shelters get a second chance at finding homes. Welcome to Caturday
409
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
pics.onsizzle.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Any updates regarding almostsane?
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay! Iz Caturday! Eli the Bitey has been wandering around like a lost soul today. His Boy is finishing a paper to complete his Masters degree and I've been in the sewing room working on the blouse for my new Civil War day dress. I have fabric for three more...plus the silk I bought before covid..too bad I have to work..lol! Never enough time, I swear.

I have one more week before school. It's too early, there is still Summer left. How the heck did we manage to learn all that we did going to school from Labor Day to Memorial Day? We even knew the pre-amble to the Constitution...I know, "Get off my Lawn"..
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
WOOOOOOOOOO! I NEVER get into this thing early! Jasper says welcome to Caturday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
random guess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey y'all. Been awhile! Welcome to Caturday
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: Any updates regarding almostsane?


No, and several of us have sent email/texts etc. I can't imagine the sheer chaos of having to order birth certificates, SS card, work/fight with insurance..assuming she had homeowners..then sifting through to find any valuables that survived the fire, Find someone to haul away for scrap *shudder*...and then there are the critters..stuff we can help her replace, animals, no. And Temp housing!

She knows we have her back. She'll get to us when she can do so, emotionally and physically.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And now on a lighter note..Hubby found a Ground Hog in our garage!! No idea why or really where he came from. Very unusal to see one in such an urban setting..Best of all he got proof..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: Any updates regarding almostsane?


bobug has been posting in the Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thrad and she hasn't had any updates so far.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: And now on a lighter note..Hubby found a Ground Hog in our garage!! No idea why or really where he came from. Very unusal to see one in such an urban setting..Best of all he got proof..
[Fark user image 850x309]


So, did it just leave when you opened the door?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: Any updates regarding almostsane?


I haven't heard anything.
More than one of us has emailed/texted.

I'm sure she's utterly overwhelmed right now (and maybe grieving).

We gotta be patient.

Caturday helper piranha are chomping at the bit!  ❤🐾❤
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: The Ice Queen: Any updates regarding almostsane?

I haven't heard anything.
More than one of us has emailed/texted.

I'm sure she's utterly overwhelmed right now (and maybe grieving).

We gotta be patient.

Caturday helper piranha are chomping at the bit!  ❤🐾❤


I have 2 phone numbers for her. the first has a vm box not set up, the second is disconnected/no longer in service. ugh.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Lsherm: WOOOOOOOOOO! I NEVER get into this thing early! Jasper says welcome to Caturday!

[Fark user image 850x743]


Hey, Jasper! ♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: ProcrastinationStation: The Ice Queen: Any updates regarding almostsane?

I haven't heard anything.
More than one of us has emailed/texted.

I'm sure she's utterly overwhelmed right now (and maybe grieving).

We gotta be patient.

Caturday helper piranha are chomping at the bit!  ❤🐾❤

I have 2 phone numbers for her. the first has a vm box not set up, the second is disconnected/no longer in service. ugh.


It's possible she hasn't been able to charge her phone.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: tigerose: And now on a lighter note..Hubby found a Ground Hog in our garage!! No idea why or really where he came from. Very unusal to see one in such an urban setting..Best of all he got proof..
[Fark user image 850x309]

So, did it just leave when you opened the door?


Hubby chased him out of the garage. Looks like a youngin.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: valnt9: ProcrastinationStation: The Ice Queen: Any updates regarding almostsane?

I haven't heard anything.
More than one of us has emailed/texted.

I'm sure she's utterly overwhelmed right now (and maybe grieving).

We gotta be patient.

Caturday helper piranha are chomping at the bit!  ❤🐾❤

I have 2 phone numbers for her. the first has a vm box not set up, the second is disconnected/no longer in service. ugh.

It's possible she hasn't been able to charge her phone.


Yes, I thought of that as well. She might be able to use the library computers if she has her logins memorized. Which is a reminder to me to make sure I have those stored off site..
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: The Ice Queen: Any updates regarding almostsane?

bobug has been posting in the Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thrad and she hasn't had any updates so far.


Still haven't. I am worried for her. Asked if she was safe. I hope we hear soon.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

random guess: [Fark user image 425x414]
Hey y'all. Been awhile! Welcome to Caturday


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image image 422x750]


Jack Jack!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]


Hai, Jack!
(I know. Don't say that out loud at an airport!)
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: ProcrastinationStation: The Ice Queen: Any updates regarding almostsane?

I haven't heard anything.
More than one of us has emailed/texted.

I'm sure she's utterly overwhelmed right now (and maybe grieving).

We gotta be patient.

Caturday helper piranha are chomping at the bit!  ❤🐾❤

I have 2 phone numbers for her. the first has a vm box not set up, the second is disconnected/no longer in service. ugh.


