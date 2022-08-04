 Skip to content
(WAFB Baton Rouge)   Meth Fishing: All fun and games until you reach your shark limit   (wafb.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, New Orleans, NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana, Anouda Lirette, Houma man, Houma, Louisiana, drug paraphernalia, Terrebonne Parish  
478 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 8:38 PM (1 hour ago)



16 Comments
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Houma.....
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Officials say he was in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, as well as an undersized shark.
Agents allegedly saw Lirette throw another shark overboard because he was over the limit."

If I'm reading this right the limit is one. One shark that is, it's probably zero for the meth.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Glad to hear the important sharks were saved from meth man.  Meth man does not deserve sharks
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Too Many Meth is the name of my Norteno Speed Metal band.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Houmaman has a long way to go to beat Floridaman
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: Glad to hear the important sharks were saved from meth man.  Meth man does not deserve sharks


I gotta admit I can't recall the last time I caught sharks stripping copper or stealing bikes somewhere - so yeah I'm gonna vote for them vs. meth guy

/the shark would be easier to reason with frankly
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Deathbymeteor: Glad to hear the important sharks were saved from meth man.  Meth man does not deserve sharks

I gotta admit I can't recall the last time I caught sharks stripping copper or stealing bikes somewhere - so yeah I'm gonna vote for them vs. meth guy

/the shark would be easier to reason with frankly


Exactly.  Both Sharks and Meth man bite, but sharks at least have the excuse of "you're in my house and look kinda like food, so nom?"
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, not as weird as hitting the shark limit while meth fisting

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"What are you in for?"
"They caught me with a couple of little ones."
"You sick fark!"
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Houma man arrested in possession of too many sharks, meth in Oyster Bayou, LDWF says

Fark user imageView Full Size


♫ Houma Man, he fishes like a moron... ♫
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Houmaman has a long way to go to beat Floridaman


I've heard Florida is going to sue for gimmick infringement.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hank Hill Buys Crack
Youtube ZAnBJu7R_-o
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The police don't have a sense of Houma.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maram500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pestifer: The police don't have a sense of Houma.


Your pronunciation needs work. It's HOE-muh.
 
maram500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There it is, yet again--my hometown making news for all the wrong reasons.

And I think I knew a guy named Anouda Lirette, too...
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

