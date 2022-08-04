 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Walter Matthau fan opens fire on SF Muni bus; location of Bruce Dern unknown   (sfgate.com) divider line
18
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
darkman2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing is obscure on Fark but it took me entirely too long to figure out the headline and I just watched that recently.  Nice job on the headline subby.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love the bus. Stuck in a reeking, disease-filled tube, eyeball to eyeball with a bunch of people whose only qualification is that they were able to scrounge up 2 dollars.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopscotch, 1980, spy movie with Walter Matthau
Youtube koC8LjGlhs4
 
auntedrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me just shamelessly cherry pic and leave this over here...


"and remains one of the most violent areas of the city".
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkman2000: Nothing is obscure on Fark but it took me entirely too long to figure out the headline and I just watched that recently.  Nice job on the headline subby.


I still don't understand the headline.  But that's OK, I'm not an expert on all things Mattheau.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obscure, subby, but not obscure enough.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to catch that damn fish, too.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Laughing Policeman (1973) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p]
Youtube 4YTlRpqh1TE
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My old house was in that flick for a minute. We weren't home evidently.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gesundheit.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fissile: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4YTlRpqh1TE]


very good movie, very good book. Try them both. "Double your pleasure, double your fun."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I enjoyed Bruce in this film:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fissile: Obscure, subby, but not obscure enough.

[Fark user image 850x1275]


It's got some great old time SF locations. Neat to see how things have changed since the 60's. They eat lunch at a restaurant that's still open right around the corner from my house.
It's also easy to forget how gritty SF used to be. Same with the Dirty Harry movies. It was an industrial city.
 
auntedrie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wax_on: It was an industrial city.


I remember driving up frrom San Jose as a kid it was written in rocks on the hillside: "South San Francisco The Industrial City".
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Huh. My first thought was The Taking of Phelam One Two Three, but then I remembered that Bruce Dern was in the Laughing Policeman.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Muni bus? Zat eez ze one zat goes to ze bank!
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

auntedrie: wax_on: It was an industrial city.

I remember driving up frrom San Jose as a kid it was written in rocks on the hillside: "South San Francisco The Industrial City".


It's still there.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