Hopefully, it has caller I.D. and she'll see that you called.
/standing by...
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I have been buried in healing bebes all week. I am starting to feel better (minus joint pain. That farking hurts.)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: I have been buried in healing bebes all week. I am starting to feel better (minus joint pain. That farking hurts.)
[Fark user image 425x318]


tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: I have been buried in healing bebes all week. I am starting to feel better (minus joint pain. That farking hurts.)
[Fark user image 425x318]


Glad to hear it! How's the sleep thing going - any luck?
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Djelibeybi: bobug: I have been buried in healing bebes all week. I am starting to feel better (minus joint pain. That farking hurts.)
[Fark user image 425x318]

Glad to hear it! How's the sleep thing going - any luck?


I slept 4 hours straight! That is progress.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Speaking of Caturday Piranha...we need a good gif or meme for that. I don't have the skills, but I keep thinking of teh fishies using thier teeth to help some other critter out of a net, or helping to build a benthic nest..and then one with a Piranha with a horse bit in it's mouth..gnawing...
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Djelibeybi: bobug: I have been buried in healing bebes all week. I am starting to feel better (minus joint pain. That farking hurts.)
[Fark user image 425x318]

Glad to hear it! How's the sleep thing going - any luck?

I slept 4 hours straight! That is progress.


It's a start :)  I finally got some sleep in last night and it was wonderful.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
almostsane, when you see this, remember:

Fark user imageView Full Size


We ready and waiting to provide any support you ask for, whenever you have an idea of what you need
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Bathia_Mapes: The Ice Queen: Any updates regarding almostsane?

bobug has been posting in the Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thrad and she hasn't had any updates so far.

Still haven't. I am worried for her. Asked if she was safe. I hope we hear soon.


We all do.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mo, telling me to go back to bed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: almostsane, when you see this, remember:

[Fark user image 245x165] [View Full Size image _x_]

We ready and waiting to provide any support you ask for, whenever you have an idea of what you need


THIS. SO MUCH THIS.

I can't stop imagining what she must be going through right now. I woke up to a house fire once and remember the utter cold fear and dread of it. though the house made it and nobody ended up injured or dying in my case, it's still a major phobia after all these years, so much so that I get extremely anxious about just lighting a real candle.

Wish we could just get together all the Caturday fam and magically teleport to where she is to be there with her.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Mo, telling me to go back to bed
[Fark user image 425x566]


You'd better listen to your nurses. They seem to mean business when it comes to taking care of their mommy.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ushi... perched waaaaaaaaay up
Fark user imageView Full Size


She is now doing barrel rolls up there, chirping. She may have a fuzzy ball.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi all I came late Tuesday so I got to see almostsanes horrible fire and not a chance to reply. I'm glad you all have reached out to her.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Mo, telling me to go back to bed
[Fark user image 425x566]


Mo is wise.  ♥
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Standing by, awaiting the go code to help almostsane.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Forry pushing In between me and tootsie.   He insisted he had to be there.

Tootsie is doing pretty good.  We went for a short walk with his dog friend Arthur this morning.   It made me so happy to see him out walking.  I'm not taking him for long walks.  His neck still hurts.  I refilled his prednisone today.  It does help him.  He gets a little bit every other day.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Forry pushing In between me and tootsie.   He insisted he had to be there.

Tootsie is doing pretty good.  We went for a short walk with his dog friend Arthur this morning.   It made me so happy to see him out walking.  I'm not taking him for long walks.  His neck still hurts.  I refilled his prednisone today.  It does help him.  He gets a little bit every other day.


Good to hear the meds are helping some. He's such a good boi.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: lilyspad: tigerose: And now on a lighter note..Hubby found a Ground Hog in our garage!! No idea why or really where he came from. Very unusal to see one in such an urban setting..Best of all he got proof..
[Fark user image 850x309]

So, did it just leave when you opened the door?

Hubby chased him out of the garage. Looks like a youngin.


Did he see his shadow (assuming it was a he)?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Djelibeybi: Otera: almostsane, when you see this, remember:

[Fark user image 245x165] [View Full Size image _x_]

We ready and waiting to provide any support you ask for, whenever you have an idea of what you need

THIS. SO MUCH THIS.

I can't stop imagining what she must be going through right now. I woke up to a house fire once and remember the utter cold fear and dread of it. though the house made it and nobody ended up injured or dying in my case, it's still a major phobia after all these years, so much so that I get extremely anxious about just lighting a real candle.

Wish we could just get together all the Caturday fam and magically teleport to where she is to be there with her.


Fire is one of my biggest fears. Can't imagine what she must be going through right now, but the helper piranha are standing by.
 
