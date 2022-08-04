 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   1) The Mormon Church has a Mormon Abuse Help Line for their clergy that is staffed 24/7. 2) By attorneys 3) Who tell them they legally cannot report sexual abuse to the cops that parishioners confess to them. 4) That is super farked up   (msn.com) divider line
44
    More: Sick, MSN  
•       •       •

597 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 2:50 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder if they even pulled his temple recommend. Probably relied on the whole Sunday pinch of bread and sip of water to wash that sin away.
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The state of Utah designates a Mandatory Reporter as "any person who has reason to believe that a child has been subjected to abuse or neglect" (Utah Code Ann. §62A-4a-403). This report must be made to a law enforcement agency or the Division of Child and Family Services.seems pretty straight forward to me ......k/dar
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If it weren't for religion humanity would probably be onto interstellar space travel by now.

/Abolish all of them
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, Basically, everyone is a mandatory reporter *except* priests?

Gee. I wonder who that benefits.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Abused...two daughters of the same guy. And the guy knew. And didn't say shiat. And people wonder why they get told to pound sand when they get all Jesus-y.

/ because years of unreported abuse looks so much better than an immediate report of abuse
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm suddenly a lot more comfortable with the idea that salt lake City is becoming a toxic hell pit of salt and arsenic.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah somehow I don't think that's actually true.  The part about not being legally allowed to report it to the police.  I've no doubt the rest if it is accurate.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah there is literally no situation in which a plain-ass citizen-like a priest, for example-is "legally forbidden" from reporting a crime
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What kind of horseshiat is this, when has "confession" ever been a thing you sanctimonious assholes? Your "sin" doesn't just "go away" because you told your local church leader, especially from the shiat they had me learn while growing up Mormon. Nail these assholes to the wall, especially the lawyers.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DAR: The state of Utah designates a Mandatory Reporter as "any person who has reason to believe that a child has been subjected to abuse or neglect" (Utah Code Ann. §62A-4a-403). This report must be made to a law enforcement agency or the Division of Child and Family Services.seems pretty straight forward to me ......k/dar


That's what I thought.  No private entity, of any sort, can legally enforce a prohibition on reporting a crime, AFAIK.  It trumps attorney-client privilege, HIPAA & patient confidentiality, everything.  No church can just say otherwise.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I never would have thought the Mormon church would be trading notes with the Catholic church, but here we are.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So really confession is just bragging about the stuff you got away with.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Opacity: I never would have thought the Mormon church would be trading notes with the Catholic church, but here we are.


 authoritarian religions all tend to react the same way, especially when caught doing something illegal.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How come christians are all violent perverts?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DAR: The state of Utah designates a Mandatory Reporter as "any person who has reason to believe that a child has been subjected to abuse or neglect" (Utah Code Ann. §62A-4a-403). This report must be made to a law enforcement agency or the Division of Child and Family Services.seems pretty straight forward to me ......k/dar


The abuse and the people who knew about it were in Arizona.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If your religion forces you to protect abusers, your religion is evil.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
something something, play stupid games, something.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: How come christians are all violent perverts?


They've fetishised the death of their messiah over the past two thousand years?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yep, it's a religion all right.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So, Basically, everyone is a mandatory reporter *except* priests?

Gee. I wonder who that benefits.


Children?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Somaticasual: So, Basically, everyone is a mandatory reporter *except* priests?

Gee. I wonder who that benefits.

Children?


Admittedly, it was poor phrasing.

"Gee. I wonder who that exception benefits..."
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Same shiat, different religion:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Opacity: I never would have thought the Mormon church would be trading notes with the Catholic church, but here we are.


It goes with the territory.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: How come christians are all violent perverts?


Wow, what extrapolation that is. Besides, this story is about Mormons.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: DAR: The state of Utah designates a Mandatory Reporter as "any person who has reason to believe that a child has been subjected to abuse or neglect" (Utah Code Ann. §62A-4a-403). This report must be made to a law enforcement agency or the Division of Child and Family Services.seems pretty straight forward to me ......k/dar

That's what I thought.  No private entity, of any sort, can legally enforce a prohibition on reporting a crime, AFAIK.  It trumps attorney-client privilege, HIPAA & patient confidentiality, everything.  No church can just say otherwise.


