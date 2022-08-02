 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   61-year-old man realizes he's been spelling his name wrong all these years. And that he has two misspelled tattoos   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Awkward  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorta looks like I'd expect for a dude who has his own named tattooed on him.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hmmm.  i suspect he's been misspelling more than his name for quite a while now.

Fark user image
 
a particular individual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep waiting for Rashida Tlaib to realize her parents hadn't quite mastered English when they named her.

Don't even het me started on Megan Thee Stallion. Aaaaargh!
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cute and funny, but it's all good. Under UK common law, the name you use publicly is you name. It is now his birth certificate that is incorrect.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: hmmm.  i suspect he's been misspelling more than his name for quite a while now.

[Fark user image 634x910]


When you get John Locke off Wish.....
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two tattoos of your own name?  Just write it in your underwear like the rest of us, you tosspot.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who gets their own name tattooed on them besides Guy Pearce?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: Sorta looks like I'd expect for a dude who has his own named tattooed on him.


I wonder if his tooth misses him, too.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No regerts.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloody L
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: Sorta looks like I'd expect for a dude who has his own named tattooed on him.


He got it tattooed on him so he could remember his name even if it was misspelled.

odditymall.com
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you get that blotto that often that you need your name tattooed in *two* places- how do you remind yourself where to look?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.com
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: factory worker from Derby was in disbelief as he and his parents have been spelling his name with the extra two Ls his whole life.

He's been spelling his name with 3 Ls?
 
rick42
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've had a co-worker named Joanne for 24 years. At least I thought I did. In the run-up to her latest marriage it comes out that her birth name is Jo Ann, two words. She changed it when she was a kid because she was getting teased for having a "country" name. (Who knew? Not me.)
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This happened to my brother but without the tatoos and he was a lot younger. I think he found out when he got his first driving permit or something similar that require identity proof. The difference was that he had to drop the e at the end of his name.

So people, when you get your baby's name put into the system, make sure the clerc uses the correct spelling.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The tattoo is supposed to mean that he makes soft soothing noises towards little arthropods.

They call him:
Mr. Coo Lice
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Sorta looks like I'd expect for a dude who has his own named tattooed on him.


... and still can't spell it
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Still doesn't beat out Ross Perot pronouncing his name "Ross Pea - rot" for most of this life until he finally learned of its French origins when he decided to run for President.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Who gets their own name tattooed on them besides Guy Pearce?


Forgetful people
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rick42: I've had a co-worker named Joanne for 24 years. At least I thought I did. In the run-up to her latest marriage it comes out that her birth name is Jo Ann, two words. She changed it when she was a kid because she was getting teased for having a "country" name. (Who knew? Not me.)


Jo Ann sounds a lot more country to me.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

groverpm: FTFA: factory worker from Derby was in disbelief as he and his parents have been spelling his name with the extra two Ls his whole life.

He's been spelling his name with 3 Ls?


2 were extra, might as well use them somewhere
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If you get that blotto that often that you need your name tattooed in *two* places- how do you remind yourself where to look?


Maybe it's not for him.  For the ambulance driver or coroner if he is found in a ditch with no ID.

/so... Never had a passport
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rick42: I've had a co-worker named Joanne for 24 years. At least I thought I did. In the run-up to her latest marriage it comes out that her birth name is Jo Ann, two words. She changed it when she was a kid because she was getting teased for having a "country" name. (Who knew? Not me.)


I just checked a map, and I can't find a country named "Jo Ann" anywhere.

/kids are dumb
 
ukexpat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nucular_option: No regerts.


*ragerts
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't know, he looks really smart to me.

i.dailymail.co.uk
 
ukexpat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

groverpm: FTFA: factory worker from Derby was in disbelief as he and his parents have been spelling his name with the extra two Ls his whole life.

He's been spelling his name with 3 Ls?


It's the very rare Welsh spelling...
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

a particular individual: I keep waiting for Rashida Tlaib to realize her parents hadn't quite mastered English when they named her.

Don't even het me started on Megan Thee Stallion. Aaaaargh!


Seriously, what's wrong with Rashida?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

talkertopc: So people, when you get your baby's name put into the system, make sure the clerc uses the correct spelling.


Cleric is a wisdom-based caster; for data entry, you want someone with high INT to make the linguistics check, like a wizard or a witch. Alternately a bard can do pretty much anything skill-wise.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
CSB: My father had a similar issue.  My grandmother couldn't find my father's birth certificate to enroll him in school, so used his Baptismal record (allowable at the time): John James Doe.  He then went on to the military, served in the Korean War, became a cop, retired from police & became a security guard at a university for a few years, then moved to FL in the early 90s.  There, he applied to be a CO for the county jail and it was discovered the name on his birth certificate was John JOSEPH Doe!  He'd been through all of school, military, war service (with Special clearance), police, & security duty w/the wrong name.  The jail made him pay to legally change his name to John James Doe in order to work there.

His mother was surprised and blamed his father.  "That's the name YOUR FATHER wanted! He must have gone to the nurse behind my back!"
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

seelorq: a particular individual: I keep waiting for Rashida Tlaib to realize her parents hadn't quite mastered English when they named her.

Don't even het me started on Megan Thee Stallion. Aaaaargh!

Seriously, what's wrong with Rashida?


Inquiring minds want to know!
Fark user image
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: CSB: My father had a similar issue.  My grandmother couldn't find my father's birth certificate to enroll him in school, so used his Baptismal record (allowable at the time): John James Doe.  He then went on to the military, served in the Korean War, became a cop, retired from police & became a security guard at a university for a few years, then moved to FL in the early 90s.  There, he applied to be a CO for the county jail and it was discovered the name on his birth certificate was John JOSEPH Doe!  He'd been through all of school, military, war service (with Special clearance), police, & security duty w/the wrong name.  The jail made him pay to legally change his name to John James Doe in order to work there.

His mother was surprised and blamed his father.  "That's the name YOUR FATHER wanted! He must have gone to the nurse behind my back!"


None of that happened
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've been using a middle name my entire life. I fill out any number of official documents with that name or initial. I was an adult when my sister mentioned, "You know you have no middle name on your birth certificate, don't you?" I did not. Dug it up and sure enough, no middle name.

However, there are numerous state and federal documents that list me with that middle name now, so I guess it IS official? I dunno. I've made it 60 years without it causing any issues, so I think I'm good.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Wait, your name is what?
 
