 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Stolen car: Zoom-zoom. MN truck: Uff-da, I'm driving here, don'tcha know   (youtube.com) divider line
15
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

843 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder who pays for damages to the truck in that case? I doubt the cops will, and I imagine the insurance company will balk because it was intentional damage.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incredibly stupid to run into a business fenced-off with chain-link and barbed wire like that after running into one of the employees' parked cars.  If the cops don't get them, the angry blue-collar employees will beat the ever loving shiat out of them.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I wonder who pays for damages to the truck in that case? I doubt the cops will, and I imagine the insurance company will balk because it was intentional damage.


I didn't see an intentional act on the part of the truck driver.  I saw him seeing police lights and trying to move right to give-way.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ope! Just hold on a second there, Sven.
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, that one cop really turned on the after burners. I guess some of them have to stay in shape.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I wonder who pays for damages to the truck in that case? I doubt the cops will, and I imagine the insurance company will balk because it was intentional damage.


There's ususally exclusions for use "during the commision of a crime."

There will be lawsuits.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Incredibly stupid to run into a business fenced-off with chain-link and barbed wire like that after running into one of the employees' parked cars.  If the cops don't get them, the angry blue-collar employees will beat the ever loving shiat out of them.


Probably these guys normal level of smarts. Not real good at decision-making.

The wife has a rule: intelligence of a group of men goes as the inverse square of the number of men involved.
In this case, that would be 1/16th apparently
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: TWX: Incredibly stupid to run into a business fenced-off with chain-link and barbed wire like that after running into one of the employees' parked cars.  If the cops don't get them, the angry blue-collar employees will beat the ever loving shiat out of them.

Probably these guys normal level of smarts. Not real good at decision-making.

The wife has a rule: intelligence of a group of men goes as the inverse square of the number of men involved.
In this case, that would be 1/16th apparently


Here I was thinking that for things like projects, the intelligence of the group could be determined by taking the IQ of the least intelligent person in the group, and dividing by the total number of people in the group.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Flowery Twats: TWX: Incredibly stupid to run into a business fenced-off with chain-link and barbed wire like that after running into one of the employees' parked cars.  If the cops don't get them, the angry blue-collar employees will beat the ever loving shiat out of them.

Probably these guys normal level of smarts. Not real good at decision-making.

The wife has a rule: intelligence of a group of men goes as the inverse square of the number of men involved.
In this case, that would be 1/16th apparently

Here I was thinking that for things like projects, the intelligence of the group could be determined by taking the IQ of the least intelligent person in the group, and dividing by the total number of people in the group.


I was told there wasn't going to be any math.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made me think of this Ylvis (Norwegian) car horn bit.
/completely unrelated
//still funny!

Ylvis | Elbil med toghorn | discovery+ Norge
Youtube U7A9Y5dwPHI
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size


Don't arrest me...I'm working with ya here.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: [qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 602x334]

Don't arrest me...I'm working with ya here.


He's great in everything, but that is by far my favorite character of his. He just nailed north midwestern sliminess like no one else.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lefty248: TWX: Flowery Twats: TWX: Incredibly stupid to run into a business fenced-off with chain-link and barbed wire like that after running into one of the employees' parked cars.  If the cops don't get them, the angry blue-collar employees will beat the ever loving shiat out of them.

Probably these guys normal level of smarts. Not real good at decision-making.

The wife has a rule: intelligence of a group of men goes as the inverse square of the number of men involved.
In this case, that would be 1/16th apparently

Here I was thinking that for things like projects, the intelligence of the group could be determined by taking the IQ of the least intelligent person in the group, and dividing by the total number of people in the group.

I was told there wasn't going to be any math.


Now that we've baselined with the least intelligent member, how many are in the group?
 
Shryke
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

logieal: There's ususally exclusions for use "during the commision of a crime."


Uh.....that's for the person committing the crime ya goof.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

benelane: Jeez, that one cop really turned on the after burners. I guess some of them have to stay in shape.


X-wives.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.