They can say whatever the fark they want
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Opacity: I never would have thought the Mormon church would be trading notes with the Catholic church, but here we are.


Mormons are likely worse, you and I just don't know about it. I suspect the all-time worst are Jehova's Witnesses.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: DAR: The state of Utah designates a Mandatory Reporter as "any person who has reason to believe that a child has been subjected to abuse or neglect" (Utah Code Ann. §62A-4a-403). This report must be made to a law enforcement agency or the Division of Child and Family Services.seems pretty straight forward to me ......k/dar

That's what I thought.  No private entity, of any sort, can legally enforce a prohibition on reporting a crime, AFAIK.  It trumps attorney-client privilege, HIPAA & patient confidentiality, everything.  No church can just say otherwise.



(3)    Subject to Subsection (4), the reporting requirement described in Subsection (1) does not apply to:
(a)    a member of the clergy, with regard to any confession made to the member of the clergy while functioning in the ministerial capacity of the member of the clergy and without the consent of the individual making the confession, if:
(i)    the perpetrator made the confession directly to the member of the clergy; and
(ii)    the member of the clergy is, under canon law or church doctrine or practice, bound to maintain the confidentiality of that confession; or
(b)    an attorney, or an individual employed by the attorney, if the knowledge or belief of the suspected abuse or neglect of a child arises from the representation of a client, unless the attorney is permitted to reveal the suspected abuse or neglect of the child to prevent reasonably certain death or substantial bodily harm in accordance with Utah Rules of Professional Conduct, Rule 1.6.

The pastoral privilege is well established. It is not illegal for a pastor to report; the hotline people are wrong there. But the confession is privileged for purposes of the abuser's trial when it comes; the authorities must develop a trail of evidence separate from the reported confession.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dodo David: HotWingConspiracy: How come christians are all violent perverts?

Wow, what extrapolation that is. Besides, this story is about Mormons.


They believe christ died on the cross for their sins, so they are christians.

But seriously, the christians that don't rape children cover for and donate to the christians that do. Why do they do that?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Opacity: I never would have thought the Mormon church would be trading notes with the Catholic church, but here we are.

Mormons are likely worse, you and I just don't know about it. I suspect the all-time worst are Jehova's Witnesses.


No, I bet the very very worst is Satan!
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MinatoArisato013: What kind of horseshiat is this, when has "confession" ever been a thing you sanctimonious assholes? Your "sin" doesn't just "go away" because you told your local church leader, especially from the shiat they had me learn while growing up Mormon. Nail these assholes to the wall, especially the lawyers.


If you don't feel contrite when you talk to your priest, and don't plan to stop sinning, you aren't confessing - you're bragging.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The point of confession is to bring sin to the ever healing light of god. What the church's lawyers did was to pile it behind a stone wall to rot and fester resulting in a far worse problem.

/ That sounds Human to me
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When your religion is based on a guy that found a magical book of rules, lost it and then says we can rewrite it from his memory you should question your choices.
 
tarkin1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
All churches should have a policy of informing people that confess to abusing children that they have a choice:
1) Hire a lawyer and negotiate a plea deal with the cops in return for confessing to the cops.
2) Drop your kids off with someone responsible, go out for coffee, and never come back.
3) Be excommunicated

If your church does not do this, I got news for you, it's not God you are praying to.  Doesn't matter how many times they take Yeshua of Nazareth's name in vain.  (Yes, that is the name he actually used when alive.  The Romans decided to change it to Jesus, because it was easier for them to pronounce).
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Incidents & setups like this I think back to the movie The General's Daughter.  There's a scene where they're trying to get some info out of the treating psych doctor (or something like that) but he couldn't tell them anything due to patient confidentiality.  And they figure out a way around it.  No idea how legal it would be, being a movie and all.


Doctor: l couldn't help her. l tried, but l couldn't unlock her enough to trust me. But l still can't talk about her.
Investigator: No, you can't. But you're angry, yes?
Doctor: Of course.
Investigator: Sometimes when l'm angry l talk to myself out loud.Do you ever do that, just sort of rant?
Doctor: Yes, sometimes.
Investigator: lf you were to rant, and we happened to be in the vicinity ...
Doctor: Free country.
Investigator: My thoughts exactly.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Dodo David: HotWingConspiracy: How come christians are all violent perverts?

Wow, what extrapolation that is. Besides, this story is about Mormons.

They believe christ died on the cross for their sins, so they are christians.

But seriously, the christians that don't rape children cover for and donate to the christians that do. Why do they do that?


They're assholes
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If it weren't for religion humanity would probably be onto interstellar space travel by now.

/Abolish all of them


Just went through abuse (not merely sexual but many forms of power abuse) training before teaching a class at a local Episcopalian church. One of the things that was emphasized was "Report crime to the police. If you are a mandatory reporter you have no choice in the matter, even if it was part of a confession." Clergy is certainly one job which attracts sexual abusers. So are child care-giver, sports coach, and certain sorts of volunteer worker. Basically, if there is authority, access to kids, and an institution which values protecting itself (i.e. all of them) the situation will attract people who will abuse it.

Years ago when I was still on Bookface there was a martial arts group. One of the guys - a mandatory reporter - was saying he wouldn't go to the police because the local Judo Yudansha had its own abuse training program and was keeping an eye on an obvious groomer. He didn't want to show disloyalty to the organization or damage its reputation, and the group's lawyers said "Don't worry about it." A. Mandated. Reporter.

I showed the thread to Mrs. Nuran who is a mandated reporter in her job with the local school district. The school district's legal counsel cleared an hour for her the same day and said "You are in Oregon. This happened in California. Your duty to report crosses State lines. Here's the phone number of the police department and DA you need to get in touch with."

Point is, this crosses institutional lines and follows a consistent pattern. Focusing on churches as the only institution where it happens is stupid and leads to other rapists being able to hide their crimes.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who tell them they legally cannot report sexual abuse to the cops that parishioners confess to them

SureJan.jpg
 
houstondragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DAR: The state of Utah designates a Mandatory Reporter as "any person who has reason to believe that a child has been subjected to abuse or neglect" (Utah Code Ann. §62A-4a-403). This report must be made to a law enforcement agency or the Division of Child and Family Services.seems pretty straight forward to me ......k/dar


Considering Utah's bullshiat blue laws, not slightly surprised if they gave legal protection to diddling priests to cover up sexual crimes.

Burn all the churches to the goddamn ground.
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: So really confession is just bragging about the stuff you got away with.


Very old joke:
"Bless me, Father, for I have sinned."
"How have you sinned, my son?"
"I committed adultery twelve times last night."
"That's a very serious sin. Why aren't you talking to your usual Confessor?"
"I'm not even Catholic, but I want to tell everyone!"
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: HotWingConspiracy: How come christians are all violent perverts?

They've fetishised the death of their messiah over the past two thousand years?


And they have a faith which says "You don't have to actually stop sin or do anything to make good the harm you've done. Just believe really hard that Dead Jew Onna Stick forgives you, and that's the end of it."
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dodo David: HotWingConspiracy: How come christians are all violent perverts?

Wow, what extrapolation that is. Besides, this story is about Mormons.


They all appropriate Jewish identity and ritualistically drink the blood of corpses. All looks pretty much the same from over here.
 
patrick767
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But it also says that clergy who receive information about child neglect or sexual abuse during spiritual confessions "may withhold" that information from authorities if the clergy determine it is "reasonable and necessary" under church doctrine.

Looks like the attorneys who said he was "legally bound" not to tell authorities lied to him. Maybe church doctrine says he can't tell, but the law doesn't.

And fark that law anyway. They should be legally bound to tell. Fark their pastoral privilege. Freedom of religion is important, but freedoms clash all the time and we have to decide which one takes precedence. In this case, a child's right not to be sexually abused should sure as hell rank higher than religious freedom.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: religion: you should question your choices.


for brevity
 
Rent Party
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: When your religion is based on a guy that found a magical book of rules, lost it and then says we can rewrite it from his memory you should question your choices.


That is basically every J/C religion.

The Muslims have a direct, traceable line of authorship to the Koran, along with contemporary writings.  So from a legitimacy standpoint, they win.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheOtherGuy: That's what I thought.  No private entity, of any sort, can legally enforce a prohibition on reporting a crime, AFAIK.  It trumps attorney-client privilege, HIPAA & patient confidentiality, everything.  No church can just say otherwise.


Not yet!
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.